National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions on its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CUSIP Number 637870106) and its 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP Number 637870205).

For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, distributions to NSA’s common shareholders were classified as follows: