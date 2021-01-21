 

Kraft Heinz Announces Completion of Exchange Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 22:30  |  33   |   |   

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) and its 100% owned subsidiary Kraft Heinz Foods Company (the “Issuer”) announced today the final results of the Issuer’s offer to exchange certain of the Issuer’s outstanding unregistered notes for new registered notes (the “Exchange Offer”). Under the Exchange Offer, the Issuer offered to exchange up to (i) $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 3.750% Senior Notes due 2030, (ii) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.625% Senior Notes due 2039, (iii) $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.875% Senior Notes due 2049, (iv) $1,350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 3.875% Senior Notes due 2027, (v) $1,350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.250% Senior Notes due 2031, and (vi) $800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 5.500% Senior Notes due 2050 (collectively, the “Exchange Notes”), the issuance of which has been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), for a like principal amount of its unregistered (i) outstanding $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “Outstanding 2030 Notes”), (ii) outstanding $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2039 (the “Outstanding 2039 Notes”), (iii) outstanding $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2049 (the “Outstanding 2049 Notes”), (iv) outstanding $1,350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Outstanding 2027 Notes”), (v) outstanding $1,350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Outstanding 2031 Notes”), and (vi) outstanding $800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2050 (the “Outstanding 2050 Notes” and, together with the Outstanding 2030 Notes, the Outstanding 2039 Notes, the Outstanding 2049 Notes, the Outstanding 2027 Notes, and the Outstanding 2031 Notes, the “Outstanding Notes”). The terms of the Exchange Notes are substantially identical to the terms of the respective series of the Outstanding Notes, except that the Exchange Notes have been registered under the Securities Act, and certain transfer restrictions, registration rights, and additional interest provisions relating to the Outstanding Notes will not apply to the Exchange Notes.

Seite 1 von 2


The Kraft Heinz Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kraft Heinz Announces Completion of Exchange Offer The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) and its 100% owned subsidiary Kraft Heinz Foods Company (the “Issuer”) announced today the final results of the Issuer’s offer to exchange certain of the Issuer’s outstanding unregistered notes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Adtalem Issues Statement
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Treated in France in a Phase I Trial With TG4050 (myvac Platform), ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 11, 2021; Leadership to Present at 2021 CAGNY Conference on February 16, 2021
14.01.21
Kraft Heinz: So viel Dividende erhält Warren Buffett pro Jahr, Tag, Stunde & Sekunde!
13.01.21
Kraft Mac & Cheese Developing and Testing Its First Recyclable Fiber-Based Microwavable Cup
13.01.21
Oscar Mayer Launches Search for Next Class of Hotdoggers
11.01.21
Lunchables Is Covering the Cost of Groceries Plus Instacart Grocery Delivery for a Year as Part of New Rewards Program
11.01.21
3 Buffett-Aktien, die du 2021 unbedingt meiden solltest

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
1.179
The Kraft Heinz Company