Cornerstone Community Bancorp Reports Financial Results For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020

The return on average assets for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 1.68% and the return on average equity was 27.70%. The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.81% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 4.03% for the same period last year and the efficiency ratio declined to 39.69% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 58.78% for the same period last year.

The Company reported net income of $2,059,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $884,000 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.36 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $0.58 for the same period last year.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $4,626,000 compared to net income of $3,452,000 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $3.04 for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $2.27 for the same period last year.

The return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 1.09% and the return on average equity was 16.53%.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 reflects a $1.6 million provision for credit losses related to the economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President and CEO, Jeff Finck stated, “We had a record quarter and year. During the year, our team was busy helping both new and existing customers through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application process. During the fourth quarter, the team was helping them navigate the forgiveness process. These efforts served to strengthen relationships with existing customers and attract new ones.”

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $4,465,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $2,834,000 for the same quarter last year. Fourth quarter 2020 net interest income was driven by accelerated PPP fee recognition from borrower forgiveness processing. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income increased to $13,836,000 compared to $10,971,000 for the same period last year.

The Company's tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.81% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.45% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Provision for credit losses

There was no provision for credit losses recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $100,000 for the same quarter last year. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a $1,600,000 provision for credit losses compared to $340,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $345,000 compared to $201,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, non-interest income was $1,239,000 compared to $1,206,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $1,909,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $1,784,000 for the same period last year. For the year ended December 31, 2020, non-interest expense was $7,156,000 compared to $7,071,000 for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

Interest-bearing deposits increased $74.2 million at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. Investment securities increased $37.0 million at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019.

Total loans, net of unearned income at December 31, 2020 were $332.2 million compared to $241.7 million at December 31, 2019.

Total deposits were $433.3 million at December 31, 2020 compared to total deposits of $253.4 million at December 31, 2019.

Credit Quality

The allowance for loan losses was $4,009,000, or 1.21% of loans, net of unearned income at December 31, 2020, compared to $2,409,000, or 1.00% of loans, net of unearned income at December 31, 2019. There were no nonperforming assets at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

Capital

At December 31, 2020, shareholders’ equity totaled $30.1 million compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2019. Book value was $20.87 per share at December 31, 2020 compared to $17.79 per share at December 31, 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 49,800 shares of its common stock for a total of $900,368.

About Cornerstone Community Bancorp

Cornerstone Community Bancorp, a bank holding company headquartered in Red Bluff, California, serves the Red Bluff and Redding communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone Community Bank with a headquarters office in Red Bluff and two banking offices in Redding. The Bank provides commercial banking services to small and mid-size businesses, including professional service firms, real estate developers and investors and not-for-profit organizations and to their owners and other individuals. Additional information about the Bank is available on its website at www.bankcornerstone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact Cornerstone Community Bancorp's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes), pandemics such as COVID-19 and the economic impact caused directly by the disease and by government responses thereto, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation (including the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017 and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020), interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting Cornerstone Community Bancorp's operations, pricing, products and services. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Cornerstone Community Bancorp does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events.

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 12/31/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 12/31/19 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 3,811 $ 5,455 $ 6,350 $ 4,965 $ 6,038 Federal funds sold 14,166 5,045 10,402 17,385 4,575 Interest-bearing deposits 77,045 62,110 73,310 18,928 2,825 Investment securities 50,336 50,699 16,173 13,144 13,355 Loans held for sale - - - - - Loans, net of unearned income 332,176 342,416 333,620 250,353 241,662 Allowance for loan losses (4,009 ) (4,009 ) (4,009 ) (3,859 ) (2,409 ) Loans, net 328,167 338,407 329,611 246,494 239,253 Premises and equipment, net 11,581 10,992 11,095 11,180 11,216 Other assets 12,255 12,577 11,882 11,330 11,093 Total assets $ 497,361 $ 485,285 $ 458,823 $ 323,426 $ 288,355 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 108,147 $ 103,824 $ 96,395 $ 58,357 $ 52,352 Demand interest-bearing 108,097 104,819 90,633 51,608 52,058 Money market and savings 146,655 87,035 79,550 77,273 74,560 Time deposits of less than $100,000 15,418 21,103 22,925 26,503 18,395 Time deposits of $100,000 or more 55,021 54,695 51,919 54,274 56,016 Total deposits 433,338 371,476 341,422 268,015 253,381 Borrowings and other obligations 15,000 78,136 83,136 23,000 3,000 Subordinated debentures 16,645 4,923 4,920 4,917 4,914 Interest payable and other liabilities 2,294 1,854 1,765 1,382 1,235 Total liabilities 467,277 456,389 431,243 297,314 262,530 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 14,584 15,462 15,440 15,336 15,264 Retained Earnings 15,136 13,077 11,841 10,557 10,510 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 364 357 299 219 51 Total shareholders' equity 30,084 28,896 27,580 26,112 25,825 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 497,361 $ 485,285 $ 458,823 $ 323,426 $ 288,355 Total equity / total assets 6.05 % 5.95 % 6.01 % 8.07 % 8.96 % Book value per share $ 20.87 $ 19.38 $ 18.50 $ 17.63 $ 17.79 Shares outstanding 1,441,241 1,491,041 1,491,041 1,481,041 1,452,041

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended Year ended 12/31/20 09/30/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 4,761 $ 3,695 $ 3,349 $ 15,424 $ 13,065 Federal funds sold 2 1 40 24 175 Investment securities 162 161 65 495 238 Other 51 33 130 174 444 Total interest income 4,976 3,890 3,584 16,117 13,922 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 55 51 50 181 139 Money market and savings 80 79 241 464 906 Time deposits 155 198 351 944 1,465 Other 221 186 108 692 441 Total interest expense 511 514 750 2,281 2,951 Net interest income 4,465 3,376 2,834 13,836 10,971 Provision for credit losses - - 100 1,600 340 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 4,465 3,376 2,734 12,236 10,631 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 55 49 61 222 255 Gain on sale of loans 61 - - 247 417 Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned - - - - - Gain (loss) on sale of securities - 91 - 91 - Other non-interest income 229 156 140 679 534 Total non-interest income 345 296 201 1,239 1,206 OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 970 979 887 3,280 3,636 Premises and fixed assets 182 200 239 891 859 Other 757 760 658 2,985 2,576 Total operating expenses 1,909 1,939 1,784 7,156 7,071 Income before income taxes 2,901 1,733 1,151 6,319 4,766 Income taxes 842 497 267 1,693 1,314 NET INCOME $ 2,059 $ 1,236 $ 884 $ 4,626 $ 3,452 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 1.39 $ 0.83 $ 0.61 $ 3.12 $ 2.41 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 0.81 $ 0.58 $ 3.04 $ 2.27 Average common shares outstanding 1,477,361 1,491,041 1,442,639 1,483,575 1,435,255 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 1,511,365 1,522,872 1,527,238 1,522,714 1,521,093 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets 1.68 % 1.05 % 1.16 % 1.09 % 1.22 % Return on average equity 27.70 % 17.36 % 13.87 % 16.53 % 14.33 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.81 % 2.99 % 4.03 % 3.45 % 4.21 % Efficiency ratio 39.69 % 52.81 % 58.78 % 47.47 % 58.07 %

