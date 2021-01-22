BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Adjourned Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Six Municipal Closed-End Funds

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that, at a joint special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE: BZM), BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE: MHE), BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MZA), BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE: MYF), BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MEN) and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MQY and collectively with BZM, MHE, MZA, MYF and MEN, the “Funds,” and each, a “Fund”), the requisite votes of shareholders of BZM, MYF and MEN have approved the reorganization of each of BZM, MYF and MEN with and into MQY, with MQY continuing as the surviving Fund, and the transactions contemplated thereby (collectively, the “Reorganizations”). MHE, MZA and MQY did not obtain the requisite votes of common shareholders to approve the applicable proposals. Accordingly, the Meeting with respect to the proposals to be voted on by common shareholders of each of MHE, MZA and MQY has been adjourned to February 12, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern time) in order to continue to solicit proxies from common shareholders of such Funds. The Reorganizations will not be completed unless MQY obtains the requisite vote of common shareholders to approve the applicable proposals.

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds.