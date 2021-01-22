Passage Bio Announces Pricing of Public Offering
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous
system disorders, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $22.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the
offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $154.0 million. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold
by Passage Bio. In addition, Passage Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less
underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as the joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Wedbush Securities Inc. and Chardan are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.
A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
