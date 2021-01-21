 

HV Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Vice-Chairman and Committee Chairs

Doylestown, Pa., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HV Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: HVBC) announced the appointment of Robert J. Marino to the position of Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Huntingdon Valley Bank and HV Bancorp, Inc. Mr. Marino replaces Scott W. Froggatt, who had served in this position for the past several years. Mr. Froggatt will continue to serve as Director.

Travis J. Thompson, Esq., Chairman, President & CEO, commented, "We are pleased to have such a talented and dedicated Board continue to guide HVB as we build our vision of a better experience bank in the Philadelphia market place. While we acknowledge and thank Mr. Froggatt for his contributions over the past several years as Vice-Chairman, we look forward to Bob Marino’s new and expanded role with HVB. With over 30 years’ experience in banking, Bob brings a wealth of Philadelphia banking knowledge, contacts and experience with him and adds tremendous value to our team members, customers and shareholders alike."

Also approved by the board were the appointments of committee chairs. For 2021, John D. Behm will serve as Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee chair, Robert J. Marino will serve as Compensation Committee chair, and John D. Behm will continue to chair the Audit Committee.

About HV Bancorp, Inc.

HV Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: HVBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Doylestown, PA. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Huntingdon Valley Bank, we primarily serve communities located in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania, New Castle County in Delaware, and Burlington County in New Jersey from our executive office, six full service bank offices and one limited service bank office. We also operate four loan production offices in our geographical footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties described in our SEC filings, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, the negative impact of severe wide-ranging and continuing disruptions caused by the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 on current operations, customers and the economy in general, changes in interest rate environment, increases in nonperforming loans, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or event.

Contact: Joseph C. O’Neill, Jr.,
EVP/ Chief Financial Officer
(267) 280-4000

 


