 

UDR Reports Tax Status of 2020 Distributions

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, reported today the tax status of its 2020 distributions paid to shareholders. Details on the classifications of the distributions are included in the table below:

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividends1,4

Qualified
Dividends
(20% Rate)1

Capital Gain
(20% Rate)2

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain
(25% Rate)2

Nondividend
Distributions3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

1/10/2020

1/31/2020

$ 0.34250

72.5497%

0.2710%

20.9085%

6.2708%

0.0000%

4/10/2020

4/30/2020

$ 0.36000

72.5497%

0.2710%

20.9085%

6.2708%

0.0000%

7/10/2020

7/31/2020

$ 0.36000

72.5497%

0.2710%

20.9085%

6.2708%

0.0000%

10/12/2020

11/2/2020

$ 0.36000

72.5497%

0.2710%

20.9085%

6.2708%

0.0000%

 

Total

$ 1.42250

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Shares Series E:

 

 

 

 

 

1/10/2020

1/31/2020

$ 0.37080

72.5497%

0.2710%

20.9085%

6.2708%

0.0000%

4/10/2020

4/30/2020

$ 0.38980

72.5497%

0.2710%

20.9085%

6.2708%

0.0000%

7/10/2020

7/31/2020

$ 0.38980

72.5497%

0.2710%

20.9085%

6.2708%

0.0000%

10/12/2020

11/2/2020

$ 0.38980

72.5497%

0.2710%

20.9085%

6.2708%

0.0000%

 

Total

$ 1.54020

 

 

 

 

 

  (1) - the sum of these amounts will be reported on Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV as Total ordinary dividends (2) - the sum of these amounts will be reported on Box 2a of Form 1099-DIV as Total capital gain distributions (3) - these amounts will be reported on Box 3 of Form 1099-DIV as Nondividend distributions (4) - these amounts will be reported on Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV as Section 199A dividends

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), UDR, Inc. is disclosing below two additional amounts for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Record
Date 		Payment
Date 		Form 1099-DIV Box 2a,
Total Capital Gain
Distr. Per Share 		One Year Amounts
Disclosure Per
Share 		Three Year Amounts
Disclosure Per
Share
 
Common Shares:

1/10/2020

1/31/2020

$0.093090

$0.034229

$0.034229

4/10/2020

4/30/2020

$0.097846

$0.035978

$0.035978

7/10/2020

7/31/2020

$0.097846

$0.035978

$0.035978

10/12/2020

11/2/2020

$0.097846

$0.035978

$0.035978

 

Total

$0.386628

$0.142163

$0.142163

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Shares Series E:

 

 

1/10/2020

1/31/2020

$0.100781

$0.037057

$0.037057

4/10/2020

4/30/2020

$0.105945

$0.038955

$0.038955

7/10/2020

7/31/2020

$0.105945

$0.038955

$0.038955

10/12/2020

11/2/2020

$0.105945

$0.038955

$0.038955

 

Total

$0.418616

$0.153922

$0.153922

Shareholders of record of the Company's common and preferred stock will receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099-DIV from EQ Shareowner Services, the Company's 2020 distribution paying agent. The form will report the distributions paid and the amounts designated as total ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, total capital gains, unrecaptured section 1250 gains, nondividend distributions, and section 199A dividends. If shares were held in "street name" during 2020, the IRS form will be provided by a bank, brokerage firm, or nominee. Because the Company's tax return has not yet been filed for the year ended December 31, 2020, the distribution allocations presented herein have been calculated using the best available information to date.

The tax treatment of these distributions by state and local authorities varies and may not be the same as the IRS's treatment. Because federal and state tax laws affect individuals differently, the Company cannot advise shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns. The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local income tax consequences of these distributions.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at ir.udr.com.

