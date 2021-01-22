Churchill Downs Incorporated to Launch TwinSpires Sportsbook and iGaming Platform in Michigan

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially launch our state-of-the-art TwinSpires Sportsbook and iGaming platform in Michigan,” said Bill Mudd, president and COO of CDI. “Michigan sports and gaming enthusiasts will now be able to access TwinSpires’ market-leading promotions and in-game sports betting as well as best-in-class casino iGaming product on-the-go within the state or from the comfort of their home.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today the launch of its TwinSpires Sportsbook and iGaming platform in Michigan on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EST on iOS and android as well as desktop. The online debut builds upon CDI’s established presence in Michigan following the September 2020 opening of a retail sportsbook at Island Resort & Casino in Harris, Michigan in partnership with Hannahville Indian Community.

Michigan residents can download the TwinSpires Casino & Sports mobile app on iOS and android or visit by desktop and mobile web at TwinSpires.com to place online bets on professional and collegiate sporting events from around the world as well as access an array of slot themes and classic table games. To celebrate the Michigan launch, TwinSpires will be offering new casino and sportsbook players generous bonuses and free play opportunities.

CDI recently announced that the retail, mobile and online sportsbooks in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will transition to the TwinSpires brand in the first half of 2021.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues in Kentucky: Derby City Gaming; Oak Grove Racing, Gaming, and Hotel; and Newport Racing and Gaming. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online horse race wagering, online sportsbook and iGaming platforms in the U.S. We are a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .