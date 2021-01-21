 

GigCapital Global Sponsored SPAC GigCapital2 Raises $285 Million in Conjunction with its Planned Business Combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 23:03  |  77   |   |   

GigCapital Global, an investment group focused on Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) transactions to enable excellent late-stage growth private companies, primarily in the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) sectors, to become public, today announced that GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE: GIX) raised $285 million in connection with its previously announced business combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. (“UpHealth”) and Cloudbreak Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak”).

This private placement with certain institutional investors includes an aggregate of 3,000,000 shares of GigCapital2 common stock at $10.00 per share and $255,000,000 of 5-year unsecured convertible notes, which shall bear interest at a rate of 6.25% per annum, and will be convertible into common shares of the combined company, UpHealth, Inc., at a conversion price of $11.50.

“This oversubscribed, differentiated, unique funding construct, a mix of equity and convertible debt, will provide the combined UpHealth businesses with the capital needed to continue to execute on its strategy while limiting dilution and maximizing value for all shareholders. While business fundamentals are core, the pride of our team is the focus on purpose, mentoring, and support we offer to the exceptional executive team of UpHealth as they begin a new adventure in the public market,” said Dr. Avi Katz, Founding Managing Partner of GigCapital Global and Executive Chairman of GigCapital2.

“The GigCapital team understands what it takes to successfully bring together businesses to accelerate growth,” said Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, MD, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of UpHealth. “Completing this financing is a key step in bringing together the complementary suite of solutions that will allow UpHealth to power healthcare’s digital transformation.”

“This oversubscribed capital raise is symbolic of the market’s belief in UpHealth’s future,” added Jamey Edwards, CEO & Co-Founder of Cloudbreak Health. “With the support of GigCapital and this expanded investor base, we will be able to rapidly scale our mission to reshape healthcare globally and resolve health disparities, continuing our digital health leadership across the care continuum,” added Mr. Edwards.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as exclusive placement agent on the common stock and convertible note financings for GigCapital2.

About GigCapital Global and GigCapital2, Inc.:

GigCapital Global (www.gigcapitalglobal.com) is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) investment group, sponsoring and operating Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPAC”, also known as Blank-Check companies). Founded in 2017 by Dr. Avi Katz, the GigCapital Group and its sponsored SPACs are led by an affiliated team of technology industry experts, deploying a unique Mentor-Investors methodology to partner with exceptional privately-held and U.S. and non-U.S. public technology companies led by dedicated, innovative entrepreneurs. The GigCapital Group companies offer financial, operational and executive mentoring to U.S. and global private, and non-U.S. public companies, in order to accelerate their path from inception and as a privately-held entity into the growth-stage as a publicly traded company in the U.S. The partnership of the GigCapital Group with these companies continues through an organic and roll-up strategy growth post the transition to a public company. For more information, visit www.gigcapitalglobal.com.

Seite 1 von 5
GigCapital2 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GigCapital Global Sponsored SPAC GigCapital2 Raises $285 Million in Conjunction with its Planned Business Combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC GigCapital Global, an investment group focused on Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) transactions to enable excellent late-stage growth private companies, primarily in the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) sectors, to become public, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Adtalem Issues Statement
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
American Eagle Outfitters Announces Its Real Power. Real Growth. Plan
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.01.21
16
Digital HEALTHCare Perle via SPAC