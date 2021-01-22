 

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of $500,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 00:34  |  83   |   |   

On January 21, 2021, Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (“LMAC”), a newly formed special purpose acquisition company and an indirect subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty”), announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 50,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “LMACU” beginning January 22, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Series A common stock and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant may be exercised for one share of Series A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Series A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols “LMACA” and “LMACW,” respectively.

LMAC intends to search for a target in the media, digital media, music, entertainment, communications, telecommunications and technology industries. LMAC's management team is led by Greg Maffei and includes other members of Liberty’s current management team. Liberty operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Liberty’s ownership interest in LMAC will be attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. When available, copies of the prospectus related to the initial offering by LMAC may be obtained for free by visiting Edgar on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at www.sec.gov or from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com or Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by calling (866) 471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the securities of LMAC has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the proposed initial public offering of LMAC, including the terms thereof and the use of proceeds therefrom and the listing of LMAC’s securities with Nasdaq. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, general market conditions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and LMAC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of LMAC with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC and the preliminary prospectus included therein.

About Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (“LMAC”) is a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. LMAC intends to search for a target in the media, digital media, music, entertainment, communications, telecommunications and technology industries. LMAC is an indirect subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation, attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK).

Seite 1 von 2
Liberty Media (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of $500,000,000 Initial Public Offering On January 21, 2021, Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (“LMAC”), a newly formed special purpose acquisition company and an indirect subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty”), announced the pricing of its initial public offering of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Adtalem Issues Statement
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
American Eagle Outfitters Announces Its Real Power. Real Growth. Plan
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody Prevented COVID-19 in Nursing Homes and Reduced Risks by up to 80% ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Liberty Media Corporation Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regular Cash Dividend Amount on 2.25% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2046