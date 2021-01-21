Erie County, PA annual Judicial Real Estate Tax Auction Sale moves to online auction platform GovDeals.com

The sale will feature over 100 residential properties in and around Erie County. The properties being sold during this Judicial Sale are properties that have accumulated delinquent property taxes, were offered for sale during the last Upset Tax Sale, and not sold during that time. Unlike an Upset Tax Sale, these properties will be sold free and clear of all eligible claims, liens, mortgages, tax claims and charges accumulated through March 2020 to the new owners.

ERIE COUNTY, Pa., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Erie County, PA annual Judicial Real Estate Tax Sale, featuring properties that weren’t sold in the last Upset Tax Sale, will be held virtually on GovDeals.com , an online government surplus marketplace. The sale will begin on Wednesday, February 10 th , closing Thursday, February 11 th , 2021.

This online sale is a first for the county as previous county tax sales were held in person. Moving to a virtual format will allow the county to proceed with the Judicial sale, while continuing to protect both employees and all potential buyers. MacDonald, Illig, Jones & Britton LLP, who will be representing Erie County for the sale, believe that this sale may be of interest to investors, as the auctions have starting bids as low as $1,000.

Potential buyers have until February 9th to register as a bidder with GovDeals and submit a notarized Buyer’s Affidavit along with a copy of their driver’s license to MacDonald, Illig, Jones & Britton LLP. The documents can be emailed to Lwatson@mijb.com. For full details about registering for this sale please visit GovDeals.com/eriecountytaxclaim.

Interested parties can view further details about each auction on GovDeals.com. Current property owners have until February 10th to pay their delinquent taxes in full. If the delinquent taxes are paid in full, then the property will no longer be eligible for sale and removed from auction on GovDeals.

