Boston Private Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

"Fourth quarter 2020 results were positively impacted by a release from our allowance for loan losses and Paycheck Protection Program revenue, while strong deposit growth enhanced on-balance sheet liquidity," said Anthony DeChellis, CEO of Boston Private. "I am extremely proud of our team's accomplishments throughout 2020. We continued to deliver exceptional client service in a challenging environment, while improving our client experience and executing on our strategic plan. We are excited about the prospects of our pending merger with SVB Financial Group. Together, we will be well positioned to grow and scale our business, while enhancing shareholder value."

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) (the “Company” or “Boston Private”) today reported fourth quarter 2020 Net income attributable to the Company of $25.0 million, compared to $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $21.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 Diluted earnings per share were $0.30, compared to $0.28 in the third quarter of 2020 and $0.26 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Announced Merger

As previously announced, the Company entered into a definitive merger agreement with SVB Financial Group ("SVB") pursuant to which SVB will acquire Boston Private. The transaction has been unanimously approved by both companies' Boards of Directors and is expected to close in mid-2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of customary regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of Boston Private.

Summary Financial Results % Change ($ in millions, except for per share data) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 LQ Y/Y Net income - GAAP $25.0 $22.7 $21.2 10 % 18 % Net income - Operating (Non-GAAP) 25.0 22.0 20.5 13 % 22 % Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $0.30 $0.28 $0.26 7 % 15 % Diluted earnings per share - Operating (Non-GAAP) $0.30 $0.27 $0.25 11 % 20 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Pre-tax, pre-provision income $28.1 $19.9 $24.5 41 % 15 % Return on average common equity ("ROACE") 11.5 % 10.7 % 10.3 % Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") 12.7 % 11.9 % 11.5 %

The Company's financial results improved linked quarter and year-over-year primarily as a result of a Total provision credit of $5.4 million, Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") fees, and higher swap fees in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Income and Margin % Change ($ in millions) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 LQ Y/Y Net interest income $59.4 $57.8 $56.1 3 % 6 % Net interest margin 2.52 % 2.61 % 2.70 %

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $59.4 million, a 3% increase linked quarter and a 6% increase year-over-year. The linked quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily driven by $3.8 million of PPP loan-related income, and prepayment penalties, partially offset by lower asset yields. The Small Business Administration ("SBA") forgave approximately $60 million of PPP loans in the fourth quarter of 2020, which drove the accelerated recognition of PPP income. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, prepayment penalties and interest recoveries, Net interest income was flat linked quarter.

Net interest margin decreased 9 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 2.52%. The decline was primarily driven by lower asset yields and excess cash balances, partially offset by lower funding costs.

Noninterest Income % Change ($ in millions) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 LQ Y/Y Wealth management and trust fees $19.0 $18.2 $18.7 4 % 2 % Investment management fees 1.2 1.4 2.6 (16) % (54) % Private banking fees 1 5.0 2.3 3.5 nm 44 % Total core fees and income $25.2 $22.0 $24.8 15 % 2 % Total other income 1.4 1.1 2.0 33 % (29) % Total noninterest income $26.7 $23.0 $26.8 16 % (1) % nm = not meaningful 1 Private banking fees includes Other banking fee income and Gain/(loss) on sale of loans, net

Total core fees and income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $25.2 million, a 15% increase linked quarter. The linked quarter increase was primarily driven by higher swap fees and higher BOLI income in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Assets Under Management/Advisory % Change ($ in millions) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 LQ Y/Y Wealth Management and Trust $16,574 $15,581 $15,224 6 % 9 % Other 2 526 672 1,544 (22) % (66) % Total assets under management/advisory $17,100 $16,253 $16,768 5 % 2 % Net flows Wealth Management and Trust $(128) $(12) $(114) Other 2 (268) (395) (95) Total net flows $(396) $(407) $(209) 2 Includes results from DGHM

Total AUM were $17.1 billion as of December 31, 2020, a 5% increase linked quarter. The linked quarter increase was primarily driven by the impact of favorable market action, partially offset by net outflows.

Total net flows were negative $396 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by net flows of negative $268 million at DGHM and negative $128 million in the Wealth Management and Trust segment. Negative flows in the Wealth Management and Trust segment were driven by distributions to existing clients during the quarter. New business at Wealth Management & Trust remained strong at $297 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $299 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $1.1 billion for the year 2020.

Noninterest Expense % Change ($ in millions) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 LQ Y/Y Salaries and employee benefits $36.0 $34.7 $34.2 4 % 5 % Occupancy and equipment 7.7 8.2 7.6 (5) % 2 % Information systems 8.6 7.1 6.5 22 % 33 % Professional services 2.7 4.0 3.9 (32) % (30) % Marketing and business development 1.2 0.9 2.0 23 % (43) % Amortization of intangibles 0.6 0.7 0.7 (21) % (16) % FDIC insurance 0.9 1.0 — (9) % nm Other 0.2 4.4 3.6 (94) % (93) % Total noninterest expense $58.0 $60.9 $58.5 (5) % (1) % Memo: Excluding Off-Balance Sheet Provision Reserve for unfunded loan commitments $(2.4) $1.8 — nm nm Total noninterest expense, excluding Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (non-GAAP) $60.4 $59.2 $58.5 2 % 3 %

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $58.0 million, a 5% decrease linked quarter. The improvement linked quarter was driven primarily by a provision credit for unfunded loan commitments of $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a $1.8 million expense in the third quarter of 2020, each of which are recognized in Other expense.

Excluding the Reserve for unfunded loan commitments, Total noninterest expense (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $60.4 million, an increase of 2% linked quarter and an increase of 3% year-over-year. The linked quarter and year-over-year increases are driven primarily by higher Information systems expense from technology initiatives placed in service and higher compensation expense.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 19.7%. The increase in the effective tax rate linked quarter reflects the impact of higher pre-tax income.

Loans - QTD Averages & Yields % Change ($ in millions) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 LQ Y/Y Commercial and industrial $1,036 $1,033 $1,142 — % (9) % Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 349 373 — (6) % nm Commercial real estate 2,711 2,653 2,562 2 % 6 % Construction and land 172 218 217 (21) % (21) % Residential 2,721 2,810 2,935 (3) % (7) % Home equity 79 84 85 (6) % (6) % Other consumer 121 112 132 8 % (8) % Total loans $7,189 $7,283 $7,073 (1) % 2 % Total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $6,840 $6,910 $7,073 (1) % (3) % Total loan yields 3.31 % 3.23 % 3.83 %

Average total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 1% linked quarter and decreased 3% year-over-year.

Commercial and industrial loans decreased 9% year-over-year driven by lower revolving line of credit usage

PPP loans decreased 6% linked quarter driven by the SBA's forgiveness of approximately 200 loans totaling $60 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

Commercial real estate loans increased 2% linked quarter driven by the conversion of two loans from construction to permanent financing during the fourth quarter of 2020

Residential mortgage loans decreased 3% linked quarter and 7% year-over-year driven by the sale of $72 million of loans late in the third quarter of 2020

Deposits - QTD Averages & Costs % Change ($ in millions) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 LQ Y/Y Non-interest bearing deposits $2,483 $2,321 $2,002 7 % 24 % Interest bearing deposits 5,868 5,378 4,957 9 % 18 % Total deposits $8,351 $7,700 $6,959 8 % 20 % Cost of total deposits 0.26 % 0.33 % 0.86 % Cost of total interest-bearing deposits 0.37 % 0.48 % 1.20 %

Average total deposits in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 8% linked quarter and 20% year-over-year to $8.4 billion. The linked quarter and year-over-year increases were driven by a combination of existing and new client balances.

Provision and Asset Quality ($ in millions) 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 Provision and Allowance Provision/(credit) for loan losses $(3.0) $(4.6) $22.6 $17.0 $(3.7) Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (2.4) 1.8 2.8 1.8 — Total Provision/(credit) for credit losses $(5.4) $(2.8) $25.4 $18.8 $(3.7) Allowance for loan losses as a % of Total loans 1.14 % 1.17 % 1.22 % 0.97 % 1.03 % Asset Quality Total net loans (charged-off)/ recovered $(0.3) $(0.2) $(1.5) $(0.3) $0.3 Total nonaccrual loans $23.9 $41.3 $25.6 $24.3 $16.1 Nonaccrual loans as a % of Total loans 0.34 % 0.57 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.23 % Special mention loans (criticized loans) $187.2 $199.5 $191.9 $92.6 $52.0 Classified loans 130.7 123.1 114.2 112.3 74.0 Total criticized and classified loans $318.0 $322.6 $306.1 $204.9 $126.1

The Company recorded a Total provision credit for credit losses of $5.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. The provision release was primarily driven by an improved economic forecast related to the current expected credit losses methodology, partially offset by increased qualitative reserves for Commercial real estate. The Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of Total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), was 1.19% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 1.23% in the third quarter of 2020.

Total nonaccrual loans as of December 31, 2020 was $23.9 million, a decrease of $17.4 million, or 42%, linked quarter primarily driven by the payoff of a Commercial and industrial relationship in Northern California.

Total criticized and classified loans as of December 31, 2020 was $318.0 million, a decrease of $4.6 million, or 1%, linked quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2020, there were:

$39 million of loan payoffs, paydowns and upgrades

$35 million of loan downgrades, including $31 million of Commercial real estate loans across 8 relationships, primarily with retail, office, and hospitality collateral

As of December 31, 2020:

Residential loans on deferral totaled approximately $15 million, or 0.6% of total residential loans, compared to a peak of approximately $220 million in the second quarter of 2020

Commercial and industrial loans on deferral totaled approximately $11 million, or 1.1% of total Commercial and industrial loans, compared to a peak of approximately $125 million in the second quarter of 2020

The majority of Commercial real estate clients that qualified for and accepted the debt service reserve program remain in the program, representing a total loan balance of approximately $72 million, or 2.6% of total Commercial real estate loans

Capital 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 Tangible common equity/ Tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.0 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.8 % 8.6 % Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $9.73 $9.48 $9.25 $9.31 $9.02 Regulatory Capital Ratios: 3 Tier 1 common equity 11.5 % 11.3 % 11.1 % 11.2 % 11.4 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.0 % 12.8 % 12.6 % 12.7 % 13.0 % Total risk-based capital 14.3 % 14.1 % 13.9 % 13.8 % 14.1 % Tier 1 leverage capital 8.9 % 9.2 % 9.2 % 9.7 % 9.8 % 3 Current quarter information is presented based on estimated data.

The Company's tangible book value per share increased to $9.73 in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 8% increase year-over-year.

Dividend Payments

Concurrent with the release of fourth quarter 2020 earnings, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend payable to common shareholders of $0.06 per share. The record date for this dividend is February 5, 2021, and the payment date is February 19, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial sector.

These non-GAAP financial measures include: return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; return on average assets; tangible book value per share; pre-tax, pre-provision income; tangible common equity / tangible assets; the efficiency ratio excluding amortization of intangibles; net income/(loss) attributable to the Company excluding notable items; total noninterest expense, excluding reserve for unfunded loan commitments; net income/(loss) attributable to the common shareholders, treasury stock method, excluding notable items; diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding notable items; average total loans, excluding PPP; and total loans, excluding PPP.

A detailed reconciliation table of the Company’s GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the tables of this release and beginning on page 16 of the attached financial statements.

About Boston Private

Boston Private is a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services to individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits.

For more than 30 years, Boston Private has delivered comprehensive advice coupled with deep technical expertise to help clients simplify their lives and achieve their goals. The firm offers the capabilities of a large institution with the superior service of a boutique firm to clients across the United States.

Boston Private is the corporate brand of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH).

For more information, visit www.bostonprivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our strategy; evaluations of interest rate trends and future liquidity; expectations as to changes in assets, deposits and results of operations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; future operations; market position and financial position; and prospects, plans and objectives of management. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions and beliefs of management and are only expectations of future results. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; the failure to obtain our shareholder’s approval to our proposed merger with SVB; the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed merger may not be satisfied; the risk that a regulatory approval that may be required for the proposed merger is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the effect of the announcement of the proposed merger on our ability to maintain relationships with our key partners, customers and employees, and on our operating results and business generally; changes in customer behavior; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; changes in interest rates; increases in loan defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets; changes in loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; changes in regulation; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; risks that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; the risk that the Company’s deferred tax asset may not be realized; risks related to the identification and implementation of acquisitions, dispositions and restructurings; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,055,588 $ 546,263 $ 179,027 $ 61,714 $ 292,479 Investment securities available-for-sale 1,243,693 1,011,327 1,002,970 993,166 978,284 Investment securities held-to-maturity 35,223 38,600 42,495 45,395 48,212 Equity securities at fair value 41,452 32,818 24,492 23,080 18,810 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank 28,663 36,618 42,407 45,273 39,078 Loans held for sale 17,421 15,074 9,786 7,671 7,386 Loans 7,104,309 7,222,569 7,332,954 7,043,338 6,976,704 Less: Allowance for loan losses 81,238 84,551 89,324 68,211 71,982 Loans, net of Allowance for loan losses 7,023,071 7,138,018 7,243,630 6,975,127 6,904,722 Premises and equipment, net 44,087 42,907 43,805 43,544 44,527 Goodwill 57,607 57,607 57,607 57,607 57,607 Intangible assets, net 9,056 8,898 8,935 9,637 10,352 Accrued interest receivable 26,191 25,935 24,918 24,054 24,175 Deferred income taxes, net 6,774 8,250 9,116 5,630 11,383 Right-of-use assets 97,859 94,879 94,143 98,896 102,075 Other assets 362,048 374,111 375,575 355,532 291,411 TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,048,733 $ 9,431,305 $ 9,158,906 $ 8,746,326 $ 8,830,501 LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 8,595,366 $ 7,827,719 $ 7,427,397 $ 6,835,572 $ 7,241,476 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 53,472 42,544 46,623 45,319 53,398 Federal funds purchased — — — 145,000 — Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 114,659 296,236 426,313 491,254 350,829 Junior subordinated debentures 106,363 106,363 106,363 106,363 106,363 Lease liabilities 112,339 108,932 108,234 113,574 117,214 Other liabilities 198,526 203,342 218,771 180,452 140,820 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,180,725 8,585,136 8,333,701 7,917,534 8,010,100 REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (“RNCI”) — — — — 1,383 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $1.00 par value; authorized: 170,000,000 shares 82,334 82,255 82,058 81,800 83,266 Additional paid-in capital 597,558 597,113 594,463 593,167 600,708 Retained earnings 156,431 136,394 118,647 131,761 127,469 Accumulated other comprehensive income 31,685 30,407 30,037 22,064 7,575 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 868,008 846,169 825,205 828,792 819,018 TOTAL LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 10,048,733 $ 9,431,305 $ 9,158,906 $ 8,746,326 $ 8,830,501

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Income Statements Unaudited ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 REVENUE: Interest income $ 66,351 $ 65,453 $ 68,819 $ 73,082 $ 75,291 Interest expense 6,944 7,629 9,881 15,825 19,166 Net interest income 59,407 57,824 58,938 57,257 56,125 Provision/(credit) for loan losses 4 (2,999 ) (4,569 ) 22,604 16,962 (3,668 ) Net interest income after Provision/(credit) for loan losses 62,406 62,393 36,334 40,295 59,793 Wealth management and trust fees 5 19,016 18,240 17,261 18,371 18,720 Investment management fees 1,173 1,393 1,770 1,925 2,554 Private banking fee income 4,304 1,320 2,395 2,490 2,924 Gain on sale of loans, net 718 1,006 204 100 557 Total core fees and income 25,211 21,959 21,630 22,886 24,755 Total other income 1,445 1,086 1,032 (1,365 ) 2,038 TOTAL REVENUE 6 86,063 80,869 81,600 78,778 82,918 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 36,022 34,671 33,937 35,096 34,186 Occupancy and equipment 7,723 8,150 7,560 7,646 7,578 Information systems 8,633 7,096 7,113 6,725 6,476 Professional services 2,744 4,025 3,446 3,601 3,920 Marketing and business development 1,154 935 2,313 1,890 2,017 Amortization of intangibles 566 714 702 715 676 FDIC insurance 876 960 767 — (19 ) Other 4 249 4,386 5,615 5,235 3,623 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 57,967 60,937 61,453 60,908 58,457 INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 31,095 24,501 (2,457 ) 908 28,129 Income tax expense 6,124 1,821 841 102 6,788 Net income/(loss) before attribution to noncontrolling interests 24,971 22,680 (3,298 ) 806 21,341 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — 6 97 NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 24,971 $ 22,680 $ (3,298 ) $ 800 $ 21,244 Adjustments, treasury stock method 7 — — — 414 98 NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 24,971 $ 22,680 $ (3,298 ) $ 1,214 $ 21,342 COMMON SHARE DATA: Weighted average basic shares outstanding 82,292,450 82,221,705 81,929,752 83,005,064 83,238,982 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 8 82,764,339 82,362,338 81,929,752 83,318,041 83,637,786 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.26 4 Total Provision for credit losses includes the Provision/(credit) for loan losses and the Reserve for unfunded loan commitments within Other expense. 5 Wealth management and trust fees consists of revenue from Boston Private Wealth LLC ("BPW"), KLS Professional Advisors Group, LLC ("KLS"), and the trust operations of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. 6 Total revenue is the sum of Net interest income, Total core fees and income, and Total other income. 7 Adjustments to Net income/(loss) attributable to the Company to arrive at Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders, treasury stock method, as presented in these tables, include decreases/(increases) in Noncontrolling interests redemption value, if any. 8 For a description of the Company's policies regarding Diluted earnings per share, please refer to Part II. Item 8. “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data - Note 16: Earnings Per Share” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Income Statements Unaudited ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 REVENUE: Interest income $ 273,705 $ 308,447 Interest expense 40,279 80,371 Net interest income 233,426 228,076 Provision/(credit) for loan losses 4 31,998 (3,564 ) Net interest income after Provision/(credit) for loan losses 201,428 231,640 Wealth management and trust fees 5 72,888 75,757 Investment management fees 6,261 10,155 Private banking fee income 10,509 10,948 Gain on sale of loans, net 2,028 1,622 Total core fees and income 91,686 98,482 Total other income 2,198 3,065 TOTAL REVENUE 6 327,310 329,623 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 139,726 134,302 Occupancy and equipment 31,079 32,038 Information systems 29,567 22,642 Professional services 13,816 15,228 Marketing and business development 6,292 6,439 Amortization of intangibles 2,697 2,691 FDIC insurance 2,603 1,285 Restructuring — 1,646 Other 4 15,485 13,935 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 241,265 230,206 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 54,047 102,981 Income tax expense 8,888 22,591 Net income before attribution to noncontrolling interests 45,159 80,390 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6 362 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 45,153 $ 80,028 Adjustments, treasury stock method 7 414 1,143 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 45,567 $ 81,171 COMMON SHARE DATA Weighted average basic shares outstanding 82,359,528 83,430,740 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 8 82,757,785 83,920,792 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.97 4 Total Provision for credit losses includes the Provision/(credit) for loan losses and the Reserve for unfunded loan commitments within Other expense. 5 Wealth management and trust fees consists of revenue from Boston Private Wealth LLC ("BPW"), KLS Professional Advisors Group, LLC ("KLS") through the effective date of its merger with BPW, and the trust operations of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. 6 Total revenue is the sum of Net interest income, Total core fees and income, and Total other income. 7 Adjustments to Net income attributable to the Company to arrive at Net income attributable to common shareholders, treasury stock method, as presented in these tables, include decreases/(increases) in Noncontrolling interests redemption value, if any. 8 For a description of the Company's policies regarding Diluted earnings per share, please refer to Part II. Item 8. “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data - Note 16: Earnings Per Share” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Financial Highlights Unaudited ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 KEY STATISTICS: Return on average assets (non-GAAP) 9 1.00 % 0.96 % (0.15) % 0.04 % 0.96 % ROACE (non-GAAP) 9 11.50 % 10.68 % (1.58) % 0.39 % 10.29 % ROATCE (non-GAAP) 9 12.69 % 11.88 % (1.43) % 0.72 % 11.51 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 9 66.7 % 74.5 % 74.4 % 76.4 % 69.7 % Noninterest income to total revenue 31.0 % 28.5 % 27.8 % 27.3 % 32.3 % Net interest margin 2.52 % 2.61 % 2.75 % 2.76 % 2.70 % Average loan to average deposit ratio 86.1 % 94.6 % 100.5 % 99.0 % 101.6 % Cost of total deposits 0.26 % 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.72 % 0.86 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.37 % 0.48 % 0.59 % 1.02 % 1.20 % Cost of total funding 0.32 % 0.37 % 0.50 % 0.83 % 0.99 % Allowance for loan losses / Total loans 1.14 % 1.17 % 1.22 % 0.97 % 1.03 % Nonperforming loans / Total loans 0.34 % 0.57 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.23 % Net (charge-offs)/recoveries / Total loans 9 (0.02) % (0.01) % (0.08) % (0.02) % 0.02 % CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS: Tier 1 common equity 3 $ 773,017 $ 752,492 $ 731,316 $ 742,044 $ 745,926 Tier 1 capital 3 $ 873,039 $ 852,514 $ 831,338 $ 842,066 $ 846,337 Total capital 3 $ 956,789 $ 935,887 $ 913,936 $ 914,572 $ 919,573 Risk-weighted assets 3 $ 6,696,025 $ 6,659,752 $ 6,593,957 $ 6,627,339 $ 6,530,804 Average assets for leverage 3 $ 9,796,299 $ 9,237,942 $ 9,009,565 $ 8,691,254 $ 8,659,944 Tier 1 common equity ratio 3 11.54 % 11.30 % 11.09 % 11.20 % 11.42 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 3 13.04 % 12.80 % 12.61 % 12.71 % 12.96 % Total risk-based capital ratio 3 14.29 % 14.05 % 13.86 % 13.80 % 14.08 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 3 8.91 % 9.23 % 9.23 % 9.69 % 9.77 % Total equity / Total assets 8.64 % 8.97 % 9.01 % 9.48 % 9.27 % Tangible common equity / Tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.03 % 8.33 % 8.34 % 8.77 % 8.57 % End of period market price per share $ 8.45 $ 5.52 $ 6.88 $ 7.15 $ 12.03 End of period shares outstanding 82,334,257 82,254,594 82,058,483 81,800,486 83,265,674 Book value per common share $ 10.54 $ 10.29 $ 10.06 $ 10.13 $ 9.84 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 9.73 $ 9.48 $ 9.25 $ 9.31 $ 9.02 Common Equity Repurchase Program: Total shares of common stock repurchased — — — 1,565,060 — Average price paid per share of common stock $ — $ — $ — $ 8.18 $ — Aggregate repurchases of common stock ($ in millions) $ — $ — $ — $ 12.8 $ — 3 Current quarter information is presented based on estimated data. 9 Annualized.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated AUM and Balance Sheet - End of Period Balances Unaudited ($ in thousands) 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND ADVISORY ("AUM"): Wealth Management and Trust $ 16,574,000 $ 15,581,000 $ 14,889,000 $ 13,497,000 $ 15,224,000 Other 2 526,000 672,000 1,067,000 1,016,000 1,544,000 TOTAL AUM $ 17,100,000 $ 16,253,000 $ 15,956,000 $ 14,513,000 $ 16,768,000 AUM Rollforward: Beginning balance $ 16,253,000 $ 15,956,000 $ 14,513,000 $ 16,768,000 $ 16,228,000 Net flows (396,000 ) (407,000 ) (40,000 ) 150,000 (209,000 ) Market returns 1,243,000 704,000 1,483,000 (2,405,000 ) 749,000 Ending balance $ 17,100,000 $ 16,253,000 $ 15,956,000 $ 14,513,000 $ 16,768,000 AUM Net Flows: Wealth Management and Trust $ (128,000 ) $ (12,000 ) $ 60,000 $ 176,000 $ (114,000 ) Other 2 (268,000 ) (395,000 ) (100,000 ) (26,000 ) (95,000 ) TOTAL NET FLOWS $ (396,000 ) $ (407,000 ) $ (40,000 ) $ 150,000 $ (209,000 ) DEPOSITS: Demand deposits (non-interest bearing) $ 2,481,676 $ 2,346,126 $ 2,293,864 $ 2,020,440 $ 1,971,013 Savings and NOW 905,692 756,797 758,656 653,006 646,199 Money market 4,699,882 4,187,657 3,753,228 3,468,701 3,969,330 Certificates of deposit 508,116 537,139 621,649 693,425 654,934 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 8,595,366 $ 7,827,719 $ 7,427,397 $ 6,835,572 $ 7,241,476 LOANS: Commercial and industrial $ 558,343 $ 583,145 $ 565,748 $ 670,744 $ 694,034 Paycheck Protection Program 312,356 371,496 370,034 — — Commercial tax-exempt 442,159 472,342 419,264 445,319 447,927 Commercial real estate 2,757,375 2,659,890 2,676,708 2,626,299 2,551,274 Construction and land 159,204 211,697 240,211 238,293 225,983 Residential 2,677,464 2,729,164 2,859,627 2,841,926 2,839,155 Home equity 77,364 81,797 84,588 89,350 83,657 Consumer 120,044 113,038 116,774 131,407 134,674 TOTAL LOANS $ 7,104,309 $ 7,222,569 $ 7,332,954 $ 7,043,338 $ 6,976,704 2 Includes results from Dalton, Greiner, Hartman, Maher & Co, LLC ("DGHM")

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Provision and Asset Quality Unaudited ($ in thousands) 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 PROVISION: Provision/(credit) for loan losses $ (2,999 ) $ (4,569 ) $ 22,604 $ 16,962 $ (3,668 ) Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 4 (2,386 ) 1,750 2,829 1,827 (23 ) Total Provision/(credit) for credit losses $ (5,385 ) $ (2,819 ) $ 25,433 $ 18,789 $ (3,691 ) CHARGE-OFFS: Loan charge-offs $ (511 ) $ (245 ) $ (1,546 ) $ (528 ) $ (285 ) Loan recoveries 197 41 55 180 576 NET (CHARGE-OFFS)/RECOVERIES $ (314 ) $ (204 ) $ (1,491 ) $ (348 ) $ 291 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.02 )% (0.01 )% (0.08 )% (0.02 )% 0.02 % Net (Charge-offs)/Recoveries by Loan Type: Commercial and industrial $ (474 ) $ (136 ) $ (337 ) $ (473 ) $ 118 Commercial real estate 160 — — — 183 Home equity — — (1,157 ) 132 4 Consumer — (68 ) 3 (7 ) (14 ) NET (CHARGE-OFFS)/RECOVERIES $ (314 ) $ (204 ) $ (1,491 ) $ (348 ) $ 291 LOAN QUALITY DATA: Special mention loans $ 187,237 $ 199,509 $ 191,882 $ 92,623 $ 52,026 Accruing classified loans 10 106,883 81,827 88,586 87,948 57,922 Nonaccrual loans 23,851 41,263 25,604 24,314 16,103 Total classified 130,734 123,090 114,190 112,262 74,025 Criticized and classified loans $ 317,971 $ 322,599 $ 306,072 $ 204,885 $ 126,051 Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing 11 $ 19,862 $ 5,635 $ 5,535 $ 14,852 $ 25,945 4 Total Provision for credit losses includes the Provision/(credit) for loan losses and the Reserve for unfunded loan commitments within Other expense. 10 Accruing classified loans include loans that are classified as substandard but are still accruing interest income. Boston Private Bank & Trust Company may classify a loan as substandard where known information about possible credit problems of the related borrowers causes management to have doubts as to the ability of such borrowers to comply with the present repayment terms and which may result in disclosure of such loans as nonaccrual at some time in the future. 11 At June 30, 2020, the Company had one loan totaling less than $0.1 million that was more than 90 days past due but still on accrual status. This loan originated in the New England region. The Company had no other loans outstanding more than 90 days past due but still on accrual status in comparative periods.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Unaudited ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Average Yield/Rate 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Cash and investments: Taxable investment securities $ 209,143 $ 201,515 $ 201,535 $ 849 $ 853 $ 869 1.62 % 1.69 % 1.72 % Non-taxable investment securities 318,291 313,130 311,705 1,973 1,974 1,976 2.48 % 2.52 % 2.54 % Mortgage-backed securities 598,616 515,813 489,927 2,585 2,354 2,568 1.73 % 1.83 % 2.10 % Short-term investments and other 976,344 432,117 130,519 687 654 1,210 0.28 % 0.59 % 3.65 % Total cash and investments 2,102,394 1,462,575 1,133,686 6,094 5,835 6,623 1.16 % 1.59 % 2.33 % Loans: 12 Commercial and industrial 1,035,783 1,032,816 1,142,015 8,504 8,314 11,276 3.21 % 3.15 % 3.86 % Paycheck Protection Program 348,827 373,047 — 3,798 2,390 — 4.26 % 2.51 % — % Commercial real estate 2,711,396 2,652,770 2,562,380 24,096 23,546 28,285 3.48 % 3.47 % 4.32 % Construction and land 171,873 218,211 216,754 1,642 2,109 2,588 3.74 % 3.78 % 4.67 % Residential 2,720,733 2,809,871 2,934,786 21,041 22,089 24,275 3.09 % 3.14 % 3.31 % Home equity 79,485 84,226 84,632 676 623 965 3.38 % 2.94 % 4.53 % Other consumer 121,139 111,657 132,143 500 547 1,279 1.64 % 1.95 % 3.84 % Total loans 7,189,236 7,282,598 7,072,710 60,257 59,618 68,668 3.31 % 3.23 % 3.83 % Total earning assets 9,291,630 8,745,173 8,206,396 66,351 65,453 75,291 2.82 % 2.96 % 3.62 % LESS: Allowance for loan losses 84,679 89,370 75,283 Cash and due from banks 38,732 34,761 48,287 Other assets 651,008 655,999 559,350 TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS $ 9,896,691 $ 9,346,563 $ 8,738,750 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits: 13 Savings and NOW $ 793,923 $ 722,742 $ 644,502 $ 200 $ 197 $ 252 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.16 % Money market 4,551,046 4,070,026 3,632,258 4,255 4,790 11,449 0.37 % 0.47 % 1.25 % Certificates of deposit 522,567 585,729 680,466 981 1,447 3,322 0.75 % 0.98 % 1.94 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13 5,867,536 5,378,497 4,957,226 5,436 6,434 15,023 0.37 % 0.48 % 1.20 % Junior subordinated debentures 106,363 106,363 106,363 481 508 966 1.77 % 1.87 % 3.56 % FHLB borrowings and other 267,865 388,412 591,682 1,027 687 3,177 1.50 % 0.69 % 2.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13 6,241,764 5,873,272 5,655,271 6,944 7,629 19,166 0.44 % 0.52 % 1.34 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits 13 2,482,969 2,321,223 2,001,714 Payables and other liabilities 310,820 309,462 261,503 Total average liabilities 9,035,553 8,503,957 7,918,488 Redeemable noncontrolling interests — — 1,446 Average shareholders’ equity 861,138 842,606 818,816 TOTAL AVERAGE LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 9,896,691 $ 9,346,563 $ 8,738,750 Net interest income $ 59,407 $ 57,824 $ 56,125 Interest rate spread 2.38 % 2.44 % 2.28 % Net interest margin 2.52 % 2.61 % 2.70 % Average total deposits 13 $ 8,350,505 $ 7,699,720 $ 6,958,940 0.26 % 0.33 % 0.86 % Average total deposits and borrowings 13 $ 8,724,733 $ 8,194,495 $ 7,656,985 0.32 % 0.37 % 0.99 % 12 Average loans includes Loans held for sale and Nonaccrual loans 13 Average total deposits is the sum of Average total interest-bearing deposits and Average non-interest bearing demand deposits. Average total deposits and borrowings is the sum of Average total interest-bearing liabilities and Average non-interest bearing demand deposits.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Unaudited ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income/Expense Average Yield/Rate Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS 12/31/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Cash and investments: Taxable investment securities $ 202,557 $ 217,653 $ 3,429 $ 4,113 1.69 % 1.89 % Non-taxable investment securities 315,903 307,005 7,950 7,702 2.52 % 2.51 % Mortgage-backed securities 535,302 502,949 10,292 10,793 1.92 % 2.15 % Short-term investments and other 437,177 110,877 2,994 4,259 0.69 % 3.84 % Total cash and investments 1,490,939 1,138,484 24,665 26,867 1.65 % 2.36 % Loans: 12 Commercial and industrial 1,064,512 1,101,635 37,250 44,949 3.50 % 4.08 % Paycheck Protection Program 251,016 — 7,761 — 3.11 % — % Commercial real estate 2,651,554 2,496,878 99,726 115,507 3.76 % 4.63 % Construction and land 214,074 206,624 8,574 10,198 4.00 % 4.94 % Residential 2,810,786 2,983,173 89,677 101,122 3.19 % 3.39 % Home equity 84,502 88,917 2,901 4,353 3.43 % 4.90 % Other consumer 122,312 129,701 3,151 5,451 2.58 % 4.20 % Total loans 7,198,756 7,006,928 249,040 281,580 3.46 % 4.02 % Total earning assets 8,689,695 8,145,412 273,705 308,447 3.15 % 3.79 % LESS: Allowance for loan losses 73,636 74,969 Cash and due from banks 40,800 47,286 Other assets 628,049 527,269 TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS $ 9,284,908 $ 8,644,998 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits: 13 Savings and NOW $ 709,357 $ 654,712 $ 816 $ 1,099 0.12 % 0.17 % Money market 4,014,481 3,395,842 23,550 43,521 0.59 % 1.28 % Certificates of deposit 611,829 730,693 7,635 14,463 1.25 % 1.98 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13 5,335,667 4,781,247 32,001 59,083 0.60 % 1.24 % Junior subordinated debentures 106,363 106,363 2,670 4,189 2.50 % 3.94 % FHLB borrowings and other 430,176 748,628 5,608 17,099 1.30 % 2.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13 5,872,206 5,636,238 40,279 80,371 0.69 % 1.43 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits 13 2,266,801 1,962,951 Payables and other liabilities 299,301 247,163 Total average liabilities 8,438,308 7,846,352 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 308 1,593 Average shareholders’ equity 846,292 797,053 TOTAL AVERAGE LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 9,284,908 $ 8,644,998 Net interest income $ 233,426 $ 228,076 Interest rate spread 2.46 % 2.36 % Net interest margin 2.69 % 2.80 % Average total deposits 13 $ 7,602,468 $ 6,744,198 0.42 % 0.88 % Average total deposits and borrowings 13 $ 8,139,007 $ 7,599,189 0.49 % 1.06 % 12 Average loans includes Loans held for sale and Nonaccrual loans 13 Average total deposits is the sum of Average total interest-bearing deposits and Average non-interest bearing demand deposits. Average total deposits and borrowings is the sum of Average total interest-bearing liabilities and Average non-interest bearing demand deposits.