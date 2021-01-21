 

Incyte Announces Acceptance and Priority Review of BLA for Retifanlimab as a Potential Treatment for Patients with Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Anal Canal (SCAC)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 22:30  |  35   |   |   

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for Priority Review its Biologics License Application (BLA) for retifanlimab, an intravenous PD-1 inhibitor, as a potential treatment for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal (SCAC) who have progressed on, or who are intolerant of, platinum-based chemotherapy.

The BLA submission is based on data from the Phase 2 POD1UM-202 trial evaluating retifanlimab in previously treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic SCAC who have progressed on, or are intolerant of, standard platinum-based chemotherapy. The trial enrolled 94 patients, including several with well-controlled human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. The study, which was recently presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020, resulted in an objective response rate (ORR) of 14% for retifanlimab monotherapy as determined by independent central review (ICR) using RECIST v1.1. Responses were observed regardless of PD-L1 status, presence of liver metastases, age or HIV+ status and were durable (median 9.5 months). Treatment-related adverse events ≥Grade 3 occurred in 11.7% of patients. Immune-related adverse events ≥Grade 3 occurred in 6.4% of patients. The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥ 20%) were fatigue and diarrhea.

“Patients with SCAC who have progressed after first-line chemotherapy treatment currently have no approved treatments available, and we are encouraged that the FDA’s acceptance of this BLA for Priority Review brings us one step closer to addressing this historically neglected, yet important, tumor,” said Lance Leopold, M.D., Group Vice President, Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development, Incyte. “Despite SCAC being a rare disease, its incidence is increasing and its impact is profound. We look forward to working with the FDA to potentially fill an unmet need and advance progress in SCAC for patients.”

Retifanlimab has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of anal cancer, along with Priority Review. The FDA grants Priority Review to medicines that may offer a major advance in treatment where none currently exists. This designation shortens the review period by four months as compared to Standard Review. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for retifanlimab is July 25, 2021.

Seite 1 von 4


Incyte Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Incyte Announces Acceptance and Priority Review of BLA for Retifanlimab as a Potential Treatment for Patients with Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Anal Canal (SCAC) Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for Priority Review its Biologics License Application (BLA) for retifanlimab, an intravenous PD-1 inhibitor, as a potential treatment for adult …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Adtalem Issues Statement
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Treated in France in a Phase I Trial With TG4050 (myvac Platform), ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Incyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results
12.01.21
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab durch Health Canada bekannt (deutsch)
12.01.21
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab durch Health Canada bekannt
07.01.21
Biotech Report: Morphosys (MOR) und Qiagen (QIA) ziehen an
05.01.21
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) und MorphoSys (MOR) fester; Qiagen (QIA) leichter
05.01.21
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab bei Swissmedic bekannt (deutsch)
05.01.21
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab bei Swissmedic bekannt
05.01.21
DGAP-News: MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the Acceptance of the Swissmedic Marketing Authorization Application for Tafasitamab
04.01.21
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und Evotec (EVT) klettern
30.12.20
Incyte and Cellenkos Enter into Global Development Collaboration Agreement for CK0804

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.06.20
23
Incyte Corporation - The Next Step