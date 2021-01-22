Silvergate Prices Follow-on Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,968,255 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $63.00 per share pursuant to an effective Registration Statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 595,238 shares of Class A common stock.

The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $250 million before discounts and expenses. Assuming full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering would be approximately $287.5 million before discounts and expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to further supplement the regulatory capital levels of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank (the “Bank”), and for other general corporate purposes, which may include providing capital to support the Company’s growth organically or through strategic acquisitions, and other growth initiatives, including the Bank’s SEN Leverage lending product, custody and other digital asset services. The offering is expected to close on January 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.