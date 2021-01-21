AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announce Portfolio Manager Changes

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC (“AllianzGI U.S.”), investment manager to AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) (the “Fund”), announced today that effective February 1, 2021, Justin Kass, CFA, will become the lead portfolio manager of the Fund and will assume overall responsibility for coordination of the Fund’s portfolio – between equities, options and convertible securities – in addition to serving as a day-to-day portfolio manager of the Fund’s convertible securities sleeve. Jeffrey Parker, CFA, who has served as the lead portfolio manager of the Fund will no longer be a listed portfolio manager of the Fund. In addition, Kris Marca, CFA, will become a portfolio manager of the Fund with responsibility for its equity and option securities sleeves.

Mr. Kass is a portfolio manager and managing director with AllianzGI U.S., which he joined in 2000, and is a listed portfolio manager on a number of AllianzGI U.S. closed-end funds. In his new role as lead manager of the Fund, Mr. Kass has oversight with respect to the allocation of the Fund's assets between equities and convertible securities, and is responsible for implementing the Fund’s asset allocation rebalancing strategy and facilitating ongoing collaboration among the Fund's other portfolio managers across equities, options and convertible securities in furtherance of the Fund's investment objectives.

Kris Marca is a vice president with AllianzGI U.S. and previously served as a long-tenured, senior investment analyst on the Value Equity team. He has been working alongside the investment team since he joined the firm in 2011 and has 17 years of investment-industry experience.

There will be no changes to the Fund’s investment objectives, investment strategies or to the other portfolio managers of the Fund. Doug Forsyth, CFA, John Mowrey, CFA, R. Burns McKinney, CFA, and Thomas Oliver will remain as portfolio managers.

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of PFP Holdings, Inc., serves as the Funds’ investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

The Fund’s daily New York Stock Exchange closing market prices and net asset values per share, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance are available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Fund’s shareholder servicing agent at (800)-254-5197.