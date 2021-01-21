Conformis, Inc. and SITES Medical Announce Development & Supply Agreement

“We are excited to be partnering with Conformis, a company that has brought a high degree of innovation to the joint replacement field,” said Greg Stalcup, President/CEO of SITES Medical. “We look forward to working with the Conformis team to combine our respective technologies to deliver new generations of high performance, cost effective, and OR-efficient products to the market.”

BILLERICA, Mass. and COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) and SITES Medical, a firm dedicated to inventing and de-risking new orthopedic medical device technologies, today announced they have entered into a non-exclusive development and supply agreement. The companies will work together to incorporate SITES Medical’s proprietary OsteoSync Ti Technology into future Conformis’ cementless total knee replacement products.

OsteoSync Ti technology is a highly porous titanium bone ingrowth material designed to meet the needs of today’s health stakeholders from both clinical and economic standpoints. Its high friction coefficient promotes high initial implant stability and its open pore geometry, combined with micro and nano-texturing, facilitate superior bone ingrowth. Preclinical testing has demonstrated bone attachment strength nearly twice that of titanium plasma spray or beads, and between 2 and 5 times that of titanium 3D printed materials, a performance differential that can impact clinical outcomes, especially in cementless joint replacement patients. OsteoSync Ti technology has been used in over 50,000 procedures since it was first introduced for clinical use in 2014. The material is manufactured using highly innovative methods and offers substantial value for outpatient and inpatient facilities alike.

"We are pleased to have entered into this agreement and are looking forward to working with SITES Medical to apply their technology to our future cementless total knee offering," said John Slamin, Senior Vice President, Product Development, of Conformis.

About SITES Medical

Ortho Technology Invented Here. At SITES Medical, we develop meaningful orthopedic innovations so our OEM partners can deliver improved clinical outcomes and greater value to all stakeholders. Our inventions emanate from our deep industry knowledge and a problem-solving mindset, and they come in the form of new product technologies and advanced manufacturing processes. Examples include OsteoSync Ti, OsteoSync Rx and High Velocity, Single-Piece Flow manufacturing. Our technologies and our integrity have made us a trusted partner since 2008. Additional information about the company can be found at www.sitesmedical.com.