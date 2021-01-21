 

CrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution

•Quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the fourth quarter of 2020

Allentown, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossAmerica Partners to Announce

Year-End/Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on March 1

ALLENTOWN, PA, January 15, 2021 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) today announced that it will release its year-end/fourth quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Monday, March 1, 2021. In conjunction with the news release, management will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 2, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call numbers are 800-774-6070 or 630-691-2753 and the passcode for both is 7265208#. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com).  To listen to the audio webcast, go to https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations.

After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,700 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Randy Palmer, 210-742-8316
rpalmer@caplp.com


