UDR Reports Tax Status of 2020 Distributions

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR ), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, reported today the tax status of its 2020 distributions paid to shareholders. Details on the classifications of the distributions are included in the table below:

Payment

Date

Distribution

Per Share

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividends1,4

Qualified

Dividends

(20% Rate)1

Capital Gain

(20% Rate)2

Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250 Gain

(25% Rate)2

Nondividend

Distributions3

Common Shares:

1/10/2020 1/31/2020 $ 0.34250 72.5497% 0.2710% 20.9085% 6.2708% 0.0000%

4/10/2020 4/30/2020 $ 0.36000 72.5497% 0.2710% 20.9085% 6.2708% 0.0000%

7/10/2020 7/31/2020 $ 0.36000 72.5497% 0.2710% 20.9085% 6.2708% 0.0000%

10/12/2020 11/2/2020 $ 0.36000 72.5497% 0.2710% 20.9085% 6.2708% 0.0000%

Total $ 1.42250

Preferred Shares Series E:

1/10/2020 1/31/2020 $ 0.37080 72.5497% 0.2710% 20.9085% 6.2708% 0.0000%

4/10/2020 4/30/2020 $ 0.38980 72.5497% 0.2710% 20.9085% 6.2708% 0.0000%

7/10/2020 7/31/2020 $ 0.38980 72.5497% 0.2710% 20.9085% 6.2708% 0.0000%

10/12/2020 11/2/2020 $ 0.38980 72.5497% 0.2710% 20.9085% 6.2708% 0.0000%

Total $ 1.54020

(1) - the sum of these amounts will be reported on Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV as Total ordinary dividends

(2) - the sum of these amounts will be reported on Box 2a of Form 1099-DIV as Total capital gain distributions

(3) - these amounts will be reported on Box 3 of Form 1099-DIV as Nondividend distributions

(4) - these amounts will be reported on Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV as Section 199A dividends

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), UDR, Inc. is disclosing below two additional amounts for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Record

Date Payment

Date Form 1099-DIV Box 2a,

Total Capital Gain

Distr. Per Share One Year Amounts

Disclosure Per

Share Three Year Amounts

Disclosure Per

Share Common Shares: 1/10/2020 1/31/2020 $0.093090 $0.034229 $0.034229 4/10/2020 4/30/2020 $0.097846 $0.035978 $0.035978 7/10/2020 7/31/2020 $0.097846 $0.035978 $0.035978 10/12/2020 11/2/2020 $0.097846 $0.035978 $0.035978 Total $0.386628 $0.142163 $0.142163 Preferred Shares Series E: 1/10/2020 1/31/2020 $0.100781 $0.037057 $0.037057 4/10/2020 4/30/2020 $0.105945 $0.038955 $0.038955 7/10/2020 7/31/2020 $0.105945 $0.038955 $0.038955 10/12/2020 11/2/2020 $0.105945 $0.038955 $0.038955 Total $0.418616 $0.153922 $0.153922

Shareholders of record of the Company's common and preferred stock will receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099-DIV from EQ Shareowner Services, the Company's 2020 distribution paying agent. The form will report the distributions paid and the amounts designated as total ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, total capital gains, unrecaptured section 1250 gains, nondividend distributions, and section 199A dividends. If shares were held in "street name" during 2020, the IRS form will be provided by a bank, brokerage firm, or nominee. Because the Company's tax return has not yet been filed for the year ended December 31, 2020, the distribution allocations presented herein have been calculated using the best available information to date.

The tax treatment of these distributions by state and local authorities varies and may not be the same as the IRS's treatment. Because federal and state tax laws affect individuals differently, the Company cannot advise shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns. The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local income tax consequences of these distributions.

