Beter Bed Holding records strong sales growth of 28.7% in Q4 2020

“The fourth quarter of 2020 marks our seventh consecutive quarter of revenue growth for the Group both offline and online. Our strategy to improve sleep quality of our customers, through all activities we initiate, is clearly paying off. The investments to further digitalise our company and to enhance the customer journey are showing exciting results and better insights to support revenue growth and customer appreciation. In 2021, we will continue to build on our strategic journey of delivering quality sleep through newly developed product ranges, the implementation of technology generated advice, partnerships with specialists and more support services for our customers, while we continue to be the price leader in our market.”

For the complete version of the press release please click on the link below. Press photos can be downloaded here .



Attachment