 

Titan Medical Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 01:45  |  18   |   |   

Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, announced today that it has filed and been receipted for a final short form prospectus with applicable securities regulators in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta in connection with its previously announced offering of 6,451,613 units of the Company (“Units”) on a “bought deal” basis, at a price of US$1.55 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of US$10,000,000 (the “Offering”). Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (the “Underwriter”) will act as underwriter for the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one half (1/2) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share for a period of 60 months following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of US$2.00 per share.

The Company has granted the Underwriter an option, exercisable in whole or in part and from time to time at any time until 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional number of Units equal to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering at the Offering Price.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the development of the Company’s robotic surgical technologies and for general working capital. The Offering is expected to close on or about January 26, 2021 or such other date as the Company and the Underwriter may agree, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory, stock exchange and other approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 19, 2021.

The Units are being offered by way of a short form prospectus in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions, and by way of private placement in the United States and to, or for the account or benefit of “U.S. persons” (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”)) pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements under the 1933 Act, and pursuant to the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States. The Units may also be sold in such other jurisdictions as the Company and the Underwriter may agree.

Disclaimer

