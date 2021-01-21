National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions on its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CUSIP Number 637870106) and its 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP Number 637870205).
For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, distributions to NSA’s common shareholders were classified as follows:
|
Declaration Date
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Total Distribution
Per Share
|
Ordinary
Dividends
|
Non-dividend
|
2/20/2020
|
3/13/2020
|
3/31/2020
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.242315
|
$ 0.087685
|
5/21/2020
|
6/15/2020
|
6/30/2020
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.242315
|
$ 0.087685
|
8/20/2020
|
9/15/2020
|
9/30/2020
|
$ 0.34
|
$ 0.249658
|
$ 0.090342
|
11/12/2020
|
12/15/2020
|
12/31/2020
|
$ 0.35
|
$ 0.257000
|
$ 0.093000
|
Totals for 2020
|
$ 1.35
|
$ 0.991288
|
$ 0.358712
For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, distributions to NSA’s preferred shareholders were classified as follows:
|
Declaration Date
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Total Distribution
Per Share
|
Ordinary
Dividends
|
Non-dividend
|
2/20/2020
