 

Churchill Downs Incorporated to Launch TwinSpires Sportsbook and iGaming Platform in Michigan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 00:52  |  63   |   |   

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today the launch of its TwinSpires Sportsbook and iGaming platform in Michigan on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EST on iOS and android as well as desktop. The online debut builds upon CDI’s established presence in Michigan following the September 2020 opening of a retail sportsbook at Island Resort & Casino in Harris, Michigan in partnership with Hannahville Indian Community.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially launch our state-of-the-art TwinSpires Sportsbook and iGaming platform in Michigan,” said Bill Mudd, president and COO of CDI. “Michigan sports and gaming enthusiasts will now be able to access TwinSpires’ market-leading promotions and in-game sports betting as well as best-in-class casino iGaming product on-the-go within the state or from the comfort of their home.”

Michigan residents can download the TwinSpires Casino & Sports mobile app on iOS and android or visit by desktop and mobile web at TwinSpires.com to place online bets on professional and collegiate sporting events from around the world as well as access an array of slot themes and classic table games. To celebrate the Michigan launch, TwinSpires will be offering new casino and sportsbook players generous bonuses and free play opportunities.

CDI recently announced that the retail, mobile and online sportsbooks in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will transition to the TwinSpires brand in the first half of 2021.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues in Kentucky: Derby City Gaming; Oak Grove Racing, Gaming, and Hotel; and Newport Racing and Gaming. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online horse race wagering, online sportsbook and iGaming platforms in the U.S. We are a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Churchill Downs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Churchill Downs Incorporated to Launch TwinSpires Sportsbook and iGaming Platform in Michigan LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today the launch of its TwinSpires Sportsbook and iGaming platform in Michigan on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Churchill Downs Incorporated Rebrands BetAmerica Sportsbook and iGaming Platform to TwinSpires