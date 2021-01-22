Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain players Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, Ángel Di María, Ander Herrera and Presnel Kimpembe , are seen gathered in the Hisense Showroom surprising unsuspecting customers, though fans will spot that the players do not look as they usually do. Rather they are seen in miniature form, acting as the consumers' guide to making the smart and bold choice – purchasing one of Hisense's diverse range of TVs and home appliances.

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and home appliances brand, today launched its 'Live Bold' digital and retail campaign with a bit of a difference featuring partner club Paris Saint-Germain.

'Live Bold' celebrates Hisense's uncompromising quality and a focus on the details that are built into every one of the brand's innovative products, the campaign sees some of the club's top players demonstrating product features that 'make the difference' to customers' everyday lives

View video here

Candy Pang, Global General Marketing Manager of Hisense International said: "We're excited to be launching our bold new campaign with our Partner Paris Saint-Germain. In doing something truly unique like making the players smaller, we have allowed the products to be the hero of the show with the players able to showcase our design and technology features in more detail. We want the audience to review the products on their merits and build association with the smart choice, so they are ready for the next time they need new TVs or home appliances."

The hero film first sees Neymar Jr seen surprising a group of customers by showing them the Hisense ULED 4K TV, U7 . As Neymar Jr's goal celebration plays on the screen, he shows them Hisense's Sports Mode in VIDAA Smart OS, the comprehensive picture and sound enhancement system specifically designed for sports programming. The U7's Quantum Dot Colour and Dolby Vision paired with the Atmos, HDR10+ technology ensures that every moment of the game is captured as if viewers were there live.

Next up is Di María who is seen perched inside the Hisense PureFlat Refrigerator . The midfielder encourages the customer to join him in enjoying a cold glass of juice and signals to the fridge's Flat Door design to fill his glass with ice by pressing the touch panel of the in-door Ice and Water dispenser.

Catching a young boy playing with the Hisense PureStream Washing Machine dials, Kimpembe is then shown telling him to look inside the washer, where he has left a surprise Paris Saint-Germain jersey for him to wear. Hisense's PureStream washer's Steam-Mix cycle feature deep cleans garments and reduces allergens to leave clothes soft and static free; meaning the boy's shirt is match ready clean.