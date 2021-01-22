Passage Bio Announces Pricing of Public Offering

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $22.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $154.0 million. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by Passage Bio. In addition, Passage Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as the joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Wedbush Securities Inc. and Chardan are acting as co-managers for the offering.