 

Corsair Gaming, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders

FREMONT, Calif, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, announced today the pricing of its public offering of 7,500,000 shares of common stock to be sold by certain selling stockholders of Corsair at a public offering price of $35.00 per share. In addition, certain of the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about January 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering and Corsair will not receive any proceeds.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and Credit Suisse are serving as lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Macquarie Capital, Baird, Cowen and Stifel are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush Securities and Academy Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering by the selling stockholders has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on January 21, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectusny@ny.email.gs.com; Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by e-mail at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Credit Suisse, Attention: Credit Suisse Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037 or by e-mail to usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Source: Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Ronald van Veen
ir@corsair.com
510-578-1407

Media:

Adrian Bedggood
adrian.bedggood@corsair.com
510-657-8747
+44-7989-258827


