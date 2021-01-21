Kraft Heinz Announces Completion of Exchange Offer

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) and its 100% owned subsidiary Kraft Heinz Foods Company (the “Issuer”) announced today the final results of the Issuer’s offer to exchange certain of the Issuer’s outstanding unregistered notes for new registered notes (the “Exchange Offer”). Under the Exchange Offer, the Issuer offered to exchange up to (i) $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 3.750% Senior Notes due 2030, (ii) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.625% Senior Notes due 2039, (iii) $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.875% Senior Notes due 2049, (iv) $1,350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 3.875% Senior Notes due 2027, (v) $1,350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.250% Senior Notes due 2031, and (vi) $800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 5.500% Senior Notes due 2050 (collectively, the “Exchange Notes”), the issuance of which has been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), for a like principal amount of its unregistered (i) outstanding $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “Outstanding 2030 Notes”), (ii) outstanding $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2039 (the “Outstanding 2039 Notes”), (iii) outstanding $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2049 (the “Outstanding 2049 Notes”), (iv) outstanding $1,350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Outstanding 2027 Notes”), (v) outstanding $1,350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Outstanding 2031 Notes”), and (vi) outstanding $800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2050 (the “Outstanding 2050 Notes” and, together with the Outstanding 2030 Notes, the Outstanding 2039 Notes, the Outstanding 2049 Notes, the Outstanding 2027 Notes, and the Outstanding 2031 Notes, the “Outstanding Notes”). The terms of the Exchange Notes are substantially identical to the terms of the respective series of the Outstanding Notes, except that the Exchange Notes have been registered under the Securities Act, and certain transfer restrictions, registration rights, and additional interest provisions relating to the Outstanding Notes will not apply to the Exchange Notes.

