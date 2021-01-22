Rallye Launches a Global Tender Offer for Its Unsecured Debt as Part of a Modified Dutch Auction Procedure

Rallye has launched today a global tender offer for its unsecured debt (including the bonds and commercial paper) as part of a modified Dutch auction procedure (the " Tender Offer ").

On February 28, 2020, the Paris Commercial Court approved Rallye's safeguard plan, which provides for the repayment of its liabilities to be rescheduled between 2023 and 2030 1 .

Tender Offer

The purpose of the Tender Offer is to (i) provide holders of unsecured debt with the opportunity of having all or part of their claims repurchased at a price determined as part of a modified Dutch auction and to (ii) improve Rallye’s debt profile, in the context of the implementation of its safeguard plan approved on 28 February 2020 by the Paris commercial court.

As a reminder, on 30 June 2020, the gross financial debt of the Rallye holding company scope was as follows:

(in millions of euros) 30 June 2020 Claims secured by pledges over Casino shares 1,177 Unsecured claim 1,627 Claims secured by pledges overs shares of Rallye subsidiaries other than Casino 213 Total – claims from safeguard plans 3,017 Derivatives2 210 Total – gross financial debt 3,226

The Tender Offer, the maximum amount of which is 75 million euros, starts today and will expire on 5 February 2021, at 5 p.m (Paris time). Rallye will keep the markets informed of the results of the Tender Offer, its outcome and its impact on the repayment profile of Rallye.

Completion of the Tender Offer is, inter alia, subject to (i) the approval by the Paris Commercial Court of the amendment to the Rallye’s safeguard plan in order to authorize the effective completion of the Tender Offer and the setting up of the new financing described below (including the related security interests) and (ii) the availability of the proceeds of the new financing. Rallye will seek such approval immediately after announcing the results of the Tender Offer and subject to such results.