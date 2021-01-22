 

Minim Launches Free Technology Assessment Tool to Help Businesses Build Successful Remote Work Strategies for 2021 and Beyond

With the Minim Remote Scorecard, businesses can measure their remote work technology stack and plan ahead with actionable insights

Manchester, NH, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The past year has changed the way businesses work: 82% of companies plan to permit remote working post-pandemic (Gartner). To help businesses adapt to this shift, Minim (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products, today launched a free remote work technology assessment called the Minim Remote Scorecard, featuring solutions from providers such as Zoom Video CommunicationsDialpadProdoscore, and IGI Cybersecurity.

“Remote workers direly need IT assistance and the right tools— Minim has found that 38% of homes experience malware attacks in any given month, and approximately one third of remote workers are still facing technical issues that affect their productivity,” said Tyler Craig, VP Business Development & Channel Sales at Minim. “We are so proud to partner with advanced technology vendors in the Telarus partner ecosystem to bring an intuitive and useful tool to business leaders and IT management.”

In addition to delivering personalized technology recommendations for companies of all industries and sizes, the assessment delivers a final score that measures how prepared a business is to secure, support, and empower its distributed workforce. These insights can be leveraged to transform remote working infrastructure beyond a stopgap, and instead to an encompassing strategy that helps teams succeed.

“Companies en masse were forced to put their security and technology tools to the test in 2020,” said Dominique Singer, VP Business Development, Cybersecurity, at Telarus. “The rapid shift to remote work highlighted the business need for innovative remote work technology solutions that tackle key challenges — from employee productivity and communication to the overall WFH connected experience. This assessment will help companies learn about such solutions from the Telarus portfolio that are positioned to help.”

The Minim Remote Scorecard is divided into five sections that explore vital elements of any successful remote work strategy:

  • Section 1: Business Profile | Gathers information on the nature of the business and implementation of its current remote workforce
  • Section 2: Security Awareness | Assesses the comprehensiveness of the business’s cybersecurity awareness training resources for employees
  • Section 3: Network Security and Performance | Hones in on the employee’s WFH connected experience and identifies gaps that may be putting business systems and sensitive data at risk
  • Section 4: Unified Communications | Examines how employees are set up for success in their virtual work environments — from communication to project management and workplace engagement
  • Section 5: Technology Support | Explores the businesses’ investment in remote worker security and performance from a technical support perspective

“The workplace is no longer a destination; it’s simply a place where employees should be empowered to do their best work,” said Thomas Moran, Chief Strategy Officer at Prodoscore. “There’s no better time than now for businesses to reevaluate their remote working model and learn about innovative technologies that can be put in place to address the employee experience, team productivity, distributed security, and more.”

