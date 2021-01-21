GigCapital Global Sponsored SPAC GigCapital2 Raises $285 Million in Conjunction with its Planned Business Combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC

This private placement with certain institutional investors includes an aggregate of 3,000,000 shares of GigCapital2 common stock at $10.00 per share and $255,000,000 of 5-year unsecured convertible notes, which shall bear interest at a rate of 6.25% per annum, and will be convertible into common shares of the combined company, UpHealth, Inc., at a conversion price of $11.50.

GigCapital Global, an investment group focused on Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) transactions to enable excellent late-stage growth private companies, primarily in the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) sectors, to become public, today announced that GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE: GIX) raised $285 million in connection with its previously announced business combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. (“UpHealth”) and Cloudbreak Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak”).

“This oversubscribed, differentiated, unique funding construct, a mix of equity and convertible debt, will provide the combined UpHealth businesses with the capital needed to continue to execute on its strategy while limiting dilution and maximizing value for all shareholders. While business fundamentals are core, the pride of our team is the focus on purpose, mentoring, and support we offer to the exceptional executive team of UpHealth as they begin a new adventure in the public market,” said Dr. Avi Katz, Founding Managing Partner of GigCapital Global and Executive Chairman of GigCapital2.

“The GigCapital team understands what it takes to successfully bring together businesses to accelerate growth,” said Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, MD, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of UpHealth. “Completing this financing is a key step in bringing together the complementary suite of solutions that will allow UpHealth to power healthcare’s digital transformation.”

“This oversubscribed capital raise is symbolic of the market’s belief in UpHealth’s future,” added Jamey Edwards, CEO & Co-Founder of Cloudbreak Health. “With the support of GigCapital and this expanded investor base, we will be able to rapidly scale our mission to reshape healthcare globally and resolve health disparities, continuing our digital health leadership across the care continuum,” added Mr. Edwards.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as exclusive placement agent on the common stock and convertible note financings for GigCapital2.

About GigCapital Global and GigCapital2, Inc.:

GigCapital Global (www.gigcapitalglobal.com) is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) investment group, sponsoring and operating Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPAC”, also known as Blank-Check companies). Founded in 2017 by Dr. Avi Katz, the GigCapital Group and its sponsored SPACs are led by an affiliated team of technology industry experts, deploying a unique Mentor-Investors methodology to partner with exceptional privately-held and U.S. and non-U.S. public technology companies led by dedicated, innovative entrepreneurs. The GigCapital Group companies offer financial, operational and executive mentoring to U.S. and global private, and non-U.S. public companies, in order to accelerate their path from inception and as a privately-held entity into the growth-stage as a publicly traded company in the U.S. The partnership of the GigCapital Group with these companies continues through an organic and roll-up strategy growth post the transition to a public company. For more information, visit www.gigcapitalglobal.com.