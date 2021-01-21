Incyte Announces Acceptance and Priority Review of BLA for Retifanlimab as a Potential Treatment for Patients with Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Anal Canal (SCAC)

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for Priority Review its Biologics License Application (BLA) for retifanlimab, an intravenous PD-1 inhibitor, as a potential treatment for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal (SCAC) who have progressed on, or who are intolerant of, platinum-based chemotherapy.

The BLA submission is based on data from the Phase 2 POD1UM-202 trial evaluating retifanlimab in previously treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic SCAC who have progressed on, or are intolerant of, standard platinum-based chemotherapy. The trial enrolled 94 patients, including several with well-controlled human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. The study, which was recently presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020, resulted in an objective response rate (ORR) of 14% for retifanlimab monotherapy as determined by independent central review (ICR) using RECIST v1.1. Responses were observed regardless of PD-L1 status, presence of liver metastases, age or HIV+ status and were durable (median 9.5 months). Treatment-related adverse events ≥Grade 3 occurred in 11.7% of patients. Immune-related adverse events ≥Grade 3 occurred in 6.4% of patients. The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥ 20%) were fatigue and diarrhea.

“Patients with SCAC who have progressed after first-line chemotherapy treatment currently have no approved treatments available, and we are encouraged that the FDA’s acceptance of this BLA for Priority Review brings us one step closer to addressing this historically neglected, yet important, tumor,” said Lance Leopold, M.D., Group Vice President, Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development, Incyte. “Despite SCAC being a rare disease, its incidence is increasing and its impact is profound. We look forward to working with the FDA to potentially fill an unmet need and advance progress in SCAC for patients.”

Retifanlimab has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of anal cancer, along with Priority Review. The FDA grants Priority Review to medicines that may offer a major advance in treatment where none currently exists. This designation shortens the review period by four months as compared to Standard Review. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for retifanlimab is July 25, 2021.