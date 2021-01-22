 

Silvergate Prices Follow-on Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 02:42  |  70   |   |   

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,968,255 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $63.00 per share pursuant to an effective Registration Statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 595,238 shares of Class A common stock.

The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $250 million before discounts and expenses. Assuming full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering would be approximately $287.5 million before discounts and expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to further supplement the regulatory capital levels of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank (the “Bank”), and for other general corporate purposes, which may include providing capital to support the Company’s growth organically or through strategic acquisitions, and other growth initiatives, including the Bank’s SEN Leverage lending product, custody and other digital asset services. The offering is expected to close on January 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and Canaccord Genuity are acting as joint lead book-running managers. Compass Point and Craig-Hallum are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Silvergate filed a Registration Statement on Form S-3, which was effective upon filing on January 20, 2021, including a base prospectus dated January 20, 2021, and has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement dated January 20, 2021, to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the Registration Statement, the related preliminary prospectus supplement and the other documents Silvergate has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Silvergate and this offering. The proposed offering is being made only by means of an effective shelf registration statement, including a preliminary prospectus supplement and final prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained, when available, by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, e-mail: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 7th Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attn: Equity Syndicate, by emailing kbwsyndicatedesk@kbw.com, or by telephone at 1-800-966-1559; or Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, Attn: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (617) 371-3900, or by email at prospectus@canaccordgenuity.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Silvergate Capital Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silvergate Prices Follow-on Public Offering of Class A Common Stock Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,968,255 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $63.00 per share pursuant to an effective …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Adtalem Issues Statement
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
American Eagle Outfitters Announces Its Real Power. Real Growth. Plan
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody Prevented COVID-19 in Nursing Homes and Reduced Risks by up to 80% ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Silvergate Launches Follow-on Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
20.01.21
Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
14.01.21
28th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Goes Virtual as Pandemic Casts a Long Shadow
12.01.21
Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.01.21
4
Silvergate Capital A2PCBX