 

Boston Private Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

21.01.2021, 22:45  |  33   |   |   

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) (the “Company” or “Boston Private”) today reported fourth quarter 2020 Net income attributable to the Company of $25.0 million, compared to $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $21.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 Diluted earnings per share were $0.30, compared to $0.28 in the third quarter of 2020 and $0.26 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

"Fourth quarter 2020 results were positively impacted by a release from our allowance for loan losses and Paycheck Protection Program revenue, while strong deposit growth enhanced on-balance sheet liquidity," said Anthony DeChellis, CEO of Boston Private. "I am extremely proud of our team's accomplishments throughout 2020. We continued to deliver exceptional client service in a challenging environment, while improving our client experience and executing on our strategic plan. We are excited about the prospects of our pending merger with SVB Financial Group. Together, we will be well positioned to grow and scale our business, while enhancing shareholder value."

Announced Merger

As previously announced, the Company entered into a definitive merger agreement with SVB Financial Group ("SVB") pursuant to which SVB will acquire Boston Private. The transaction has been unanimously approved by both companies' Boards of Directors and is expected to close in mid-2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of customary regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of Boston Private.

 

Summary Financial Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

($ in millions, except for per share data)

 

4Q20

 

3Q20

 

4Q19

 

LQ

 

Y/Y

Net income - GAAP

 

$25.0

 

$22.7

 

$21.2

 

10

%

 

18

%

Net income - Operating (Non-GAAP)

 

25.0

 

22.0

 

20.5

 

13

%

 

22

%

Diluted earnings per share - GAAP

 

$0.30

 

$0.28

 

$0.26

 

7

%

 

15

%

Diluted earnings per share - Operating (Non-GAAP)

 

$0.30

 

$0.27

 

$0.25

 

11

%

 

20

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

 

$28.1

 

$19.9

 

$24.5

 

41

%

 

15

%

Return on average common equity ("ROACE")

 

11.5

%

 

10.7

%

 

10.3

%

 

 

 

 

Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")

 

12.7

%

 

11.9

%

 

11.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

The Company's financial results improved linked quarter and year-over-year primarily as a result of a Total provision credit of $5.4 million, Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") fees, and higher swap fees in the fourth quarter of 2020.

 

Net Interest Income and Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

($ in millions)

 

4Q20

 

3Q20

 

4Q19

 

LQ

 

Y/Y

Net interest income

 

$59.4

 

$57.8

 

$56.1

 

3

%

 

6

%

Net interest margin

 

2.52

%

 

2.61

%

 

2.70

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $59.4 million, a 3% increase linked quarter and a 6% increase year-over-year. The linked quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily driven by $3.8 million of PPP loan-related income, and prepayment penalties, partially offset by lower asset yields. The Small Business Administration ("SBA") forgave approximately $60 million of PPP loans in the fourth quarter of 2020, which drove the accelerated recognition of PPP income. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, prepayment penalties and interest recoveries, Net interest income was flat linked quarter.

Net interest margin decreased 9 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 2.52%. The decline was primarily driven by lower asset yields and excess cash balances, partially offset by lower funding costs.

 

Noninterest Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

($ in millions)

 

4Q20

 

3Q20

 

4Q19

 

LQ

 

Y/Y

Wealth management and trust fees

 

$19.0

 

$18.2

 

$18.7

 

4

%

 

2

%

Investment management fees

 

1.2

 

1.4

 

2.6

 

(16)

%

 

(54)

%

Private banking fees 1

 

5.0

 

 

2.3

 

 

3.5

 

 

nm

 

44

%

Total core fees and income

 

$25.2

 

$22.0

 

$24.8

 

15

%

 

2

%

Total other income

 

1.4

 

 

1.1

 

 

2.0

 

 

33

%

 

(29)

%

Total noninterest income

 

$26.7

 

$23.0

 

$26.8

 

16

%

 

(1)

%

nm = not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Private banking fees includes Other banking fee income and Gain/(loss) on sale of loans, net

Total core fees and income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $25.2 million, a 15% increase linked quarter. The linked quarter increase was primarily driven by higher swap fees and higher BOLI income in the fourth quarter of 2020.

 

Assets Under Management/Advisory

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

($ in millions)

 

4Q20

 

3Q20

 

4Q19

 

LQ

 

Y/Y

Wealth Management and Trust

 

$16,574

 

$15,581

 

$15,224

 

6

%

 

9

%

Other 2

 

526

 

672

 

1,544

 

(22)

%

 

(66)

%

Total assets under management/advisory

 

$17,100

 

$16,253

 

$16,768

 

5

%

 

2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wealth Management and Trust

 

$(128)

 

$(12)

 

$(114)

 

 

 

 

Other 2

 

(268)

 

 

(395)

 

 

(95)

 

 

 

 

 

Total net flows

 

$(396)

 

$(407)

 

$(209)

 

 

 

 

2 Includes results from DGHM

 

Total AUM were $17.1 billion as of December 31, 2020, a 5% increase linked quarter. The linked quarter increase was primarily driven by the impact of favorable market action, partially offset by net outflows.

Total net flows were negative $396 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by net flows of negative $268 million at DGHM and negative $128 million in the Wealth Management and Trust segment. Negative flows in the Wealth Management and Trust segment were driven by distributions to existing clients during the quarter. New business at Wealth Management & Trust remained strong at $297 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $299 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $1.1 billion for the year 2020.

 

Noninterest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

($ in millions)

 

4Q20

 

3Q20

 

4Q19

 

LQ

 

Y/Y

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$36.0

 

$34.7

 

$34.2

 

4

%

 

5

%

Occupancy and equipment

 

7.7

 

 

8.2

 

 

7.6

 

 

(5)

%

 

2

%

Information systems

 

8.6

 

 

7.1

 

 

6.5

 

 

22

%

 

33

%

Professional services

 

2.7

 

 

4.0

 

 

3.9

 

 

(32)

%

 

(30)

%

Marketing and business development

 

1.2

 

 

0.9

 

 

2.0

 

 

23

%

 

(43)

%

Amortization of intangibles

 

0.6

 

 

0.7

 

 

0.7

 

 

(21)

%

 

(16)

%

FDIC insurance

 

0.9

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

 

(9)

%

 

nm

Other

 

0.2

 

 

4.4

 

 

3.6

 

 

(94)

%

 

(93)

%

Total noninterest expense

 

$58.0

 

$60.9

 

$58.5

 

(5)

%

 

(1)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Memo: Excluding Off-Balance Sheet Provision

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reserve for unfunded loan commitments

 

$(2.4)

 

$1.8

 

 

 

nm

 

nm

Total noninterest expense, excluding Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (non-GAAP)

 

$60.4

 

$59.2

 

$58.5

 

2

%

 

3

%

 

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $58.0 million, a 5% decrease linked quarter. The improvement linked quarter was driven primarily by a provision credit for unfunded loan commitments of $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a $1.8 million expense in the third quarter of 2020, each of which are recognized in Other expense.

Excluding the Reserve for unfunded loan commitments, Total noninterest expense (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $60.4 million, an increase of 2% linked quarter and an increase of 3% year-over-year. The linked quarter and year-over-year increases are driven primarily by higher Information systems expense from technology initiatives placed in service and higher compensation expense.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 19.7%. The increase in the effective tax rate linked quarter reflects the impact of higher pre-tax income.

 

Loans - QTD Averages & Yields

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

($ in millions)

 

4Q20

 

3Q20

 

4Q19

 

LQ

 

Y/Y

Commercial and industrial

 

$1,036

 

$1,033

 

$1,142

 

%

 

(9)

%

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

 

349

 

373

 

 

(6)

%

 

nm

Commercial real estate

 

2,711

 

2,653

 

2,562

 

2

%

 

6

%

Construction and land

 

172

 

218

 

217

 

(21)

%

 

(21)

%

Residential

 

2,721

 

2,810

 

2,935

 

(3)

%

 

(7)

%

Home equity

 

79

 

84

 

85

 

(6)

%

 

(6)

%

Other consumer

 

121

 

112

 

132

 

8

%

 

(8)

%

Total loans

 

$7,189

 

$7,283

 

$7,073

 

(1)

%

 

2

%

Total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)

 

$6,840

 

$6,910

 

$7,073

 

(1)

%

 

(3)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loan yields

 

3.31

%

 

3.23

%

 

3.83

%

 

 

 

 

 

Average total loans, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 1% linked quarter and decreased 3% year-over-year.

  • Commercial and industrial loans decreased 9% year-over-year driven by lower revolving line of credit usage
  • PPP loans decreased 6% linked quarter driven by the SBA's forgiveness of approximately 200 loans totaling $60 million in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Commercial real estate loans increased 2% linked quarter driven by the conversion of two loans from construction to permanent financing during the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Residential mortgage loans decreased 3% linked quarter and 7% year-over-year driven by the sale of $72 million of loans late in the third quarter of 2020
 
Deposits - QTD Averages & Costs
% Change
($ in millions)

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

LQ

Y/Y

Non-interest bearing deposits

$2,483

$2,321

$2,002

7

%

24

%

Interest bearing deposits

5,868

5,378

4,957

9

%

18

%

Total deposits

$8,351

$7,700

$6,959

8

%

20

%

 
Cost of total deposits

0.26

%

0.33

%

0.86

%

Cost of total interest-bearing deposits

0.37

%

0.48

%

1.20

%

 

Average total deposits in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 8% linked quarter and 20% year-over-year to $8.4 billion. The linked quarter and year-over-year increases were driven by a combination of existing and new client balances.

 

Provision and Asset Quality

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in millions)

 

4Q20

 

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

1Q20

 

4Q19

Provision and Allowance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision/(credit) for loan losses

 

$(3.0)

 

$(4.6)

 

$22.6

 

$17.0

 

$(3.7)

Reserve for unfunded loan commitments

 

(2.4)

 

1.8

 

2.8

 

1.8

 

Total Provision/(credit) for credit losses

 

$(5.4)

 

$(2.8)

 

$25.4

 

$18.8

 

$(3.7)

Allowance for loan losses as a % of Total loans

 

1.14

%

 

1.17

%

 

1.22

%

 

0.97

%

 

1.03

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net loans (charged-off)/ recovered

 

$(0.3)

 

$(0.2)

 

$(1.5)

 

$(0.3)

 

$0.3

Total nonaccrual loans

 

$23.9

 

$41.3

 

$25.6

 

$24.3

 

$16.1

Nonaccrual loans as a % of Total loans

 

0.34

%

 

0.57

%

 

0.35

%

 

0.35

%

 

0.23

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special mention loans (criticized loans)

 

$187.2

 

$199.5

 

$191.9

 

$92.6

 

$52.0

Classified loans

 

130.7

 

123.1

 

114.2

 

112.3

 

74.0

Total criticized and classified loans

 

$318.0

 

$322.6

 

$306.1

 

$204.9

 

$126.1

 

The Company recorded a Total provision credit for credit losses of $5.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. The provision release was primarily driven by an improved economic forecast related to the current expected credit losses methodology, partially offset by increased qualitative reserves for Commercial real estate. The Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of Total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), was 1.19% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 1.23% in the third quarter of 2020.

Total nonaccrual loans as of December 31, 2020 was $23.9 million, a decrease of $17.4 million, or 42%, linked quarter primarily driven by the payoff of a Commercial and industrial relationship in Northern California.

Total criticized and classified loans as of December 31, 2020 was $318.0 million, a decrease of $4.6 million, or 1%, linked quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2020, there were:

  • $39 million of loan payoffs, paydowns and upgrades
  • $35 million of loan downgrades, including $31 million of Commercial real estate loans across 8 relationships, primarily with retail, office, and hospitality collateral

As of December 31, 2020:

  • Residential loans on deferral totaled approximately $15 million, or 0.6% of total residential loans, compared to a peak of approximately $220 million in the second quarter of 2020
  • Commercial and industrial loans on deferral totaled approximately $11 million, or 1.1% of total Commercial and industrial loans, compared to a peak of approximately $125 million in the second quarter of 2020
  • The majority of Commercial real estate clients that qualified for and accepted the debt service reserve program remain in the program, representing a total loan balance of approximately $72 million, or 2.6% of total Commercial real estate loans
 

Capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4Q20

 

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

1Q20

 

4Q19

Tangible common equity/ Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

 

8.0

%

 

8.3

%

 

8.3

%

 

8.8

%

 

8.6

%

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

 

$9.73

 

$9.48

 

$9.25

 

$9.31

 

$9.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regulatory Capital Ratios: 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 common equity

 

11.5

%

 

11.3

%

 

11.1

%

 

11.2

%

 

11.4

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

 

13.0

%

 

12.8

%

 

12.6

%

 

12.7

%

 

13.0

%

Total risk-based capital

 

14.3

%

 

14.1

%

 

13.9

%

 

13.8

%

 

14.1

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

 

8.9

%

 

9.2

%

 

9.2

%

 

9.7

%

 

9.8

%

3 Current quarter information is presented based on estimated data.

The Company's tangible book value per share increased to $9.73 in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 8% increase year-over-year.

Dividend Payments

Concurrent with the release of fourth quarter 2020 earnings, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend payable to common shareholders of $0.06 per share. The record date for this dividend is February 5, 2021, and the payment date is February 19, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial sector.

These non-GAAP financial measures include: return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; return on average assets; tangible book value per share; pre-tax, pre-provision income; tangible common equity / tangible assets; the efficiency ratio excluding amortization of intangibles; net income/(loss) attributable to the Company excluding notable items; total noninterest expense, excluding reserve for unfunded loan commitments; net income/(loss) attributable to the common shareholders, treasury stock method, excluding notable items; diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding notable items; average total loans, excluding PPP; and total loans, excluding PPP.

A detailed reconciliation table of the Company’s GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the tables of this release and beginning on page 16 of the attached financial statements.

About Boston Private

Boston Private is a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services to individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits.

For more than 30 years, Boston Private has delivered comprehensive advice coupled with deep technical expertise to help clients simplify their lives and achieve their goals. The firm offers the capabilities of a large institution with the superior service of a boutique firm to clients across the United States.

Boston Private is the corporate brand of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH).

For more information, visit www.bostonprivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

Unaudited ($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4Q20

 

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

1Q20

 

4Q19

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,055,588

 

 

$

546,263

 

 

$

179,027

 

 

$

61,714

 

 

$

292,479

 

Investment securities available-for-sale

1,243,693

 

 

1,011,327

 

 

1,002,970

 

 

993,166

 

 

978,284

 

Investment securities held-to-maturity

35,223

 

 

38,600

 

 

42,495

 

 

45,395

 

 

48,212

 

Equity securities at fair value

41,452

 

 

32,818

 

 

24,492

 

 

23,080

 

 

18,810

 

Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank

28,663

 

 

36,618

 

 

42,407

 

 

45,273

 

 

39,078

 

Loans held for sale

17,421

 

 

15,074

 

 

9,786

 

 

7,671

 

 

7,386

 

Loans

7,104,309

 

 

7,222,569

 

 

7,332,954

 

 

7,043,338

 

 

6,976,704

 

Less: Allowance for loan losses

81,238

 

 

84,551

 

 

89,324

 

 

68,211

 

 

71,982

 

Loans, net of Allowance for loan losses

7,023,071

 

 

7,138,018

 

 

7,243,630

 

 

6,975,127

 

 

6,904,722

 

Premises and equipment, net

44,087

 

 

42,907

 

 

43,805

 

 

43,544

 

 

44,527

 

Goodwill

57,607

 

 

57,607

 

 

57,607

 

 

57,607

 

 

57,607

 

Intangible assets, net

9,056

 

 

8,898

 

 

8,935

 

 

9,637

 

 

10,352

 

Accrued interest receivable

26,191

 

 

25,935

 

 

24,918

 

 

24,054

 

 

24,175

 

Deferred income taxes, net

6,774

 

 

8,250

 

 

9,116

 

 

5,630

 

 

11,383

 

Right-of-use assets

97,859

 

 

94,879

 

 

94,143

 

 

98,896

 

 

102,075

 

Other assets

362,048

 

 

374,111

 

 

375,575

 

 

355,532

 

 

291,411

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

10,048,733

 

 

$

9,431,305

 

 

$

9,158,906

 

 

$

8,746,326

 

 

$

8,830,501

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

$

8,595,366

 

 

$

7,827,719

 

 

$

7,427,397

 

 

$

6,835,572

 

 

$

7,241,476

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

53,472

 

 

42,544

 

 

46,623

 

 

45,319

 

 

53,398

 

Federal funds purchased

 

 

 

 

 

 

145,000

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

114,659

 

 

296,236

 

 

426,313

 

 

491,254

 

 

350,829

 

Junior subordinated debentures

106,363

 

 

106,363

 

 

106,363

 

 

106,363

 

 

106,363

 

Lease liabilities

112,339

 

 

108,932

 

 

108,234

 

 

113,574

 

 

117,214

 

Other liabilities

198,526

 

 

203,342

 

 

218,771

 

 

180,452

 

 

140,820

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

9,180,725

 

 

8,585,136

 

 

8,333,701

 

 

7,917,534

 

 

8,010,100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (“RNCI”)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,383

 

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $1.00 par value; authorized: 170,000,000 shares

82,334

 

 

82,255

 

 

82,058

 

 

81,800

 

 

83,266

 

Additional paid-in capital

597,558

 

 

597,113

 

 

594,463

 

 

593,167

 

 

600,708

 

Retained earnings

156,431

 

 

136,394

 

 

118,647

 

 

131,761

 

 

127,469

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

31,685

 

 

30,407

 

 

30,037

 

 

22,064

 

 

7,575

 

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

868,008

 

 

846,169

 

 

825,205

 

 

828,792

 

 

819,018

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

10,048,733

 

 

$

9,431,305

 

 

$

9,158,906

 

 

$

8,746,326

 

 

$

8,830,501

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Income Statements

Unaudited ($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

4Q20

 

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

1Q20

 

4Q19

REVENUE:

 

Interest income

$

66,351

 

 

 

$

65,453

 

 

 

$

68,819

 

 

 

$

73,082

 

 

 

$

75,291

 

 

Interest expense

6,944

 

 

 

7,629

 

 

 

9,881

 

 

 

15,825

 

 

 

19,166

 

 

Net interest income

59,407

 

 

 

57,824

 

 

 

58,938

 

 

 

57,257

 

 

 

56,125

 

 

Provision/(credit) for loan losses 4

(2,999

)

 

 

(4,569

)

 

 

22,604

 

 

 

16,962

 

 

 

(3,668

)

 

Net interest income after Provision/(credit) for loan losses

62,406

 

 

 

62,393

 

 

 

36,334

 

 

 

40,295

 

 

 

59,793

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wealth management and trust fees 5

19,016

 

 

 

18,240

 

 

 

17,261

 

 

 

18,371

 

 

 

18,720

 

 

Investment management fees

1,173

 

 

 

1,393

 

 

 

1,770

 

 

 

1,925

 

 

 

2,554

 

 

Private banking fee income

4,304

 

 

 

1,320

 

 

 

2,395

 

 

 

2,490

 

 

 

2,924

 

 

Gain on sale of loans, net

718

 

 

 

1,006

 

 

 

204

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

557

 

 

Total core fees and income

25,211

 

 

 

21,959

 

 

 

21,630

 

 

 

22,886

 

 

 

24,755

 

 

Total other income

1,445

 

 

 

1,086

 

 

 

1,032

 

 

 

(1,365

)

 

 

2,038

 

 

TOTAL REVENUE 6

86,063

 

 

 

80,869

 

 

 

81,600

 

 

 

78,778

 

 

 

82,918

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

36,022

 

 

 

34,671

 

 

 

33,937

 

 

 

35,096

 

 

 

34,186

 

 

Occupancy and equipment

7,723

 

 

 

8,150

 

 

 

7,560

 

 

 

7,646

 

 

 

7,578

 

 

Information systems

8,633

 

 

 

7,096

 

 

 

7,113

 

 

 

6,725

 

 

 

6,476

 

 

Professional services

2,744

 

 

 

4,025

 

 

 

3,446

 

 

 

3,601

 

 

 

3,920

 

 

Marketing and business development

1,154

 

 

 

935

 

 

 

2,313

 

 

 

1,890

 

 

 

2,017

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

566

 

 

 

714

 

 

 

702

 

 

 

715

 

 

 

676

 

 

FDIC insurance

876

 

 

 

960

 

 

 

767

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19

)

 

Other 4

249

 

 

 

4,386

 

 

 

5,615

 

 

 

5,235

 

 

 

3,623

 

 

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

57,967

 

 

 

60,937

 

 

 

61,453

 

 

 

60,908

 

 

 

58,457

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

31,095

 

 

 

24,501

 

 

 

(2,457

)

 

 

908

 

 

 

28,129

 

 

Income tax expense

6,124

 

 

 

1,821

 

 

 

841

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

6,788

 

 

Net income/(loss) before attribution to noncontrolling interests

24,971

 

 

 

22,680

 

 

 

(3,298

)

 

 

806

 

 

 

21,341

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

97

 

 

NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$

24,971

 

 

 

$

22,680

 

 

 

$

(3,298

)

 

 

$

800

 

 

 

$

21,244

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments, treasury stock method 7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

414

 

 

 

98

 

 

NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$

24,971

 

 

 

$

22,680

 

 

 

$

(3,298

)

 

 

$

1,214

 

 

 

$

21,342

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMMON SHARE DATA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

82,292,450

 

 

 

82,221,705

 

 

 

81,929,752

 

 

 

83,005,064

 

 

 

83,238,982

 

 

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 8

82,764,339

 

 

 

82,362,338

 

 

 

81,929,752

 

 

 

83,318,041

 

 

 

83,637,786

 

 

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share

$

0.30

 

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

 

$

(0.04

)

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 Total Provision for credit losses includes the Provision/(credit) for loan losses and the Reserve for unfunded loan commitments within Other expense.

 

5 Wealth management and trust fees consists of revenue from Boston Private Wealth LLC ("BPW"), KLS Professional Advisors Group, LLC ("KLS"), and the trust operations of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company.

 

6 Total revenue is the sum of Net interest income, Total core fees and income, and Total other income.

 

7 Adjustments to Net income/(loss) attributable to the Company to arrive at Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders, treasury stock method, as presented in these tables, include decreases/(increases) in Noncontrolling interests redemption value, if any.

 

8 For a description of the Company's policies regarding Diluted earnings per share, please refer to Part II. Item 8. “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data - Note 16: Earnings Per Share” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Income Statements

 

 

 

 

Unaudited ($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

REVENUE:

 

 

Interest income

 

$

273,705

 

 

$

308,447

 

 

Interest expense

 

40,279

 

 

80,371

 

 

Net interest income

 

233,426

 

 

228,076

 

 

Provision/(credit) for loan losses 4

 

31,998

 

 

(3,564

)

 

Net interest income after Provision/(credit) for loan losses

 

201,428

 

 

231,640

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wealth management and trust fees 5

 

72,888

 

 

75,757

 

 

Investment management fees

 

6,261

 

 

10,155

 

 

Private banking fee income

 

10,509

 

 

10,948

 

 

Gain on sale of loans, net

 

2,028

 

 

1,622

 

 

Total core fees and income

 

91,686

 

 

98,482

 

 

Total other income

 

2,198

 

 

3,065

 

 

TOTAL REVENUE 6

 

327,310

 

 

329,623

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

139,726

 

 

134,302

 

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

31,079

 

 

32,038

 

 

Information systems

 

29,567

 

 

22,642

 

 

Professional services

 

13,816

 

 

15,228

 

 

Marketing and business development

 

6,292

 

 

6,439

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

2,697

 

 

2,691

 

 

FDIC insurance

 

2,603

 

 

1,285

 

 

Restructuring

 

 

 

1,646

 

 

Other 4

 

15,485

 

 

13,935

 

 

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

 

241,265

 

 

230,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

54,047

 

 

102,981

 

 

Income tax expense

 

8,888

 

 

22,591

 

 

Net income before attribution to noncontrolling interests

 

45,159

 

 

80,390

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

6

 

 

362

 

 

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

 

$

45,153

 

 

$

80,028

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments, treasury stock method 7

 

414

 

 

1,143

 

 

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

 

$

45,567

 

 

$

81,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMMON SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

 

82,359,528

 

 

83,430,740

 

 

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 8

 

82,757,785

 

 

83,920,792

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 Total Provision for credit losses includes the Provision/(credit) for loan losses and the Reserve for unfunded loan commitments within Other expense.

 

5 Wealth management and trust fees consists of revenue from Boston Private Wealth LLC ("BPW"), KLS Professional Advisors Group, LLC ("KLS") through the effective date of its merger with BPW, and the trust operations of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company.

 

6 Total revenue is the sum of Net interest income, Total core fees and income, and Total other income.

 

7 Adjustments to Net income attributable to the Company to arrive at Net income attributable to common shareholders, treasury stock method, as presented in these tables, include decreases/(increases) in Noncontrolling interests redemption value, if any.

 

8 For a description of the Company's policies regarding Diluted earnings per share, please refer to Part II. Item 8. “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data - Note 16: Earnings Per Share” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited ($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4Q20

 

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

1Q20

 

4Q19

KEY STATISTICS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (non-GAAP) 9

1.00

%

 

0.96

%

 

(0.15)

%

 

0.04

%

 

0.96

%

ROACE (non-GAAP) 9

11.50

%

 

10.68

%

 

(1.58)

%

 

0.39

%

 

10.29

%

ROATCE (non-GAAP) 9

12.69

%

 

11.88

%

 

(1.43)

%

 

0.72

%

 

11.51

%

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 9

66.7

%

 

74.5

%

 

74.4

%

 

76.4

%

 

69.7

%

Noninterest income to total revenue

31.0

%

 

28.5

%

 

27.8

%

 

27.3

%

 

32.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin

2.52

%

 

2.61

%

 

2.75

%

 

2.76

%

 

2.70

%

Average loan to average deposit ratio

86.1

%

 

94.6

%

 

100.5

%

 

99.0

%

 

101.6

%

Cost of total deposits

0.26

%

 

0.33

%

 

0.41

%

 

0.72

%

 

0.86

%

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

0.37

%

 

0.48

%

 

0.59

%

 

1.02

%

 

1.20

%

Cost of total funding

0.32

%

 

0.37

%

 

0.50

%

 

0.83

%

 

0.99

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses / Total loans

1.14

%

 

1.17

%

 

1.22

%

 

0.97

%

 

1.03

%

Nonperforming loans / Total loans

0.34

%

 

0.57

%

 

0.35

%

 

0.35

%

 

0.23

%

Net (charge-offs)/recoveries / Total loans 9

(0.02)

%

 

(0.01)

%

 

(0.08)

%

 

(0.02)

%

 

0.02

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 common equity 3

$

773,017

 

$

752,492

 

$

731,316

 

$

742,044

 

$

745,926

Tier 1 capital 3

$

873,039

 

$

852,514

 

$

831,338

 

$

842,066

 

$

846,337

Total capital 3

$

956,789

 

$

935,887

 

$

913,936

 

$

914,572

 

$

919,573

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Risk-weighted assets 3

$

6,696,025

 

$

6,659,752

 

$

6,593,957

 

$

6,627,339

 

$

6,530,804

Average assets for leverage 3

$

9,796,299

 

$

9,237,942

 

$

9,009,565

 

$

8,691,254

 

$

8,659,944

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 common equity ratio 3

11.54

%

 

11.30

%

 

11.09

%

 

11.20

%

 

11.42

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 3

13.04

%

 

12.80

%

 

12.61

%

 

12.71

%

 

12.96

%

Total risk-based capital ratio 3

14.29

%

 

14.05

%

 

13.86

%

 

13.80

%

 

14.08

%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 3

8.91

%

 

9.23

%

 

9.23

%

 

9.69

%

 

9.77

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity / Total assets

8.64

%

 

8.97

%

 

9.01

%

 

9.48

%

 

9.27

%

Tangible common equity / Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.03

%

 

8.33

%

 

8.34

%

 

8.77

%

 

8.57

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period market price per share

$

8.45

 

 

$

5.52

 

 

$

6.88

 

 

$

7.15

 

 

$

12.03

 

End of period shares outstanding

82,334,257

 

82,254,594

 

82,058,483

 

81,800,486

 

83,265,674

Book value per common share

$

10.54

 

 

$

10.29

 

 

$

10.06

 

 

$

10.13

 

 

$

9.84

 

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

9.73

 

 

$

9.48

 

 

$

9.25

 

 

$

9.31

 

 

$

9.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Equity Repurchase Program:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shares of common stock repurchased

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,565,060

 

 

 

Average price paid per share of common stock

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

8.18

 

 

$

 

Aggregate repurchases of common stock ($ in millions)

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

12.8

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 Current quarter information is presented based on estimated data.

9 Annualized.

 

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated AUM and Balance Sheet - End of Period Balances

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited ($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4Q20

 

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

1Q20

 

4Q19

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND ADVISORY ("AUM"):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wealth Management and Trust

$

16,574,000

 

 

 

$

15,581,000

 

 

 

$

14,889,000

 

 

 

$

13,497,000

 

 

 

$

15,224,000

 

 

Other 2

526,000

 

 

 

672,000

 

 

 

1,067,000

 

 

 

1,016,000

 

 

 

1,544,000

 

 

TOTAL AUM

$

17,100,000

 

 

 

$

16,253,000

 

 

 

$

15,956,000

 

 

 

$

14,513,000

 

 

 

$

16,768,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AUM Rollforward:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning balance

$

16,253,000

 

 

 

$

15,956,000

 

 

 

$

14,513,000

 

 

 

$

16,768,000

 

 

 

$

16,228,000

 

 

Net flows

(396,000

)

 

 

(407,000

)

 

 

(40,000

)

 

 

150,000

 

 

 

(209,000

)

 

Market returns

1,243,000

 

 

 

704,000

 

 

 

1,483,000

 

 

 

(2,405,000

)

 

 

749,000

 

 

Ending balance

$

17,100,000

 

 

 

$

16,253,000

 

 

 

$

15,956,000

 

 

 

$

14,513,000

 

 

 

$

16,768,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AUM Net Flows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wealth Management and Trust

$

(128,000

)

 

 

$

(12,000

)

 

 

$

60,000

 

 

 

$

176,000

 

 

 

$

(114,000

)

 

Other 2

(268,000

)

 

 

(395,000

)

 

 

(100,000

)

 

 

(26,000

)

 

 

(95,000

)

 

TOTAL NET FLOWS

$

(396,000

)

 

 

$

(407,000

)

 

 

$

(40,000

)

 

 

$

150,000

 

 

 

$

(209,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DEPOSITS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits (non-interest bearing)

$

2,481,676

 

 

 

$

2,346,126

 

 

 

$

2,293,864

 

 

 

$

2,020,440

 

 

 

$

1,971,013

 

 

Savings and NOW

905,692

 

 

 

756,797

 

 

 

758,656

 

 

 

653,006

 

 

 

646,199

 

 

Money market

4,699,882

 

 

 

4,187,657

 

 

 

3,753,228

 

 

 

3,468,701

 

 

 

3,969,330

 

 

Certificates of deposit

508,116

 

 

 

537,139

 

 

 

621,649

 

 

 

693,425

 

 

 

654,934

 

 

TOTAL DEPOSITS

$

8,595,366

 

 

 

$

7,827,719

 

 

 

$

7,427,397

 

 

 

$

6,835,572

 

 

 

$

7,241,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOANS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

$

558,343

 

 

 

$

583,145

 

 

 

$

565,748

 

 

 

$

670,744

 

 

 

$

694,034

 

 

Paycheck Protection Program

312,356

 

 

 

371,496

 

 

 

370,034

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial tax-exempt

442,159

 

 

 

472,342

 

 

 

419,264

 

 

 

445,319

 

 

 

447,927

 

 

Commercial real estate

2,757,375

 

 

 

2,659,890

 

 

 

2,676,708

 

 

 

2,626,299

 

 

 

2,551,274

 

 

Construction and land

159,204

 

 

 

211,697

 

 

 

240,211

 

 

 

238,293

 

 

 

225,983

 

 

Residential

2,677,464

 

 

 

2,729,164

 

 

 

2,859,627

 

 

 

2,841,926

 

 

 

2,839,155

 

 

Home equity

77,364

 

 

 

81,797

 

 

 

84,588

 

 

 

89,350

 

 

 

83,657

 

 

Consumer

120,044

 

 

 

113,038

 

 

 

116,774

 

 

 

131,407

 

 

 

134,674

 

 

TOTAL LOANS

$

7,104,309

 

 

 

$

7,222,569

 

 

 

$

7,332,954

 

 

 

$

7,043,338

 

 

 

$

6,976,704

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2 Includes results from Dalton, Greiner, Hartman, Maher & Co, LLC ("DGHM")

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision and Asset Quality

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited ($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4Q20

 

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

1Q20

 

4Q19

PROVISION:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision/(credit) for loan losses

$

(2,999

)

 

 

$

(4,569

)

 

 

$

22,604

 

 

 

$

16,962

 

 

 

$

(3,668

)

 

Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 4

(2,386

)

 

 

1,750

 

 

 

2,829

 

 

 

1,827

 

 

 

(23

)

 

Total Provision/(credit) for credit losses

$

(5,385

)

 

 

$

(2,819

)

 

 

$

25,433

 

 

 

$

18,789

 

 

 

$

(3,691

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CHARGE-OFFS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan charge-offs

$

(511

)

 

 

$

(245

)

 

 

$

(1,546

)

 

 

$

(528

)

 

 

$

(285

)

 

Loan recoveries

197

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

576

 

 

NET (CHARGE-OFFS)/RECOVERIES

$

(314

)

 

 

$

(204

)

 

 

$

(1,491

)

 

 

$

(348

)

 

 

$

291

 

 

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

(0.02

)%

 

(0.01

)%

 

(0.08

)%

 

(0.02

)%

 

0.02

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (Charge-offs)/Recoveries by Loan Type:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

$

(474

)

 

 

$

(136

)

 

 

$

(337

)

 

 

$

(473

)

 

 

$

118

 

 

Commercial real estate

160

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

183

 

 

Home equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,157

)

 

 

132

 

 

 

4

 

 

Consumer

 

 

 

(68

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(14

)

 

NET (CHARGE-OFFS)/RECOVERIES

$

(314

)

 

 

$

(204

)

 

 

$

(1,491

)

 

 

$

(348

)

 

 

$

291

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOAN QUALITY DATA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special mention loans

$

187,237

 

 

 

$

199,509

 

 

 

$

191,882

 

 

 

$

92,623

 

 

 

$

52,026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accruing classified loans 10

106,883

 

 

 

81,827

 

 

 

88,586

 

 

 

87,948

 

 

 

57,922

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

23,851

 

 

 

41,263

 

 

 

25,604

 

 

 

24,314

 

 

 

16,103

 

 

Total classified

130,734

 

 

 

123,090

 

 

 

114,190

 

 

 

112,262

 

 

 

74,025

 

 

Criticized and classified loans

$

317,971

 

 

 

$

322,599

 

 

 

$

306,072

 

 

 

$

204,885

 

 

 

$

126,051

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing 11

$

19,862

 

 

 

$

5,635

 

 

 

$

5,535

 

 

 

$

14,852

 

 

 

$

25,945

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 Total Provision for credit losses includes the Provision/(credit) for loan losses and the Reserve for unfunded loan commitments within Other expense.

 

10 Accruing classified loans include loans that are classified as substandard but are still accruing interest income. Boston Private Bank & Trust Company may classify a loan as substandard where known information about possible credit problems of the related borrowers causes management to have doubts as to the ability of such borrowers to comply with the present repayment terms and which may result in disclosure of such loans as nonaccrual at some time in the future.

 

11 At June 30, 2020, the Company had one loan totaling less than $0.1 million that was more than 90 days past due but still on accrual status. This loan originated in the New England region. The Company had no other loans outstanding more than 90 days past due but still on accrual status in comparative periods.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited ($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balance

 

Interest Income/Expense

 

Average Yield/Rate

 

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

 

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

 

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable investment securities

$

209,143

 

$

201,515

 

$

201,535

 

 

$

849

 

$

853

 

$

869

 

 

1.62

%

1.69

%

1.72

%

Non-taxable investment securities

318,291

 

313,130

 

311,705

 

 

1,973

 

1,974

 

1,976

 

 

2.48

%

2.52

%

2.54

%

Mortgage-backed securities

598,616

 

515,813

 

489,927

 

 

2,585

 

2,354

 

2,568

 

 

1.73

%

1.83

%

2.10

%

Short-term investments and other

976,344

 

432,117

 

130,519

 

 

687

 

654

 

1,210

 

 

0.28

%

0.59

%

3.65

%

Total cash and investments

2,102,394

 

1,462,575

 

1,133,686

 

 

6,094

 

5,835

 

6,623

 

 

1.16

%

1.59

%

2.33

%

Loans: 12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

1,035,783

 

1,032,816

 

1,142,015

 

 

8,504

 

8,314

 

11,276

 

 

3.21

%

3.15

%

3.86

%

Paycheck Protection Program

348,827

 

373,047

 

 

 

3,798

 

2,390

 

 

 

4.26

%

2.51

%

%

Commercial real estate

2,711,396

 

2,652,770

 

2,562,380

 

 

24,096

 

23,546

 

28,285

 

 

3.48

%

3.47

%

4.32

%

Construction and land

171,873

 

218,211

 

216,754

 

 

1,642

 

2,109

 

2,588

 

 

3.74

%

3.78

%

4.67

%

Residential

2,720,733

 

2,809,871

 

2,934,786

 

 

21,041

 

22,089

 

24,275

 

 

3.09

%

3.14

%

3.31

%

Home equity

79,485

 

84,226

 

84,632

 

 

676

 

623

 

965

 

 

3.38

%

2.94

%

4.53

%

Other consumer

121,139

 

111,657

 

132,143

 

 

500

 

547

 

1,279

 

 

1.64

%

1.95

%

3.84

%

Total loans

7,189,236

 

7,282,598

 

7,072,710

 

 

60,257

 

59,618

 

68,668

 

 

3.31

%

3.23

%

3.83

%

Total earning assets

9,291,630

 

8,745,173

 

8,206,396

 

 

66,351

 

65,453

 

75,291

 

 

2.82

%

2.96

%

3.62

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LESS: Allowance for loan losses

84,679

 

89,370

 

75,283

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

38,732

 

34,761

 

48,287

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

651,008

 

655,999

 

559,350

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS

$

9,896,691

 

$

9,346,563

 

$

8,738,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits: 13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings and NOW

$

793,923

 

$

722,742

 

$

644,502

 

 

$

200

 

$

197

 

$

252

 

 

0.10

%

0.11

%

0.16

%

Money market

4,551,046

 

4,070,026

 

3,632,258

 

 

4,255

 

4,790

 

11,449

 

 

0.37

%

0.47

%

1.25

%

Certificates of deposit

522,567

 

585,729

 

680,466

 

 

981

 

1,447

 

3,322

 

 

0.75

%

0.98

%

1.94

%

Total interest-bearing deposits 13

5,867,536

 

5,378,497

 

4,957,226

 

 

5,436

 

6,434

 

15,023

 

 

0.37

%

0.48

%

1.20

%

Junior subordinated debentures

106,363

 

106,363

 

106,363

 

 

481

 

508

 

966

 

 

1.77

%

1.87

%

3.56

%

FHLB borrowings and other

267,865

 

388,412

 

591,682

 

 

1,027

 

687

 

3,177

 

 

1.50

%

0.69

%

2.10

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities 13

6,241,764

 

5,873,272

 

5,655,271

 

 

6,944

 

7,629

 

19,166

 

 

0.44

%

0.52

%

1.34

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing demand deposits 13

2,482,969

 

2,321,223

 

2,001,714

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payables and other liabilities

310,820

 

309,462

 

261,503

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average liabilities

9,035,553

 

8,503,957

 

7,918,488

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

1,446

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average shareholders’ equity

861,138

 

842,606

 

818,816

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AVERAGE LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

9,896,691

 

$

9,346,563

 

$

8,738,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

$

59,407

 

$

57,824

 

$

56,125

 

 

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.38

%

2.44

%

2.28

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.52

%

2.61

%

2.70

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average total deposits 13

$

8,350,505

 

$

7,699,720

 

$

6,958,940

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.26

%

0.33

%

0.86

%

Average total deposits and borrowings 13

$

8,724,733

 

$

8,194,495

 

$

7,656,985

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.32

%

0.37

%

0.99

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12 Average loans includes Loans held for sale and Nonaccrual loans

 

13 Average total deposits is the sum of Average total interest-bearing deposits and Average non-interest bearing demand deposits. Average total deposits and borrowings is the sum of Average total interest-bearing liabilities and Average non-interest bearing demand deposits.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited ($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balance

 

Interest Income/Expense

 

Average Yield/Rate

 

Year Ended

 

Year Ended

 

Year Ended

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

12/31/20

12/31/19

 

12/31/20

12/31/19

 

12/31/20

12/31/19

Cash and investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable investment securities

$

202,557

 

$

217,653

 

 

$

3,429

 

$

4,113

 

 

1.69

%

1.89

%

Non-taxable investment securities

315,903

 

307,005

 

 

7,950

 

7,702

 

 

2.52

%

2.51

%

Mortgage-backed securities

535,302

 

502,949

 

 

10,292

 

10,793

 

 

1.92

%

2.15

%

Short-term investments and other

437,177

 

110,877

 

 

2,994

 

4,259

 

 

0.69

%

3.84

%

Total cash and investments

1,490,939

 

1,138,484

 

 

24,665

 

26,867

 

 

1.65

%

2.36

%

Loans: 12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

1,064,512

 

1,101,635

 

 

37,250

 

44,949

 

 

3.50

%

4.08

%

Paycheck Protection Program

251,016

 

 

 

7,761

 

 

 

3.11

%

%

Commercial real estate

2,651,554

 

2,496,878

 

 

99,726

 

115,507

 

 

3.76

%

4.63

%

Construction and land

214,074

 

206,624

 

 

8,574

 

10,198

 

 

4.00

%

4.94

%

Residential

2,810,786

 

2,983,173

 

 

89,677

 

101,122

 

 

3.19

%

3.39

%

Home equity

84,502

 

88,917

 

 

2,901

 

4,353

 

 

3.43

%

4.90

%

Other consumer

122,312

 

129,701

 

 

3,151

 

5,451

 

 

2.58

%

4.20

%

Total loans

7,198,756

 

7,006,928

 

 

249,040

 

281,580

 

 

3.46

%

4.02

%

Total earning assets

8,689,695

 

8,145,412

 

 

273,705

 

308,447

 

 

3.15

%

3.79

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LESS: Allowance for loan losses

73,636

 

74,969

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

40,800

 

47,286

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

628,049

 

527,269

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS

$

9,284,908

 

$

8,644,998

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits: 13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings and NOW

$

709,357

 

$

654,712

 

 

$

816

 

$

1,099

 

 

0.12

%

0.17

%

Money market

4,014,481

 

3,395,842

 

 

23,550

 

43,521

 

 

0.59

%

1.28

%

Certificates of deposit

611,829

 

730,693

 

 

7,635

 

14,463

 

 

1.25

%

1.98

%

Total interest-bearing deposits 13

5,335,667

 

4,781,247

 

 

32,001

 

59,083

 

 

0.60

%

1.24

%

Junior subordinated debentures

106,363

 

106,363

 

 

2,670

 

4,189

 

 

2.50

%

3.94

%

FHLB borrowings and other

430,176

 

748,628

 

 

5,608

 

17,099

 

 

1.30

%

2.28

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities 13

5,872,206

 

5,636,238

 

 

40,279

 

80,371

 

 

0.69

%

1.43

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing demand deposits 13

2,266,801

 

1,962,951

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payables and other liabilities

299,301

 

247,163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average liabilities

8,438,308

 

7,846,352

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

308

 

1,593

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average shareholders’ equity

846,292

 

797,053

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AVERAGE LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

9,284,908

 

$

8,644,998

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

233,426

 

$

228,076

 

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.46

%

2.36

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.69

%

2.80

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average total deposits 13

$

7,602,468

 

$

6,744,198

 

 

 

 

 

0.42

%

0.88

%

Average total deposits and borrowings 13

$

8,139,007

 

$

7,599,189

 

 

 

 

 

0.49

%

1.06

%

12 Average loans includes Loans held for sale and Nonaccrual loans

 

13 Average total deposits is the sum of Average total interest-bearing deposits and Average non-interest bearing demand deposits. Average total deposits and borrowings is the sum of Average total interest-bearing liabilities and Average non-interest bearing demand deposits.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regional Loan Data 14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited ($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4Q20

 

3Q20

 

2Q20

 

1Q20

 

4Q19

New England

$

3,593,925

 

 

 

$

3,669,746

 

 

 

$

3,781,603

 

 

 

$

3,724,959

 

 

 

$

3,776,747

 

 

Northern California

1,776,682

 

 

 

1,763,556

 

 

 

1,741,255

 

 

 

1,618,668

 

 

 

1,532,786

 

 

Southern California

1,733,702

 

 

 