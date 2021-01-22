Kiadis announces multiple abstracts related to its K-NK-cell therapy platform have been accepted for presentation at TCT, the Combined Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, January 22, 2021 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative NK-cell-based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, today announces that four abstracts related to its K-NK-cell therapy platform were accepted for presentation at the TCT Meetings, the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the American Society of Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), which is being held virtually from February 8–12, 2021.



The abstracts are now available at 2021 TCT | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR (confex.com)