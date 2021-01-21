UDR Reports Tax Status of 2020 Distributions
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, reported today the tax status of its 2020 distributions paid to shareholders. Details on the classifications of the distributions are included in the table below:
|
Record
Payment
Date
Distribution
Per Share
Ordinary
Taxable
Dividends1,4
Qualified
Dividends
(20% Rate)1
Capital Gain
(20% Rate)2
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain
(25% Rate)2
Nondividend
Distributions3
Common Shares:
1/10/2020
1/31/2020
$ 0.34250
72.5497%
0.2710%
20.9085%
6.2708%
0.0000%
4/10/2020
4/30/2020
$ 0.36000
72.5497%
0.2710%
20.9085%
6.2708%
0.0000%
7/10/2020
7/31/2020
$ 0.36000
72.5497%
0.2710%
20.9085%
6.2708%
0.0000%
10/12/2020
11/2/2020
$ 0.36000
72.5497%
0.2710%
20.9085%
6.2708%
0.0000%
Total
$ 1.42250
Preferred Shares Series E:
1/10/2020
1/31/2020
$ 0.37080
72.5497%
0.2710%
20.9085%
6.2708%
0.0000%
4/10/2020
4/30/2020
$ 0.38980
72.5497%
0.2710%
20.9085%
6.2708%
0.0000%
7/10/2020
7/31/2020
$ 0.38980
72.5497%
0.2710%
20.9085%
6.2708%
0.0000%
10/12/2020
11/2/2020
$ 0.38980
72.5497%
0.2710%
20.9085%
6.2708%
0.0000%
Total
$ 1.54020
Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), UDR, Inc. is disclosing below two additional amounts for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”
|
Record
Date
|
Payment
Date
|
Form 1099-DIV Box 2a,
Total Capital Gain
Distr. Per Share
|
One Year Amounts
Disclosure Per
Share
|
Three Year Amounts
Disclosure Per
Share
|Common Shares:
|
1/10/2020
|
1/31/2020
|
$0.093090
|
$0.034229
|
$0.034229
|
4/10/2020
|
4/30/2020
|
$0.097846
|
$0.035978
|
$0.035978
|
7/10/2020
|
7/31/2020
|
$0.097846
|
$0.035978
|
$0.035978
|
10/12/2020
|
11/2/2020
|
$0.097846
|
$0.035978
|
$0.035978
|
|
Total
|
$0.386628
|
$0.142163
|
$0.142163
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Shares Series E:
|
|
|
1/10/2020
|
1/31/2020
|
$0.100781
|
$0.037057
|
$0.037057
|
4/10/2020
|
4/30/2020
|
$0.105945
|
$0.038955
|
$0.038955
|
7/10/2020
|
7/31/2020
|
$0.105945
|
$0.038955
|
$0.038955
|
10/12/2020
|
11/2/2020
|
$0.105945
|
$0.038955
|
$0.038955
|
|
Total
|
$0.418616
|
$0.153922
|
$0.153922
Shareholders of record of the Company's common and preferred stock will receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099-DIV from EQ Shareowner Services, the Company's 2020 distribution paying agent. The form will report the distributions paid and the amounts designated as total ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, total capital gains, unrecaptured section 1250 gains, nondividend distributions, and section 199A dividends. If shares were held in "street name" during 2020, the IRS form will be provided by a bank, brokerage firm, or nominee. Because the Company's tax return has not yet been filed for the year ended December 31, 2020, the distribution allocations presented herein have been calculated using the best available information to date.
The tax treatment of these distributions by state and local authorities varies and may not be the same as the IRS's treatment. Because federal and state tax laws affect individuals differently, the Company cannot advise shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns. The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local income tax consequences of these distributions.
About UDR, Inc.
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at ir.udr.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005640/en/
