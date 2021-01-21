Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

DeVan Ard Jr., Reliant Bancorp's Chairman and CEO stated, “Regardless of the challenges that were part of 2020, we have successfully remained focused on servicing our customers and upholding our credit quality while continuing to invest in growth organically as well as through two successful acquisitions in 2020, which propelled us to total consolidated assets in excess of $3.0 billion. We continued to improve in the fourth quarter with our return on average assets and return on average equity increasing to 1.60% and 15.48%, respectively, compared to 1.54% and 15.32%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020. Our credit quality continues to be a source of strength as evidenced by a decrease in nonperforming assets of 4.6% compared to the prior quarter. We provided additional reserves for potential COVID-19-related risks, but at a lower level than in the prior two quarters.”

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“Reliant Bancorp” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RBNC), parent company of Reliant Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $12.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $11.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020, and $4.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of prior period merger-related income and expenses, adjusted net income per diluted common share increased 4.3% from the third quarter of 2020 and 55.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Ard continued, “Our team delivered another outstanding quarter with an increase in non-time deposits of $158.2 million, or 39% when annualized, and early completion of expense related projects should provide strong momentum into 2021. These results reflect the focus of our team to build shareholder value while serving our customers and our community.”

Quarterly Highlights

Net Interest Income Remains Strong on Continued Core Margin Improvement

The net interest margin decreased to 4.48% at December 31, 2020, a 6 basis point decrease when compared to the prior quarter. The net interest margin decrease was primarily due to a 10 basis point decrease in our yield on loans held for investment and was partially offset by a 7 basis point decrease in our cost of funds. The decrease in loan yield can partially be attributed to a $0.8 million decline in purchase accounting accretion as compared to the prior quarter. The adjusted net interest margin, which excludes purchase accounting accretion, was 4.09%, an increase of 11 basis points when compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in cost of funds is primarily attributed to a decrease in wholesale deposit rates of 35 basis points which is partially offset by $253 thousand in penalties from prepayment of $16.5 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The decrease in cost of deposits can primarily be attributed to our continued success in execution of our strategic initiatives around attracting and retaining core deposits and the general market rate decline. At December 31, 2020, customer deposits comprised 87.8% of total deposits compared to 85.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, and non-time deposits grew by $158.2 million, or 9.7%, in the same period. In addition, $0.7 million of purchase accounting accretion was realized in interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2020 for acquired certificates of deposit and Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Our continued focus on improving the earning-asset mix also contributed to margin expansion, as average loans held for investment increased to 83.2% of average earning assets at December 31, 2020, compared to 78.3% at December 31, 2019.

Maintaining a Strong Balance Sheet

Loans remained stable at $2.3 billion. Loan originations during the quarter totaled $170.0 million at a weighted-average coupon rate of 4.39% with a continued focus on credit quality through sound underwriting. Loans increased $890.8 million year-over-year inclusive of the acquired loan portfolios from both First Advantage Bank and Community Bank & Trust, which totaled $582.2 million and $128.4 million, respectively at December 31, 2020. Organic year-over-year loan growth totaled $180.3 million, or 12.8%.

Deposits increased $13.7 million from the linked quarter and $994.8 million year-over-year. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $36.4 million from the linked quarter. Year-over-year deposit growth can be attributed primarily to acquired deposit portfolios from both First Advantage Bank and Community Bank & Trust, which totaled $554.1 million and $217.0 million, respectively, at December 31, 2020. Organic year-over-year deposit growth totaled $223.7 million, or 14.1%. Ard stated, “Our team continues to attract and retain deposits in a difficult environment, fulfilling one of our strategic goals and helping us to better serve the community's credit needs.”

Asset Quality Remains Stable and Capital Well Positioned

Credit quality remains strong. Nonperforming loans held for investment accounted for 0.26% of total loans held for investment and nonperforming assets accounted for 0.31% of total assets at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan loss was 0.90% of loans (1.62% including unaccreted purchased loan discounts) at December 31, 2020. A $950 thousand provision was recognized during the quarter driven primarily by risk factors related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The acquired loan portfolios are reserved for through fair value marks that consider both credit quality and changes in interest rates.

Shareholders’ equity increased $14.9 million from the linked quarter to $322.0 million at December 31, 2020, mainly due to current quarter net income. Both the Company and the Bank continue to meet the criteria to be classified as “Well Capitalized” under applicable banking regulations. Tangible book value per common share increased from the linked quarter by $0.74, or 5.1%, to $15.39 at December 31, 2020.

Conclusion

Ard concluded, “I am proud of what our team accomplished in the fourth quarter and throughout a challenging 2020. We have significantly increased our balance sheet through two strategic acquisitions as well as through executing our strategy to create organic growth. I want to thank our team for their ability to come together as 'one bank' to serve our community and I am very optimistic about the future of our company as we enter into a new year.”

Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures that are not measures recognized under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Members of Company management use these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance, financial condition, and efficiency of operations. Management of the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods, and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. Management of the Company also believes that investors find these non-GAAP financial measures useful as they assist investors in understanding underlying operating performance identifying and analyzing ongoing operating trends. However, the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein are calculated may differ from the manner in which measures with similar names are calculated by other companies. You should understand how other companies calculate their financial measures similar to, or with names similar to, the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed herein when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP measures in this release include “adjusted net interest income,” “adjusted net interest margin,” “adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders,” “average return on average assets,” “average return on average shareholders' equity,” “average tangible shareholders’ equity,” "return on average tangible common equity" (ROATCE), “adjusted ROATCE,” “tangible assets,” “tangible equity,” “tangible book value per common share” (TBVPS), “adjusted operating income,” “core bank efficiency ratio,” and “adjusted loan loss allowance.”

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release and any oral statements made regarding the subject of this release, including statements made during the conference call referenced herein, that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the Company upholding its credit quality, the Company's credit quality remaining strong and being a source of strength, the Company having strong momentum as it enters 2021, and management’s optimism about the Company's future. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “assume,” “should,” “predict,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” and “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements about the Company’s future financial and operating results and the Company’s plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: (1) the global health and economic crisis precipitated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, (2) actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, (3) the pace of recovery when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic subsides, (4) the possible recurrence of the coronavirus (COVID-19), (5) changes in political conditions or the legislative or regulatory environment, including governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry such as, but not limited to, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (or CARES) Act), (6) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated, (7) increased levels of other real estate, primarily as a result of foreclosures, (8) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition, (9) competition from financial institutions and other financial service providers, (10) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits, (11) unanticipated weakness in loan demand or loan pricing, (12) greater than anticipated adverse conditions in the national economy or local economies in which we operate, including in Middle Tennessee, (13) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities, (14) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (15) economic crises and associated credit issues in industries most impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including the restaurant, hospitality and retail sectors, (16) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, (17) our ability to effectively manage problem credits, (18) our ability to successfully implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected, (19) our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology, (20) the impact of negative developments in the financial industry and United States and global capital and credit markets, (21) our ability to retain the services of key personnel, (22) our ability to adapt to technological changes, (23) risks associated with litigation, including reputational and financial risks and the applicability of insurance coverage, (24) the vulnerability of the Bank’s computer and information technology systems and networks, and the systems and networks of third parties with whom the Company or the Bank contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss, and other security breaches and interruptions, (25) changes in state and federal laws, rules, regulations, or policies applicable to banks or bank or financial holding companies, including regulatory or legislative developments, (26) adverse impacts (including costs, fines, reputational harm, or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations, or other legal and/or regulatory actions, (27) the risk that expected cost savings and revenue synergies from (a) the merger of the Company and Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. (“TCB Holdings”) (the “TCB Holdings Transaction”) or (b) the merger of the Company and First Advantage Bancorp (“FABK”) (the “FABK Transaction” and, together with the TCB Holdings Transaction, collectively, the “Transactions”), may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (28) the effect of the Transactions on our customer, supplier, or employee relationships and operating results (including without limitation difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees and customers), as well as on the market price of the Company’s common stock, (29) the risk that the businesses and operations of TCB Holdings and its subsidiaries and of FABK and its subsidiaries cannot be successfully integrated with the business and operations of the Company and its subsidiaries or that integration will be more costly or difficult than expected, (30) the amount of costs, fees, expenses, and charges related to the Transactions, including those arising as a result of unexpected factors or events, (31) reputational risk associated with and the reaction of our customers, suppliers, employees, or other business partners to the Transactions, (32) the risk associated with Company management’s attention being diverted away from the day-to-day business and operations of the Company to the integration of the Transactions, and (33) general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions, including economic conditions in the local markets where we operate. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) ASSETS December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and due from banks $ 13,717 $ 14,050 $ 7,953 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 79,756 61,349 43,644 Federal funds sold 1,572 12,273 52 Total cash and cash equivalents 95,045 87,672 51,649 Securities available for sale 256,653 273,893 260,293 Loans 2,300,783 2,357,898 1,409,952 Less allowance for loan losses (20,636) (19,834) (12,578) Loans, net 2,280,147 2,338,064 1,397,374 Mortgage loans held for sale, net 147,524 99,587 37,476 Accrued interest receivable 14,889 14,615 7,188 Premises and equipment, net 31,462 33,319 21,064 Operating leases right of use assets 13,103 14,619 — Restricted equity securities, at cost 16,551 17,367 11,279 Other real estate, net 1,246 1,326 750 Cash surrender value of life insurance contracts 77,988 68,109 46,632 Deferred tax assets, net 7,121 8,523 3,933 Goodwill 54,396 51,506 43,642 Core deposit intangibles 11,347 11,820 7,270 Other assets 19,063 24,092 13,292 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,026,535 $ 3,044,512 $ 1,901,842 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand $ 575,289 $ 538,844 $ 260,681 Interest-bearing demand 350,392 272,805 152,718 Savings and money market deposit accounts 857,210 813,001 408,724 Time 796,344 940,852 762,330 Total deposits 2,579,235 2,565,502 1,584,453 Accrued interest payable 2,571 3,744 2,022 Federal funds purchased — 5,000 — Subordinated debentures 70,446 70,389 70,883 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000 40,555 10,737 Operating leases liabilities 14,231 15,756 — Other liabilities 28,080 36,480 9,994 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,704,563 2,737,426 1,678,089 Preferred stock, $1 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued to date — — — Common stock, $1 par value per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 16,654,409, 16,634,572, and 11,206,254 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively 16,654 16,635 11,206 Additional paid-in capital 229,697 232,738 167,006 Retained earnings 69,390 55,206 40,472 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,231 2,507 5,069 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 321,972 307,086 223,753 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,026,535 $ 3,044,512 $ 1,901,842

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED (Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 32,272 $ 32,895 $ 17,790 Interest and fees on loans held for sale 1,038 1,037 347 Interest on investment securities, taxable 539 399 460 Interest on investment securities, nontaxable 1,194 1,186 1,508 Federal funds sold and other 239 250 334 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 35,282 35,767 20,439 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits Demand 225 236 106 Savings and money market deposit accounts 1,041 1,162 1,035 Time 2,303 2,736 4,474 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 290 104 9 Subordinated debentures 987 992 348 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 4,846 5,230 5,972 NET INTEREST INCOME 30,436 30,537 14,467 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 950 1,500 405 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 29,486 29,037 14,062 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,575 1,583 950 Gains on mortgage loans sold, net 4,634 3,783 1,735 (Loss) Gain on securities transactions, net (597) — 1,145 Other noninterest income 2,241 635 738 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 7,853 6,001 4,568 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 12,447 12,184 7,909 Occupancy 2,190 2,054 1,354 Data processing and software 2,509 2,240 1,675 Professional fees 743 775 466 Regulatory Fees 441 365 312 Merger expenses — 78 1,301 Other operating expense 2,681 2,637 1,956 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 21,011 20,333 14,973 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 16,328 14,705 3,657 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 3,411 2,800 699 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 12,917 11,905 2,958 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST IN NET (INCOME) LOSS OF SUBSIDIARY (691) (374) 1,175 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 12,226 $ 11,531 $ 4,133 Basic net income attributable to common shareholders, per share $ 0.74 $ 0.70 $ 0.37 Diluted net income attributable to common shareholders, per share $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.37

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) Core Bank (1) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net interest income $ 29,695 $ 29,729 $ 14,266 Provision for loan losses 950 1,500 405 Noninterest income 3,218 2,218 2,833 Noninterest expense (excluding merger expense) 16,378 16,065 10,479 Merger expense — 78 1,301 Income before provision for income taxes 15,585 14,304 4,914 Income tax expense 3,359 2,773 781 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 12,226 $ 11,531 $ 4,133 Residential Mortgage Company (Reliant Mortgage Ventures, LLC) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net interest income $ 741 $ 808 $ 201 Provision for loan losses — — — Noninterest income 4,635 3,783 1,735 Noninterest expense 4,633 4,190 3,193 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 743 401 (1,257 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 52 27 (82 ) Net income (loss) 691 374 (1,175 ) Noncontrolling interest in net (income) loss of subsidiary (691 ) (374 ) 1,175 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ — $ — $ —

(1) Core Bank includes all entities included in the Consolidated Financial Statements other than Reliant Mortgage Ventures, LLC Note: The above financial information is presented, net of intercompany eliminations.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED AT OR FOR THE STATED THREE MONTHS ENDED (Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.70 $ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.37 Book value per common share $ 19.33 $ 18.46 $ 19.97 Basic weighted average common shares 16,599,819 16,587,274 11,105,912 Diluted weighted average common shares 16,684,425 16,649,673 11,189,302 Common shares outstanding at period end 16,654,409 16,634,572 11,206,254 Selected Balance Sheet Data Loans, net of unearned income $ 2,300,783 $ 2,357,898 $ 1,409,952 Total assets 3,026,535 3,044,512 1,901,842 Customer deposits 2,265,742 2,185,915 1,193,164 Wholesale and institutional deposits 313,493 379,587 391,289 Total deposits 2,579,235 2,565,502 1,584,453 Total liabilities 2,704,563 2,737,426 1,678,089 Total shareholders' equity 321,972 307,086 223,753 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,026,535 3,044,512 1,901,842 Selected Balance Sheet Data - Quarterly Averages Loans held for investment 2,339,996 2,337,958 1,368,338 Earning assets(1) 2,812,948 2,771,917 1,746,678 Total assets 3,030,587 2,981,687 1,883,723 Interest-bearing liabilities 2,125,260 2,108,428 1,406,116 Total liabilities 2,716,308 2,682,252 1,663,156 Total shareholders' equity 314,279 299,435 220,567 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,030,587 2,981,687 1,883,723 Preliminary Capital Ratios (Consolidated)(2) Tier 1 leverage 8.91 % 8.72 % 9.74 % Common equity tier 1 10.22 % 9.77 % 10.55 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.70 % 10.25 % 11.30 % Total risk-based capital 13.96 % 13.44 % 15.97 % Selected Performance Ratios (3) Return on average assets 1.60 % 1.54 % 0.87 % Return on shareholders' equity 15.48 % 15.32 % 7.43 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 4.48 % 4.54 % 3.46 % Selected Asset Quality Measures Total nonperforming loans held for investment (HFI) 5,987 6,802 4,135 Total nonperforming assets (4) 9,287 9,731 4,885 Net charge offs (recoveries) 148 (97) 118 Nonperforming loans HFI to total loans HFI 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.29 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.32 % 0.26 % Nonperforming assets to total loans HFI and NPAs 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.35 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.90 % 0.84 % 0.89 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans HFI 344.68 % 291.61 % 304.18 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans (3) 0.03 % (0.02) % 0.03 %

(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities. (2) Current quarter capital ratios are estimated (3) Data has been annualized. (4) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans held for investment, nonperforming loans held for sale, repossessed assets, and other real estate

RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

YIELD TABLES - UNAUDITED

FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Average Balances Rates / Yields (%) Interest Income / Expense Average Balances Rates / Yields (%) Interest Income / Expense Average Balances Rates / Yields (%) Interest Income / Expense Interest earning assets Loans $ 2,339,996 5.21 $ 29,765 $ 2,337,958 5.34 $ 30,640 $ 1,368,338 5.01 $ 16,895 Loan fees — 0.43 2,507 — 0.38 2,255 — 0.26 895 Loans with fees 2,339,996 5.63 32,272 2,337,958 5.73 32,895 1,368,338 5.26 17,790 Mortgage loans held for sale 128,903 3.20 1,038 103,729 3.98 1,037 29,127 4.73 347 Deposits with banks 59,120 0.36 53 57,909 0.47 68 47,816 1.54 186 Investment securities - taxable 76,703 2.80 539 67,569 2.35 399 73,891 2.47 460 Investment securities - tax-exempt 188,756 3.25 1,194 185,058 3.29 1,186 214,283 3.55 1,508 Federal funds sold and other 19,470 3.80 186 19,694 3.68 182 13,223 4.44 148 Total earning assets 2,812,948 5.16 35,282 2,771,917 5.29 35,767 1,746,678 4.82 20,439 Nonearning assets 217,639 209,770 137,045 Total assets $ 3,030,587 $ 2,981,687 $ 1,883,723 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $ 296,228 0.30 $ 225 $ 272,506 0.34 $ 236 $ 152,723 0.28 $ 106 Savings and money market 848,044 0.49 1,041 786,589 0.59 1,162 383,013 1.07 1,035 Time deposits - retail 620,688 0.87 1,359 715,310 0.97 1,744 508,473 2.03 2,599 Time deposits - wholesale 264,497 1.42 944 223,095 1.77 992 333,471 2.23 1,875 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,029,457 0.70 3,569 1,997,500 0.82 4,134 1,377,680 1.62 5,615 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 25,384 4.54 290 40,567 1.02 104 4,530 0.79 9 Subordinated Debt 70,419 5.58 987 70,361 5.61 992 23,906 5.78 348 Total borrowed funds 95,803 5.30 1,277 110,928 3.93 1,096 28,436 4.98 357 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,125,260 0.91 4,846 2,108,428 0.99 5,230 1,406,116 1.69 5,972 Net interest rate spread (%)/

Net interest income ($) 4.25 30,436 4.30 30,537 3.13 14,467 Noninterest bearing deposits 546,682 (0.19 ) 536,353 (0.20 ) 250,217 (0.26 ) Other noninterest bearing liabilities 44,366 37,471 6,823 Shareholders' equity 314,279 299,435 220,567 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,030,587 $ 2,981,687 $ 1,883,723 Cost of funds 0.72 0.79 1.43 Net interest margin 4.48 4.54 3.46

Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis including a state tax credit included in loan yields of $853, $751, and $366, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume multiplied by the previous rate while rate change is change in rate multiplied by the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED (Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted net interest margin: (1)(3) Net interest income $ 30,436 $ 30,537 $ 14,467 Add: tax equivalent interest income 1,212 1,106 778 Less: purchase accounting adjustments (2,771) (3,868) (438) Adjusted net interest margin (1)(3) $ 28,877 $ 27,775 $ 14,807 Adjusted net interest margin 4.09 % 3.98 % 3.36 % Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and related impact: (1) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 12,226 $ 11,531 $ 4,133 Add: merger related expenses — 78 1,301 Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses — (10) (173) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders (1) $ 12,226 $ 11,599 $ 5,261 Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2) 1.60 % 1.55 % 1.11 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)(2) 15.48 % 15.41 % 9.46 % Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, per diluted share (1) $ 0.73 $ 0.70 $ 0.47 Average tangible shareholders' equity: (1) Average shareholders' equity $ 314,279 $ 299,435 $ 220,567 Less: average goodwill 51,650 51,108 43,642 Less: average core deposit intangibles 11,609 12,104 7,364 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 251,020 $ 236,223 $ 169,561 Return on average: Tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1)(2) 19.38 % 19.42 % 9.67 % Adjusted ROATCE (1)(2) 19.38 % 19.53 % 12.31 %

(1) Not a recognized measure under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). (2) Data has been annualized. (3) Prior calculation of this measure removed tax credits related to certain tax-preference-qualified loans and tax-exempt securities. The Company views these credits as normal course of business and as such removal is unnecessary.

RELIANT BANCORP, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE PERIODS INDICATED (Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Tangible assets: (1) Total assets $ 3,026,535 $ 3,044,512 $ 1,901,842 Less: goodwill 54,396 51,506 43,642 Less: core deposit intangibles 11,347 11,820 7,270 Tangible assets $ 2,960,792 $ 2,981,186 $ 1,850,930 Tangible equity: (1) Total shareholders' equity $ 321,972 $ 307,086 $ 223,753 Less: goodwill 54,396 51,506 43,642 Less: core deposit intangibles 11,347 11,820 7,270 Tangible equity $ 256,229 $ 243,760 $ 172,841 Ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets 8.65 % 8.18 % 9.34 % Tangible book value per common share (TBVPS): (1) Tangible equity $ 256,229 $ 243,760 $ 172,841 Common shares outstanding 16,654,409 16,634,572 11,206,254 TBVPS $ 15.39 $ 14.65 $ 15.42 Core bank efficiency ratio (excludes mortgage segment and merger expense)(1) Non-interest expense $ 16,378 $ 16,065 $ 10,479 Net interest income 29,695 29,729 14,266 Tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt interest income 1,212 1,106 778 Non-interest income 3,218 2,218 2,833 Less (gain) loss on sale of other real estate (4) 2 (166) Less loss (gain) on sale of securities 597 — (1,145) Less (gain) loss on disposal of premises and equipment (28) 8 — Adjusted operating income (1) $ 34,690 $ 33,063 $ 16,566 Efficiency Ratio 47.21 % 48.59 % 63.26 % Adjusted loan loss allowance: (1) Allowance for loan losses $ 20,636 $ 19,834 $ 12,578 Purchase loan discounts 16,634 18,939 2,909 Allowance for loan losses and purchase loan discounts (or adjusted loan loss allowance) $ 37,270 $ 38,773 $ 15,487 Adjusted loan loss allowance to total loans 1.62 % 1.64 % 1.10 %

(1) Not a recognized measure under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

