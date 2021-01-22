 

UPDATE -- Affinor Growers Announces Lease Agreement and Unit Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 06:50  |  39   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a lease agreement (the “Lease”) with Nick Brusatore (“Mr. Brusatore”) dated January 21, 2021, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to lease approximately 27,000 aggregate square feet of rentable area, consisting of a 15,000 square foot greenhouse operation and a 12,000 square foot composting building located in in Abbotsford, British Columbia (the “Premises”) from Mr. Brusatore (the “Transaction”).

Pursuant to the terms of the Lease, the Company will lease the Premises for a term of ten (10) years commencing on March 1, 2021 and ending on February 28, 2031. The Company also has the option to renew the Lease for one (1) additional five (5) year term. The Company will use the Premises for the planting, growing and harvesting of various fruits and vegetables, and other ancillary uses related to the Company’s business.

Nick Brusatore: I am extremely excited about the new direction of Affinor Growers as the awareness and demand for locally grown produce is very apparent and upon Us, I believe in our passionate new management team along with our patented vertical technology coupled with our new poly carbonate greenhouse to take us into revenue.

The Transaction constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as Mr. Brusatore is also a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) as the fair market value of the Transaction does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the Lease. However, the material change report will not be filed at least 21 days prior to the entering the Lease as the details of the Lease had not been confirmed at that time.

Seite 1 von 2


Affinor Growers Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UPDATE -- Affinor Growers Announces Lease Agreement and Unit Private Placement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
AditxtScore Immune Monitoring Service Will be Operational on February 1st
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05:30 Uhr
Affinor Growers Announces Lease Agreement and Unit Private Placement
11.01.21
Affinor Growers Announces New Design & Issuance of U.S. Patent for Vertical Growing Technology