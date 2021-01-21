 

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Reports Record Net Income of $11.8 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.39 for the Fourth Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 22:30  |  36   |   |   

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MCB), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $11.8 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $7.9 million, or $0.93 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $39.5 million, or $4.66 per diluted common share, as compared to $30.1 million, or $3.56 per diluted common share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights include:

  • Record full-year 2020 net income and diluted EPS with 31% year-over-year increases.
  • Return on average tangible common equity* was 14.61% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 12.92% for the full year 2020.
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.21% for the fourth quarter of 2020, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3 basis points.
  • Total assets increased 29.0% year-over-year to $4.33 billion as of December 31, 2020, driven by $1.03 billion, or 36.8%, growth in deposits, with year-over-year net loan growth of 17.4%. Year-over-year growth in deposits was largely driven by $624.6 million, or 57.3%, increase in non-interest-bearing deposits.
  • Total loan deferrals related to the Coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”) decreased by 29.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $220.3 million, or 7.0% of the total loan portfolio, as of December 31, 2020. Remaining deferrals have contractual expirations that would reduce outstanding balance of deferrals to $56.0 million by March 31, 2020, of which $17.8 million would be full payment deferrals with remainder being principal only deferrals.

* Non-GAAP financial measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures on page 15.

Mark R. DeFazio, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “While 2020 was a very challenging year, our success was driven by our focus and discipline as well as the strong foundation we have built over the last 20 years. I am very pleased with our 2020 results, our recent operating metrics, and especially the outstanding performance of our team in supporting our customers through this unprecedented crisis.

“Record results for the most volatile period in our history as a public company underscore the strength and resilience of our business model and our team. Our underwriting prowess coupled with our high quality client base yielded positive momentum in an uncertain environment.

“As highlighted in our newly refreshed investor presentation, we were early to recognize the evolution and changes underway in the payments industry over the last several years. We have been extremely focused on forming strong, durable relationships with the FinTech community and the leading participants for many years. Our Global Payments business provides key financial infrastructure to numerous FinTech partners. We are confident that as we grow our base of FinTech partners and they continue to take market share from traditional providers of financial services, MCB will benefit from improving scale and profitability.

“I would like to once again thank our amazing staff for their dedication, loyalty and diligence along with the steadfast leadership and support from our Board of Directors,” Mr. DeFazio concluded.

Balance Sheet

The Company had total assets of $4.33 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of 29.0% from December 31, 2019. Total loans before deferred fees increased to $3.14 billion at December 31, 2020, as compared to $2.99 billion and $2.67 billion at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The increase from September 30, 2020 primarily included increases of $81.3 million in Commercial Real Estate (“CRE”) loans, $63.4 million in Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) loans and $7.8 million in 1-4 Family loans, partially offset by net paydowns and amortization of $5.0 in Consumer loans. The increase from December 31, 2019 primarily included increases of $358.4 million in CRE loans and $142.9 million in C&I loans, partially offset by net paydowns and amortization of $11.3 million and $25.5 million in 1-4 Family and Consumer loans, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Bank’s loan production was $174.0 million and $687.2 million, respectively, as compared to $252.2 million and $1.1 billion for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $864.3 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of 122.1% from December 31, 2019. The increases in cash and cash equivalents reflect the strong growth in deposits of $1.03 billion that exceeded growth in loans of $464.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Total securities, primarily those classified as available-for-sale (“AFS”), were $271.2 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of 12.6% from December 31, 2019.

Total deposits increased to $3.82 billion at December 31, 2020, up 8.2% and 36.8%, respectively, from $3.53 billion at September 30, 2020 and $2.79 billion at December 31, 2019, respectively. The increase in deposits for the fourth quarter of 2020 was due to increases of $161.8 million in non-interest-bearing deposits and $129.1 million in interest-bearing deposits. The year-to-date increase in deposits was due to increases of $624.6 million in non-interest-bearing deposits to $1.72 billion at December 31, 2020, as compared to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2019 and $403.2 million in interest-bearing deposits to $2.10 billion at December 31, 2020, as compared to $1.70 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits for the quarter and year was primarily due to growth in U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee and property management accounts, as well as deposit growth in the Bank’s retail network. Non-interest-bearing deposits were 44.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, as compared to 39.1% at December 31, 2019.

The Bank fully paid down its Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, a decrease of $144.0 million from December 31, 2019.

The Company and the Bank each meet all the requirements to be considered “Well-Capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines. Total non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans were 412.5% of total risk based capital at both December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

Income Statement

Financial Highlights

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

Annualized return on average assets

 

 

1.13

%

 

0.95

%

 

1.02

%

 

1.06

%

Annualized return on average equity

 

 

13.94

%

 

10.53

%

 

12.31

%

 

10.66

%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity*

 

 

14.61

%

 

11.13

%

 

12.92

%

 

11.27

%

 

*Non-GAAP financial measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures on page 15.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $33.5 million, an increase of $1.1 million from the linked quarter. This increase was primarily due to the higher average balance of $4.12 billion in interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2020, which increased $122.1 million from the linked quarter, partially offset by an increase of $60.3 million in average interest-bearing liabilities, which were $2.10 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $2.04 billion for the linked quarter.

Additionally, in September 2020, the Bank repaid $104.0 million of FHLB advances with a weighted-average cost of funds of 2.09% resulting in a lower average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the linked quarter.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin improved by 3 basis points to 3.21% for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to 3.18% for the linked quarter primarily due to the repayment of $104.0 million of FHLB advances in September 2020, which reduced the average cost of interest-bearing-liabilities by 7 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the linked quarter. Additionally, average loan balances increased and average overnight deposits, which are lower-yielding, decreased in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the linked quarter. Loans and overnight deposits were 75% and 20% of the asset mix, respectively, and yielded 4.62% and 0.14%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to being 74% and 21% of the asset mix, respectively, and yielding 4.66% and 0.14%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $264,000 from the linked quarter. The decrease was due to elevated third quarter revenues given timing of new client onboarding and certain debit card programs.

Non-interest income was $17.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $6.4 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $2.8 million global payments revenue, reflecting the growth in the global payments business, and a gain of $3.3 million on sale of AFS securities in 2020.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $17.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.1 million from the linked quarter primarily due to decreases in Bank premises and equipment expenses, professional fees and other expenses.

Bank premises and equipment was $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $269,000 from the linked quarter, primarily due to moving expenses and costs related to disposal of furniture that were incurred in the third quarter of 2020, related to the Company taking possession of new space at its headquarters in 99 Park Ave., New York, NY in July 2020.

Professional fees were $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $157,000 from the linked quarter, principally due to decreased consulting fees.

Other expenses were $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $461,000 from the linked quarter, driven largely by regulatory premiums and certain business-related reserves that were recognized in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-interest expense was $74.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $14.6 million from the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits cost, licensing fees and technology costs, and Bank premises and equipment costs.

Compensation and benefits expense was $39.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $8.6 million over the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. This increase was due to year-on-year growth in the number of full-time employees, as well as total compensation in line with year-on-year loan growth and revenue generation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 from December 31, 2019.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, licensing fees and technology costs were $13.0 million, an increase of $2.0 million over the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily due to increases in licensing fees related to certain corporate cash management deposits and technology costs. Licensing fees amounted to $9.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.2 million over the year ended December 31, 2019. Average corporate cash management deposits related to these licensing fees amounted to $773.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $375.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase in U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee deposit accounts. Technology costs were $3.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $862,000 over the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in technology costs was due to the growth of the business and its technology needs.

Bank premises and equipment was $8.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.8 million over the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to the Company taking possession of and renovating new headquarters space. In addition, the Bank accelerated the amortization of $575,000 of leasehold improvements related to the Bank’s prior space at its headquarters in the first quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans were $6.4 million at December 31, 2020, which was consistent with the third quarter of 2020. The Bank’s ratio of non-performing loans to total loans remains low at 20 basis points at December 31, 2020.

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million, an increase of $658,000 from the linked quarter. The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was higher than the linked quarter primarily due to higher net loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the linked quarter as well as an increase in specific reserves for certain C&I and consumer loans.

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

Non-performing loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-accrual loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

4,192

 

 

 

4,512

 

Consumer

 

 

1,428

 

 

 

1,157

 

Total non-accrual loans

 

$

5,620

 

 

$

5,669

 

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

 

 

769

 

 

 

954

 

Total non-performing loans

 

$

6,389

 

 

$

6,623

 

Non-accrual loans as % of loans outstanding

 

 

0.18

%

 

0.19

%

Non-performing loans as % of loans outstanding

 

 

0.20

%

 

0.22

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

$

(35,407

)

 

$

(33,614

)

Allowance for loan losses as % of loans outstanding

 

 

1.13

%

 

1.12

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

Year ended
December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Provision for loan losses

 

$

1,795

 

 

$

2,300

 

 

$

9,488

 

 

$

4,223

 

Charge-offs

 

$

(30

)

 

$

(496

)

 

$

(505

)

 

$

(1,187

)

Recoveries

 

$

28

 

 

$

24

 

 

$

152

 

 

$

4,294

 

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) as % of average loans (annualized)

 

 

0.00

%

 

0.07

%

 

0.01

%

 

(0.13

)%

Coronavirus Update

Operational Readiness

On September 7, 2020, the Bank implemented its Return-to-Work Plan, which allowed for up to 50% of employees to return to work. The Bank has made available, at no cost to employees, on-site COVID-19 testing on a 2-week schedule. Based on the success of the on-site testing program, the Bank has revised its Return-to-work Plan to allow up to 75% of employees to return to work as of January 11, 2021. The Bank is monitoring conditions in New York City and the surrounding areas and will continue to revise the Return-to-Work Plan, as necessary. The Bank requires certain health protocols to be followed by all employees including, but not limited to, daily temperature checks prior to entering the common workspace, daily health certifications by employees, office cleaning measures, social distancing practices and the use of face coverings in all common areas.

Financial Impact

Loan Portfolio and Modifications

The Bank has taken several steps to assess the financial impact of COVID-19 on its business, including contacting customers to determine how their business was being affected and analyzing the impact of the virus on the different industries that the Bank serves.

The largest concentration in the loan portfolio is healthcare, which amounted to $824.4 million, or 26.3% of total loans at December 31, 2020, including $709.2 million in loans to skilled nursing facilities (“SNF”). The Bank has not noted any significant impact on SNF loans because of COVID-19 as cash flows for these borrowers have not been significantly affected.

Loan Deferrals: The Bank has been working with customers to address their needs during the pandemic. Loan customers have requested various forms of relief during this period, including payment deferrals, interest rate reductions and extensions of maturity dates. The following is a summary of deferrals requested and in process as of December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands):

 

 

 

CRE

 

C&I

 

1-4 Family

 

Consumer

 

Total

Type of Deferral

 

Balance

 

Number of Loans

 

Balance

 

Number of Loans

 

Balance

 

Number of Loans

 

Balance

 

Number of Loans

 

Balance

 

Number of Loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Defer monthly principal payments

$

121,395

24

$

 

$

$

$

121,395

24

Full payment deferral

 

 

93,389

 

10

 

 

1,400

 

1

 

 

2,853

 

9

 

 

1,271

 

19

 

 

98,913

 

39

 

 

$

214,784

 

34

 

$

1,400

 

1

 

$

2,853

 

9

 

$

1,271

 

19

 

$

220,308

 

63

Loan deferrals as a percentage of total loans decreased to 7.0% at December 31, 2020, as compared to 10.5% at September 30, 2020. Principal-only payment deferrals have contractual maturities that would reduce outstanding balance of these deferrals to $41.4 million and $37.4 million at January 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Full payments deferrals have contractual maturities that would reduce outstanding balance of these deferrals to $50.2 million and $17.8 million at January 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

The following is a summary of the weighted average LTV for CRE and 1-4 Family loan deferrals as of December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands):

Industry

 

Total Deferrals

 

Weighted
Average LTV

 

 

 

 

 

CRE:

 

 

 

 

Retail

 

$

21,613

 

42.6

%

Hospitality

 

 

75,839

 

50.8

%

Office

 

 

12,339

 

28.1

%

Mixed-Use

 

 

22,200

 

63.2

%

Multifamily

 

 

53,912

 

15.7

%

Warehouse

 

 

15,271

 

32.0

%

Other

 

 

13,610

 

68.4

%

Total CRE

 

$

214,784

 

40.9

%

1-4 Family

 

 

 

 

Residential Real Estate

 

$

2,853

 

45.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

217,637

 

41.0

%

Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALLL”): Management continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19, particularly as the term of loan modifications expire and borrowers return to a normal debt service schedule, as well as the commencement of a repayment schedule for payments that were deferred. As such, significant adjustments to the ALLL may be required as the full impact of COVID-19 on the Bank’s borrowers becomes known.

The Bank has not yet adopted ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses, which requires the measurement of all expected credit losses (“CECL”) for financial assets. The Bank is required to implement CECL by January 1, 2023. The Bank is currently developing CECL models and evaluating its potential impact on the Bank’s ALLL.

About Metropolitan Bank Holding Corporation

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. Founded in 1999, the Bank is headquartered in New York City and operates six locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. The Bank is also an active issuer of debit cards for third-party debit card programs and provides critical global payments infrastructure to its FinTech partners. Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank and a Federal Reserve System member bank whose deposits are insured up to applicable limits by the FDIC, and an equal opportunity lender. For more information, please visit www.mcbankny.com.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the Company’s financial condition and capital ratios, results of operations and the Company’s outlook and business. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. Such statements may be identified by the use of such words as “may”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar terminology. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause our forward-looking statements to be materially inaccurate include, but are not limited to those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as an unexpected deterioration in our loan portfolio, unexpected increases in our expenses, greater than anticipated growth and our ability to manage such growth, unanticipated regulatory action, unexpected changes in interest rates, an unanticipated decrease in deposits, an unanticipated loss of key personnel, an unanticipated loss of existing customers, competition from other institutions resulting in unanticipated changes in our loan or deposit rates, unanticipated increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation costs and unanticipated adverse changes in our customers’ economic conditions or economic conditions in our local area in general.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and whether the gradual reopening of businesses will result in a meaningful increase in economic activity. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

8,692

 

 

$

8,116

 

Overnight deposits

 

 

855,613

 

 

 

381,104

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

 

864,305

 

 

 

389,220

 

Investment securities available for sale

 

 

266,096

 

 

 

234,942

 

Investment securities held to maturity

 

 

2,760

 

 

 

3,722

 

Investment securities -- Equity investments

 

 

2,313

 

 

 

2,224

 

Total securities

 

 

271,169

 

 

 

240,888

 

Other investments

 

 

11,597

 

 

 

21,437

 

Loans, net of deferred fees and unamortized costs

 

 

3,137,053

 

 

 

2,672,949

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

(35,407

)

 

 

(26,272

)

Net loans

 

 

3,101,646

 

 

 

2,646,677

 

Receivable from prepaid card programs, net

 

 

27,259

 

 

 

11,581

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

13,249

 

 

 

8,862

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

13,475

 

 

 

12,100

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

18,388

 

 

 

17,074

 

Goodwill

 

 

9,733

 

 

 

9,733

 

Total assets

 

$

4,330,821

 

 

$

3,357,572

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

 

$

1,715,042

 

 

$

1,090,479

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

2,103,471

 

 

 

1,700,295

 

Total deposits

 

 

3,818,513

 

 

 

2,790,774

 

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York advances

 

 

 

 

 

144,000

 

Trust preferred securities

 

 

20,620

 

 

 

20,620

 

Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

 

 

24,657

 

 

 

24,601

 

Secured Borrowings

 

 

36,964

 

 

 

42,972

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

61,645

 

 

 

23,556

 

Accrued interest payable

 

 

712

 

 

 

1,229

 

Prepaid third-party debit cardholder balances

 

 

26,923

 

 

 

10,696

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,990,034

 

 

 

3,058,448

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class B preferred stock

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Common stock

 

 

82

 

 

 

82

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

218,899

 

 

 

216,468

 

Retained earnings

 

 

120,830

 

 

 

81,364

 

Accumulated other comprehensive gain, net of tax effect

 

 

973

 

 

 

1,207

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

340,787

 

 

 

299,124

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

4,330,821

 

 

$

3,357,572

 

 

Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Total interest income

 

$

36,862

 

$

36,466

 

$

143,097

 

$

129,780

Total interest expense

 

 

3,395

 

 

8,424

 

 

18,176

 

 

32,170

Net interest income

 

 

33,467

 

 

28,042

 

 

124,921

 

 

97,610

Provision for loan losses

 

 

1,795

 

 

2,300

 

 

9,488

 

 

4,223

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

 

31,672

 

 

25,742

 

 

115,433

 

 

93,387

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

981

 

 

977

 

 

3,728

 

 

3,556

Global payments revenue

 

 

2,163

 

 

1,482

 

 

8,464

 

 

5,643

Other service charges and fees

 

 

236

 

 

413

 

 

1,477

 

 

1,366

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

 

 

(7)

 

 

(10)

 

 

48

 

 

64

Gain on sale of securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,286

 

 

Total non-interest income

 

 

3,373

 

 

2,862

 

 

17,003

 

 

10,629

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

 

9,835

 

 

7,956

 

 

39,797

 

 

31,242

Bank premises and equipment

 

 

1,842

 

 

2,057

 

 

8,340

 

 

6,530

Professional fees

 

 

1,064

 

 

810

 

 

4,122

 

 

3,427

Licensing fees and technology costs

 

 

2,814

 

 

3,463

 

 

13,040

 

 

10,992

Other expenses

 

 

2,233

 

 

2,756

 

 

9,219

 

 

7,764

Total non-interest expense

 

 

17,788

 

 

17,042

 

 

74,518

 

 

59,955

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income before income tax expense

 

 

17,257

 

 

11,562

 

 

57,918

 

 

44,061

Income tax expense

 

 

5,482

 

 

3,699

 

 

18,452

 

 

13,927

Net income

 

$

11,775

 

$

7,863

 

$

39,466

 

$

30,134

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average common shares outstanding - basic

 

 

8,225,083

 

 

8,178,593

 

 

8,221,429

 

 

8,174,142

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

8,417,729

 

 

8,363,080

 

 

8,398,444

 

 

8,339,141

Basic earnings

 

$

1.42

 

$

0.95

 

$

4.76

 

$

3.63

Diluted earnings

 

$

1.39

 

$

0.93

 

$

4.66

 

$

3.56

 

Net Interest Margin Analysis

 

Three months ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Rate
(annualized)

 

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Rate
(annualized)

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1)

$

3,070,850

 

 

$

35,843

 

4.62

%

 

$

2,946,359

 

 

$

34,844

 

4.66

%

Available-for-sale securities

 

230,080

 

 

 

573

 

0.97

%

 

 

180,698

 

 

 

582

 

1.26

%

Held-to-maturity securities

 

2,906

 

 

 

12

 

1.65

%

 

 

3,181

 

 

 

14

 

1.71

%

Equity investments - non-trading

 

2,294

 

 

 

9

 

1.46

%

 

 

2,284

 

 

 

10

 

1.63

%

Overnight deposits

 

806,602

 

 

 

280

 

0.14

%

 

 

854,737

 

 

 

299

 

0.14

%

Other interest-earning assets

 

11,336

 

 

 

145

 

5.09

%

 

 

14,680

 

 

 

196

 

5.22

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

4,124,068

 

 

 

36,862

 

3.54

%

 

 

4,001,939

 

 

 

35,945

 

3.54

%

Non-interest-earning assets

 

63,962

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,545

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

 

(34,122

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(33,118

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

4,153,908

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,026,366

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Money market, savings and other interest-bearing accounts

$

1,962,417

 

 

$

2,554

 

0.52

%

 

$

1,818,436

 

 

$

2,258

 

0.49

%

Certificates of deposit

 

94,546

 

 

 

327

 

1.38

%

 

 

97,685

 

 

 

423

 

1.72

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

2,056,963

 

 

 

2,881

 

0.56

%

 

 

1,916,121

 

 

 

2,681

 

0.56

%

Borrowed funds

 

45,268

 

 

 

514

 

4.44

%

 

 

125,841

 

 

 

940

 

2.92

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

2,102,231

 

 

 

3,395

 

0.64

%

 

 

2,041,962

 

 

 

3,621

 

0.71

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing deposits

 

1,636,417

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,583,037

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

 

79,320

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

76,491

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

3,817,968

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,701,490

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

335,940

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

324,876

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,153,908

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,026,366

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

33,467

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

32,324

 

 

 

Net interest rate spread (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.90

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.83

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

2,021,837

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,959,977

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.21

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.18

%

______________________________

(1)

 

Amount includes deferred loan fees and non-performing loans.

(2)

 

Determined by subtracting the annualized weighted average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities from the annualized weighted average yield on total interest-earning assets.

(3)

 

Determined by dividing annualized net interest income by total average interest-earning assets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Rate
(annualized)

 

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Rate
(annualized)

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1)

 

$

3,070,850

 

 

$

35,843

 

4.62

%

$

2,589,126

 

 

$

32,847

 

4.96

%

Available-for-sale securities

 

 

230,080

 

 

 

573

 

0.97

%

 

241,865

 

 

 

1,512

 

2.50

%

Held-to-maturity securities

 

 

2,906

 

 

 

12

 

1.65

%

 

3,827

 

 

 

19

 

1.99

%

Equity investments - non-trading

 

 

2,294

 

 

 

9

 

1.46

%

 

2,251

 

 

 

12

 

2.13

%

Overnight deposits

 

 

806,602

 

 

 

280

 

0.14

%

 

401,010

 

 

 

1,796

 

1.78

%

Other interest-earning assets

 

 

11,336

 

 

 

145

 

5.09

%

 

21,424

 

 

 

280

 

5.19

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

4,124,068

 

 

 

36,862

 

3.54

%

 

3,259,503

 

 

 

36,466

 

4.38

%

Non-interest-earning assets

 

 

63,962

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

52,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

 

 

(34,122

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(24,827

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

4,153,908

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,286,916

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Money market, savings and other interest-bearing accounts

 

$

1,962,417

 

 

$

2,554

 

0.52

%

$

1,587,974

 

 

$

6,391

 

1.60

%

Certificates of deposit

 

 

94,546

 

 

 

327

 

1.38

%

 

109,050

 

 

 

679

 

2.47

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

2,056,963

 

 

 

2,881

 

0.56

%

 

1,697,024

 

 

 

7,070

 

1.65

%

Borrowed funds

 

 

45,268

 

 

 

514

 

4.44

%

 

189,212

 

 

 

1,354

 

2.80

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

2,102,231

 

 

 

3,395

 

0.64

%

 

1,886,236

 

 

 

8,424

 

1.77

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,636,417

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,073,011

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

79,320

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

31,441

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,817,968

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,990,688

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

335,940

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

296,228

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

4,153,908

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,286,916

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

$

33,467

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

28,042

 

 

 

Net interest rate spread (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.90

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.61

%

Net interest-earning assets

 

$

2,021,837

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,373,267

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (3)

 

 

3.21

%

 

 

3.35

%

______________________________

(1)

 

Amount includes deferred loan fees and non-performing loans.

(2)

 

Determined by subtracting the annualized weighted average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities from the annualized weighted average yield on total interest-earning assets.

(3)

 

Determined by dividing annualized net interest income by total average interest-earning assets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

December 31, 2019

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Rate
(annualized)

 

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Rate

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1)

 

$

2,888,180

 

 

$

136,497

 

4.73

%

$

2,304,158

 

 

$

117,124

 

5.08

%

Available-for-sale securities

 

 

192,472

 

 

 

3,108

 

1.59

%

 

142,135

 

 

 

3,579

 

2.52

%

Held-to-maturity securities

 

 

3,282

 

 

 

59

 

1.77

%

 

4,158

 

 

 

84

 

2.02

%

Equity investments - non-trading

 

 

2,279

 

 

 

41

 

1.77

%

 

2,231

 

 

 

50

 

2.23

%

Overnight deposits

 

 

732,130

 

 

 

2,546

 

0.35

%

 

349,123

 

 

 

7,752

 

2.22

%

Other interest-earning assets

 

 

16,467

 

 

 

846

 

5.14

%

 

22,275

 

 

 

1,191

 

5.35

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

3,834,810

 

 

 

143,097

 

3.73

%

 

2,824,080

 

 

 

129,780

 

4.60

%

Non-interest-earning assets

 

 

59,584

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

45,144

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

 

 

(31,381

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(22,265

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

3,863,013

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,846,959

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Money market, savings and other interest-bearing accounts

 

$

1,798,109

 

 

$

12,420

 

0.69

%

$

1,248,096

 

 

$

22,824

 

1.83

%

Certificates of deposit

 

 

98,483

 

 

 

1,824

 

1.85

%

 

109,952

 

 

 

2,709

 

2.46

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,896,592

 

 

 

14,244

 

0.75

%

 

1,358,048

 

 

 

25,533

 

1.88

%

Borrowed funds

 

 

129,460

 

 

 

3,932

 

2.99

%

 

211,145

 

 

 

6,637

 

3.10

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

2,026,052

 

 

 

18,176

 

0.90

%

 

1,569,193

 

 

 

32,170

 

2.05

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,443,094

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

968,030

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

73,250

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,132

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,542,396

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,564,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

320,617

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

282,604

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

3,863,013

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,846,959

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

$

124,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

97,610

 

 

 

Net interest rate spread (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.83

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.55

%

Net interest-earning assets

 

$

1,808,758

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,254,887

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.26

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.46

%

______________________________

(1)

 

Amount includes deferred loan fees and non-performing loans.

(2)

 

Determined by subtracting the annualized weighted average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities from the annualized weighted average yield on total interest-earning assets.

(3)

 

Determined by dividing annualized net interest income by total average interest-earning assets.

 

Summary of Income and Performance Measures
Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Dec. 31, 2020

 

Sept. 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

Mar. 31, 2020

 

Dec. 31, 2019

 

Net interest income

 

$

33,467

 

$

32,324

 

$

30,161

 

$

28,969

 

$

28,042

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

1,795

 

 

1,137

 

 

1,766

 

 

4,790

 

 

2,300

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

 

31,672

 

 

31,187

 

 

28,395

 

 

24,179

 

 

25,742

 

Non-interest income

 

 

3,373

 

 

3,637

 

 

5,653

 

 

4,340

 

 

2,862

 

Non-interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

 

9,835

 

 

9,944

 

 

10,058

 

 

9,960

 

 

7,956

 

Other Expense

 

 

7,953

 

 

8,986

 

 

8,226

 

 

9,556

 

 

9,086

 

Total non-interest expense

 

 

17,788

 

 

18,930

 

 

18,284

 

 

19,516

 

 

17,042

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

 

 

17,257

 

 

15,894

 

 

15,764

 

 

9,003

 

 

11,562

 

Income tax expense

 

 

5,482

 

 

5,111

 

 

4,953

 

 

2,906

 

 

3,699

 

Net income

 

 

11,775

 

 

10,783

 

 

10,811

 

 

6,097

 

 

7,863

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax, pre-provision income*

 

$

19,052

 

$

17,031

 

$

17,530

 

$

13,793

 

$

13,862

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Measures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

 

 

11,690

 

 

10,694

 

 

10,716

 

 

6,032

 

 

7,741

 

Per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings

 

$

1.42

 

$

1.30

 

$

1.30

 

$

0.73

 

$

0.95

 

Diluted earnings

 

$

1.39

 

$

1.27

 

$

1.28

 

$

0.72

 

$

0.93

 

Common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average - diluted

 

 

8,417,729

 

 

8,393,211

 

 

8,359,450

 

 

8,412,782

 

 

8,363,080

 

Period end

 

 

8,295,272

 

 

8,289,479

 

 

8,294,801

 

 

8,294,801

 

 

8,312,918

 

Return on (annualized):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average total assets

 

 

1.13

%

 

1.07

%

 

1.14

%

 

0.71

%

 

0.95

%

Average equity

 

 

13.94

%

 

13.20

%

 

13.82

%

 

8.00

%

 

10.53

%

Average tangible common equity*

 

 

14.61

%

 

13.85

%

 

14.36

%

 

8.33

%

 

11.13

%

Yield on average earning assets

 

 

3.54

%

 

3.54

%

 

3.62

%

 

4.22

%

 

4.38

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

0.64

%

 

0.71

%

 

0.81

%

 

1.48

%

 

1.77

%

Net interest spread

 

 

2.90

%

 

2.83

%

 

2.81

%

 

2.74

%

 

2.61

%

Net interest margin

 

 

3.21

%

 

3.18

%

 

3.19

%

 

3.38

%

 

3.35

%

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

 

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.03

%

 

0.02

%

 

0.07

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

48.28

%

 

52.64

%

 

54.58

%

 

58.59

%

 

55.14

%

 

*Non-GAAP financial measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures on page 15.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary, Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Dec. 31, 2020

 

Sept. 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

Mar. 31, 2020

 

Dec. 31, 2019

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

4,330,821

 

$

4,001,759

 

$

3,970,441

 

$

3,612,012

 

$

3,357,572

 

Overnight deposits

 

 

855,613

 

 

758,913

 

 

813,147

 

 

569,927

 

 

381,104

 

Total securities

 

 

271,169

 

 

187,695

 

 

194,979

 

 

205,646

 

 

240,888

 

Other investments

 

 

11,597

 

 

11,097

 

 

15,731

 

 

21,455

 

 

21,437

 

Loans, net of deferred fees and unamortized costs

 

 

3,137,053

 

 

2,989,550

 

 

2,892,274

 

 

2,766,099

 

 

2,672,949

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

 

$

1,715,042

 

$

1,553,241

 

$

1,526,439

 

$

1,250,584

 

$

1,090,479

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

2,103,471

 

 

1,974,385

 

 

1,868,300

 

 

1,771,108

 

 

1,700,295

 

Total deposits

 

 

3,818,513

 

 

3,527,626

 

 

3,394,739

 

 

3,021,692

 

 

2,790,774

 

Borrowings

 

 

45,277

 

 

45,263

 

 

149,249

 

 

189,235

 

 

189,221

 

Total stockholders' Equity

 

 

340,787

 

 

328,584

 

 

317,169

 

 

308,536

 

 

299,124

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-accrual loans

 

$

5,620

 

$

5,669

 

$

7,083

 

$

6,136

 

$

4,085

 

Total non-performing loans

 

$

6,389

 

$

6,623

 

$

8,448

 

$

6,341

 

$

4,493

 

Non-accrual loans to total loans

 

 

0.18

%

 

0.19

%

 

0.24

%

 

0.22

%

 

0.15

%

Non-performing loans to total loans

 

 

0.20

%

 

0.22

%

 

0.29

%

 

0.23

%

 

0.17

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

(35,407)

 

 

(33,614)

 

 

(32,505)

 

 

(30,924)

 

 

(26,272)

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

 

1.13

%

 

1.12

%

 

1.12

%

 

1.12

%

 

0.98

%

Provision for loan losses

 

 

1,795

 

 

1,137

 

 

1,766

 

 

4,790

 

 

2,300

 

Net charge-offs

 

 

2

 

 

28

 

 

185

 

 

138

 

 

472

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regulatory Capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 Leverage:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

 

 

8.5

%

 

8.4

%

 

8.6

%

 

9.1

%

 

9.4

%

Metropolitan Commercial Bank

 

 

9.0

%

 

9.0

%

 

9.2

%

 

9.8

%

 

10.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based (CET1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

 

 

10.1

%

 

10.1

%

 

9.9

%

 

9.8

%

 

10.1

%

Metropolitan Commercial Bank

 

 

11.6

%

 

11.8

%

 

11.6

%

 

11.5

%

 

11.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 Risk-Based:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

 

 

10.9

%

 

11.0

%

 

10.8

%

 

10.7

%

 

11.0

%

Metropolitan Commercial Bank

 

 

11.6

%

 

11.8

%

 

11.6

%

 

11.5

%

 

11.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Risk-Based:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

 

 

12.7

%

 

12.9

%

 

12.7

%

 

12.1

%

 

12.5

%

Metropolitan Commercial Bank

 

 

12.7

%

 

12.9

%

 

12.6

%

 

12.5

%

 

12.7

%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful information to investors in understanding the Company’s operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the following table:

 

 

Quarterly Data

 

 

YTD

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

 

Dec. 31, 2020

 

 

Sept. 30, 2020

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

Mar. 31, 2020

 

 

Dec. 31, 2019

 

 

Dec. 31, 2020

 

 

Dec. 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets

$

4,153,908

 

$

4,026,366

 

$

3,812,225

 

$

3,454,335

 

$

3,286,916

 

$

3,863,013

 

$

2,846,959

Less: average intangible assets

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

Average tangible assets

$

4,144,175

 

$

4,016,633

 

$

3,802,492

 

$

3,444,602

 

$

3,277,183

 

$

3,853,280

 

$

2,837,226

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average equity

$

335,940

 

$

324,876

 

$

314,727

 

$

306,487

 

$

296,228

 

$

320,617

 

$

282,604

Less: Average preferred equity

 

5,502

 

 

5,502

 

 

5,502

 

 

5,502

 

 

5,502

 

 

5,502

 

 

5,502

Average common equity

$

330,438

 

$

319,374

 

$

309,225

 

$

300,985

 

$

290,726

 

$

315,115

 

$

277,102

Less: average intangible assets

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

Average tangible common equity

$

320,705

 

$

309,641

 

$

299,492

 

$

291,252

 

$

280,993

 

$

305,382

 

$

267,369

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

4,330,821

 

$

4,001,759

 

$

3,970,441

 

$

3,612,012

 

$

3,357,572

 

$

4,330,821

 

$

3,357,572

Less: intangible assets

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

Tangible assets

$

4,321,088

 

$

3,992,026

 

$

3,960,708

 

$

3,602,279

 

$

3,347,839

 

$

4,321,088

 

$

3,347,839

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Equity

$

340,787

 

$

328,584

 

$

317,169

 

$

308,536

 

$

299,124

 

$

340,787

 

$

299,124

Less: preferred equity

 

5,502

 

 

5,502

 

 

5,502

 

 

5,502

 

 

5,502

 

 

5,502

 

 

5,502

Common Equity

$

335,285

 

$

323,082

 

$

311,667

 

$

303,034

 

$

293,622

 

$

335,285

 

$

293,622

Less: intangible assets

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

 

 

9,733

Tangible common equity (book value)

$

325,552

 

$

313,349

 

$

301,934

 

$

293,301

 

$

283,889

 

$

325,552

 

$

283,889

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

 

8,295,272

 

 

8,289,479

 

 

8,294,801

 

 

8,294,801

 

 

8,312,918

 

 

8,295,272

 

 

8,312,918

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share (GAAP)

$

40.42

 

$

38.97

 

$

37.57

 

$

36.53

 

$

35.32

 

$

40.42

 

$

35.32

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)*

$

39.25

 

$

37.80

 

$

36.40

 

$

35.36

 

$

34.15

 

$

39.25

 

$

34.15

_____________________________

* Tangible book value divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dollars in thousands

 

Dec. 31, 2020

 

Sept. 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

Mar. 31, 2020

 

Dec. 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

11,775

 

$

10,783

 

$

10,811

 

$

6,097

 

$

7,863

Plus: income tax expense

 

 

5,482

 

 

5,111

 

 

4,953

 

 

2,906

 

 

3,699

Income before income tax expense

 

$

17,257

 

$

15,894

 

$

15,764

 

$

9,003

 

$

11,562

Plus: provision for loan losses

 

 

1,795

 

 

1,137

 

 

1,766

 

 

4,790

 

 

2,300

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

 

$

19,052

 

$

17,031

 

$

17,530

 

$

13,793

 

$

13,862

 

Metropolitan Bank Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Reports Record Net Income of $11.8 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.39 for the Fourth Quarter Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MCB), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $11.8 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Adtalem Issues Statement
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Treated in France in a Phase I Trial With TG4050 (myvac Platform), ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Metropolitan Commercial Bank Appoints Ram Puppala as Chief Digital Officer