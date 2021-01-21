 

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc to Report Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Financial Results

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and annual 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.  A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.  During the conference call, the Company’s management team will review fourth quarter and annual performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To Listen to the Webcast:
Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.

For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:
Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.
Domestic: (888) 506-0062
International: (973) 528-0011

To Listen to the Replay via Webcast:
Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.piedmontreit.com.

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:
Domestic: (877) 481-4010
International: (919) 882-2331

Replay Passcode:  39774
The playback can be accessed through February 25, 2021 at 11:00am ET.

To Submit a Question:
Investors interested in submitting a question to the Company prior to the call should send their questions to the following email address: askpiedmont@piedmontreit.com. Company management will attempt to answer as many questions as time allows on the conference call.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). As of December 31, 2020, approximately 64% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 43% was LEED certified. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.
Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:
Eddie Guilbert
770-418-8592
research.analysts@piedmontreit.com

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:
Computershare, Inc.
866-354-3485
investor.services@piedmontreit.com


