Global Care Capital Announces Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of ASIC Power Corporation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR

DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE:HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that further to its press release of December 30, 2020 it has entered into a share exchange agreement dated January 19, 2021 (the “Agreement”) between the Company, ASIC Power Corporation (“ASIC”) and the shareholders of ASIC which sets out the terms and conditions for the acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of ASIC (the “Transaction”). ASIC is the first cryptocurrency company combining state of the art ASIC chips with royalty streaming contracts.

The material terms of the Transaction are as follows: