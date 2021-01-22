 

Murphy USA Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering

22.01.2021   

EL DORADO, Ark., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (“Murphy USA”) (NYSE: MUSA) announced today that it has priced its previously announced private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) by its wholly owned subsidiary, Murphy Oil USA, Inc. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Murphy USA and by certain of Murphy USA’s domestic subsidiaries. The Notes will be issued at an issue price of 100.000%. The offering is expected to close on January 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.750% per annum, payable semiannually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, commencing August 15, 2021. The Notes will mature on February 15, 2031.

Murphy USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance, in part, its acquisition of Quick Chek Corporation (“QuickChek”) and to repay outstanding debt under its existing senior credit agreement. If the QuickChek acquisition is not consummated, Murphy USA will use the proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include funding future acquisitions.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act or any applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,500 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. The company and its team of nearly 10,000 employees serve an estimated 1.7 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline stations in 25 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express brand. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

