 

CarGurus Announces Executive Leadership Transition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jason Trevisan to the position of Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board. Langley Steinert, founder, will become Executive Chairman of CarGurus and will remain involved in the company’s long-term product innovation and corporate strategy. He will also continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Trevisan previously served as CarGurus’ Chief Financial Officer and President of International and has been with the company since 2015.

The company also announced it has promoted Scot Fredo, formerly Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) at CarGurus, to Chief Financial Officer, leading the company’s FP&A, Accounting and Investor Relations teams. Fredo joined CarGurus in 2016.

Sam Zales will continue in his current position of President and COO, leading CarGurus’ revenue and go-to-market functions, and he will resume oversight of CarGurus’ international business. He will also lead the company’s new digital wholesale operations, including oversight of newly-acquired CarOffer.

“I could not be more excited to pass the torch to Jason as CarGurus embarks on our next phase of expansion and growth,” said Langley Steinert, Executive Chairman at CarGurus. “Jason’s visionary leadership over the past five years, along with his deep commitment to our people and our customers, has been integral to our growth and has helped to position CarGurus for future success. Jason brings both strategic vision and strong operational expertise to the CEO role, and I have the utmost confidence in him and our entire executive leadership team going forward.”

In a letter to CarGurus’ shareholders posted on the CarGurus investor website (https://investors.cargurus.com/news-releases/news-release-details/carg ...), Steinert acknowledged the company’s evolution since he founded CarGurus in 2006, including the expansion of its product offering beyond listings to include digital marketing as well as data and financing products, “all of which lay a strong foundation for future growth and success.” Citing his interest in focusing more of his time on long-term product strategy at CarGurus, he wrote, “Now, and with the Board’s full support, it is time for me to take the next step and transition out of the CEO position and into the role of Executive Chairman.”

