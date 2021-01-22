 

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lizhi Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 01:07  |  54   |   |   

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Lizhi Inc. (“Lizhi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI) securities American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s January 2020 initial public offering (“IPO” of the “Offering”). Investors have until March 22, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) at the time of the IPO, the coronavirus was already ravaging China, the home base, principal market, and significant hub for Lizhi, its employees, and its customers; (2) the complications associated with the coronavirus were already negatively affecting Lizhi’s business, as employees and customers contracted the virus, lost employment, or otherwise experienced difficulty in generating, publishing, and monetizing the content critical to Lizhi’s platform; (3) even prior to the IPO, Lizhi employees and customers complained of, and to, Lizhi, which harmed the Company’s reputation and financial condition and prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On or about January 17, 2020, Lizhi conducted its IPO, issuing 4.1 million ADSs priced at $11.00 per ADS. On April 20, 2020, Lizhi admitted that before the IPO, as early as “late 2019,” the COVID-19 pandemic was already negatively impacting its business. Since the IPO, Lizhi shares are currently trading below $4 per share, or more than 60% below the IPO price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lizhi securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Lizhi (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lizhi Inc. The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Lizhi Inc. (“Lizhi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI) securities …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Adtalem Issues Statement
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
American Eagle Outfitters Announces Its Real Power. Real Growth. Plan
Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody Prevented COVID-19 in Nursing Homes and Reduced Risks by up to 80% ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Lizhi, Inc. (LIZI) Investors
21.01.21
LIZHI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lizhi, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
20.01.21
LIZI Equity Alert: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lizhi Inc. – LIZI
19.01.21
LIZI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Lizhi Inc. – LIZI
13.01.21
LIZHI INC. Launches LIZHI PODCAST Mini-Program on WeChat and Continues Expanding Exclusive Podcast Content Offering
06.01.21
LIZHI INC. Launches “LIZHI PODCAST” App with High-Quality Curated Podcast Content
29.12.20
LIZHI INC. Launches Audio Product on Vehicle Network-linked Intelligent System BYD DiLink
23.12.20
LIZHI INC. Announces Collaborations with Leading Chinese Automobile Manufacturers

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
1
Lizhi Inc - Anbieter von Technologien für Audio-Intelligenz