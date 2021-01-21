Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on January 21, 2021 declared the quarterly dividend of 10¢ per share payable on March 1, 2021 to common share record holders as of February 8, 2021.



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 178 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.