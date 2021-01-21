Senseonics Holdings Announces $50.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) (“Senseonics” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co. under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 25,974,026 shares of common stock of the Company at a public offering price of $1.925 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company also has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,896,103 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $50.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and excluding the exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, product development focused on working to complete the 365-day Eversense system, capital expenditures and supporting the collaboration with Ascensia Diabetes Care.

The shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-235297) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 27, 2019, amended on December 18, 2019 and declared effective on December 20, 2019. The shares of common stock may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, and the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when filed, may be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by phone at (646) 975-6996.