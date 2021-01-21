First Trust ETF Based on IPOX-100 U.S. Index Crosses $2 Billion in AUM

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSE Arca: FPX) (the “fund”) reached more than $2 billion in assets under management (“AUM”). FPX seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the fund’s fees and expenses) of the IPOX-100 U.S. Index.

FPX provides systematic exposure to U.S. equity capital and private equity activity as well as the innovativeness and growth of the U.S. economy via a semi-passive indexing approach. Data from IPOX Schuster, LLC shows that 210 companies went public in 2020, including initial public offerings (“IPOs”), spin-offs and direct listings, an increase of 25.00% from 2019. These companies raised $76.29 billion, an increase of 74.49% from 2019. Since its inception on April 12, 2006, FPX has achieved an average annual total return of 13.73%, based on net asset value (NAV) as of December 31, 2020, outperforming the Russell 3000 Index which had a total return of 9.85% over the same period.