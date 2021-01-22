Corsair Gaming, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders

FREMONT, Calif, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, announced today the pricing of its public offering of 7,500,000 shares of common stock to be sold by certain selling stockholders of Corsair at a public offering price of $35.00 per share. In addition, certain of the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about January 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering and Corsair will not receive any proceeds.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and Credit Suisse are serving as lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Macquarie Capital, Baird, Cowen and Stifel are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush Securities and Academy Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.