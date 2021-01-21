GigCapital2 Secures $285 Million from Institutional Investors in Connection with its Business Combination with UpHealth Holdings

In November, 2020, UpHealth and Cloudbreak Health, LLC signed business combination agreements with GigCapital 2. The combined company will be named “UpHealth, Inc.” and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “UPH”.

UpHealth Holdings Inc. (“UpHealth”), an integrated global platform serving four large digital health markets, today announced that, in connection with its previously announced business combination with GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE: GIX), GigCapital2 raised $285 million from institutional investors, in a mix of equity and convertible debt. This private placement includes an aggregate of 3,000,000 shares of GigCapital2 common stock at $10.00 per share and $255,000,000 of 5-year unsecured convertible notes which shall bear interest at a rate of 6.25% per annum, and are convertible into common shares of the combined company, UpHealth, Inc., at a conversion price of $11.50.

UpHealth operates in four fast growing digital healthcare markets, and curates a system of care that enables personalized care delivery via integrated care management that oversees the entire patient experience to deliver better outcomes. UpHealth is a company that has significant geographic reach, scale and profitability with 2020 estimated revenues of $115mm and EBITDA of over $13mm.

“We are honored to receive this strong show of support from the institutional investors,” stated Chirinjeev Kathuria, MD, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of UpHealth. “This capital will allow us to accelerate our domestic growth in the 1,800 healthcare systems we currently serve and will facilitate our continued expansion across global markets.”

“This private placement of $285 million is the foundation for the integration and advancement of UpHealth. Our collective vision is centered around delivering personalized care by integrated care management to drive better outcomes has been our collective vision,” said Mariya Pylypiv, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Vice-Chairwoman of UpHealth.

“Our goal is to provide a comprehensive, patient-centric, one-stop solution for individual care needs. We look forward to expanding our footprint globally to serve all those needing real healthcare solutions” Al Gatmaitan, DSc, FACHE, Co-Chief Executive Officer of UpHealth added.

About UpHealth:

UpHealth (www.uphealthinc.com) is a global comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform (the “Platform”) that empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs, while dramatically improving access to primary care. UpHealth owns Thrasys and BHS and almost half of Glocal, with its acquisition of all or almost all of the remaining half pending Indian regulatory approval expected prior to the closing of the combination with GigCapital2. Following the combination, including with Cloudbreak, UpHealth will be comprised of four service lines that have been strategically selected to deliver patient and provider-centric digital health technologies across the continuum of care and provide a full complement of services for managing the most challenging chronic conditions. The Platform improves patient access to timely and personalized digital care by delivering a complete set of care management tools, remote monitoring applications, full-service ePharmacy delivery, behavioral health solutions, and tech-enabled primary care. UpHealth is building its services to provide a digital marketplace of healthcare services. Following the combination, UpHealth will have offices in Delray Beach, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Columbus, and Kolkata