 

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE WILL HOST FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

HOLMDEL, NJ, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) will host its First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook at that time.

Monmouth Real Estate’s First Quarter 2021 financial results will be released on Thursday, February 4, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.mreic.reit in the Investor Relations section, under Filings and Reports.

To participate in the Webcast select the 1Q2021 Webcast and Earnings Call icon on the homepage of the Company’s website at www.mreic.reit, in the Highlights section, towards the bottom of the page. Interested parties can also participate via Conference Call by calling toll free 1-877-510-5852 (domestically) or 1-412-902-4138 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 4, 2021. It will be available until May 5, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 1-877-344-7529 (domestically) and 1-412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10150337. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s website, www.mreic.reit.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. The Company’s occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%. 

