AvalonBay Communities Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Treatment
AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: AVB) announced today the final income allocations of the Company’s 2020 dividend distributions on its Common Stock. The final dividend allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:
Common Shares (CUSIP #053484101)
|
Declaration
Date
|
Record
Date
|
Payment
Date
|
Distribution
Per Share
|
Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
(1)(2)
|
Return of
Capital
|
Long Term
Capital Gain
|
Unrecap.
Section 1250
Gain
|02/05/20
|03/31/20
|04/15/20
|
$
|
1.59000
|
|
$
|
1.04940
|
|
$
|
0.00000
|
|
$
|
0.38160
|
|
$
|
0.15900
|
|05/12/20
|06/30/20
|07/15/20
|
|
1.59000
|
|
|
1.04940
|
|
|
0.00000
|
|
|
0.38160
|
|
|
0.15900
|
|09/16/20
|09/30/20
|10/15/20
|
|
1.59000
|
|
|
1.04940
|
|
|
0.00000
|
|
|
0.38160
0 Kommentare