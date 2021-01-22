 

Senseonics Holdings Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $100.0 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 06:18   

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) (“Senseonics” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 51,948,052 shares of common stock of the Company at a public offering price of $1.925 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company also has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,792,207 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $100.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and excluding the exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including product development, focused on working to complete clinical development, secure regulatory approval and support anticipated commercial launch of the 365-day product, supporting the collaboration with Ascensia Diabetes Care, and funding working capital and capital expenditures.

The shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-235297) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 27, 2019, amended on December 18, 2019 and declared effective on December 20, 2019 and an additional registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252317) filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) and became automatically effective on January 21, 2021. The shares of common stock may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when filed, may be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by phone at (646) 975-6996.

