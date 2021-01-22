 

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) today announced that it is filing a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), under which the Company may, from time to time, offer and sell shares of its common stock (the “Shares”) having an aggregate offering price of up to $25,000,000 through an “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Program”). The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from sales of Shares under the ATM Program for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures and new restaurant expansion, as well as to strengthen our balance sheet. The timing of any sales under the ATM Program will depend on a variety of factors to be determined by the Company.

The Shares will be offered through J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (“J.P. Morgan”), as sales agent. J.P. Morgan may sell Shares by any method permitted by law deemed to be an “at-the-market offering” as defined in Rule 415 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation sales made directly on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, on any other existing trading market for the Shares, to or through a market maker or in negotiated transactions. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices and, as a result, sales prices may vary.

The prospectus supplement adds to, updates or otherwise changes information contained in the accompanying prospectus contained in a shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-237813) for the offering of Shares. Prospective investors should read the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and other documents the Company filed with the SEC (some of which are incorporated by reference into the prospectus and prospectus supplement) for more complete information about the Company, the ATM Program and the risks the Company currently is facing, including those relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. You will be able to obtain copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering without charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

