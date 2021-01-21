 

“Thank you, President Biden” - Owens & Minor Welcomes President Biden Strategy on COVID Response

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 23:27  |  41   |   |   

Today, Edward Pesicka, President and CEO of Owens & Minor, a leading manufacturer of HALYARD* branded Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), welcomed the announcement from President Biden of the National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005970/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Thank you, President Biden,” said Pesicka. “When Americans mask up during this crucial phase in the pandemic, we want them to reach for a Made in America mask and other PPE whenever possible. Our 15,000 teammates have been working continuously throughout the pandemic to answer the call of our country. We welcome President Biden’s thoughtful and comprehensive approach to combating this pandemic and we look forward to working with the administration.”

As one of the world’s largest vertically integrated manufacturers of a full range of healthcare PPE, and a leading distributor of medical supplies, Owens & Minor delivered more than 12 billion PPE units in the United States in 2020. Owens & Minor owns and operates an Americas-based manufacturing footprint – manufacturing our own raw materials in North Carolina and converting that raw material into N95 respirators, isolation gowns, surgical gowns, ear loop masks and other PPE in its own plants in Texas, Mexico and Honduras. Owens & Minor is also one of the very few U.S. companies to manufacture nitrile gloves at large scale within its own factory in Southeast Asia. “We offer our large-scale manufacturing expertise to the administration,” added Pesicka.

In 2020, Owens & Minor made significant investments in capital, operational efficiency, rate of operation, and expanded its workforce to ramp up production and delivery of PPE. These investments were supplemented by a Technology Investment Agreement (TIA) from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

As a result of these combined efforts, Owens & Minor achieved:

  • More than 1000% increase in N95 respirator production at three Americas locations
  • Nearly 100% increase in surgical and procedure mask production
  • More than 600% increase in face shields production
  • A 300% increase in isolation gown production

Owens & Minor was also selected as one of five companies to work with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to produce approximately 600 million N95 respirator masks for the U.S. market.

###

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance HealthcareTM, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

Owens & Minor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

“Thank you, President Biden” - Owens & Minor Welcomes President Biden Strategy on COVID Response Today, Edward Pesicka, President and CEO of Owens & Minor, a leading manufacturer of HALYARD* branded Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), welcomed the announcement from President Biden of the National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Adtalem Issues Statement
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
American Eagle Outfitters Announces Its Real Power. Real Growth. Plan
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Owens & Minor to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
15
Owens & Minor - U.S.-Pharmagroßhandel (healthcare logistics services)