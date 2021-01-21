 

First Trust ETF Based on IPOX-100 U.S. Index Crosses $2 Billion in AUM

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSE Arca: FPX) (the “fund”) reached more than $2 billion in assets under management (“AUM”). FPX seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the fund’s fees and expenses) of the IPOX-100 U.S. Index.

FPX provides systematic exposure to U.S. equity capital and private equity activity as well as the innovativeness and growth of the U.S. economy via a semi-passive indexing approach. Data from IPOX Schuster, LLC shows that 210 companies went public in 2020, including initial public offerings (“IPOs”), spin-offs and direct listings, an increase of 25.00% from 2019. These companies raised $76.29 billion, an increase of 74.49% from 2019. Since its inception on April 12, 2006, FPX has achieved an average annual total return of 13.73%, based on net asset value (NAV) as of December 31, 2020, outperforming the Russell 3000 Index which had a total return of 9.85% over the same period.

“Amid the increase in the number of IPOs, these strong returns underline once more the unique nature and potency of some of the deals coming to market, as IPO companies often operate in unique sectors of the economy not susceptible to overall stock market and economic sentiment, therefore providing for the opportunity of adding unique portfolio returns,” said Dr. Josef Schuster, chief architect of the IPOX Indexes, including the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (IPXO).

“We believe the focus on recent IPOs and spin-offs is an important key to the success of this unique strategy, which provides exposure to the innovation and growth of many recently issued stocks long before they have been added to traditional index funds,” said Ryan Issakainen, CFA, Senior Vice President, ETF Strategist at First Trust.

FPX Performance (%) as of 12/31/2020

Performance (%)

1 Year

5 Year

10 Year

Since Fund Inception 

Net Asset Value*

47.76

19.10

18.45

13.73

Market Price*

47.85

19.11

