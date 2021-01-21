e.l.f. Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) (the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a webcast to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2021 results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s results will be issued prior to the webcast, which will be hosted by Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will be broadcasted live at https://investor.elfbeauty.com/news-and-events/events. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.