 

Kiadis announces multiple abstracts related to its K-NK-cell therapy platform have been accepted for presentation at TCT, the Combined Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, January 22, 2021 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative NK-cell-based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, today announces that four abstracts related to its K-NK-cell therapy platform were accepted for presentation at the TCT Meetings, the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the American Society of Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), which is being held virtually from February 8–12, 2021.

The abstracts are now available at 2021 TCT | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR (confex.com)

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

  • Oral Presentation #80: Results of a Phase I Study with Mb-IL21 Ex Vivo Expanded NK Cells (FC21-NK) for Patients with Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
    Presenter: Stefan O. Ciurea, MD
    Presentation Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021: 4:45 PM – 5:00 PM CST

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

  • Poster #172: A Phase I Trial of Incorporating Natural Killer (K-NK) Cells for Patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)and Molecular Residual Disease after Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) Therapy
    Presenter: Lindsay Rein, MD
    Affiliation: Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
  • Poster #411: A Phase I Clinical Trial Testing the Safety of IL-21-Expanded, Off-the-Shelf, Natural Killer Cells for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome
    Presenter: Sumithira Vasu, MD
    Affiliation: The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
  • Poster #531 - BMT CTN 1803: Haploidentical Natural Killer Cells (K-NK002) to Prevent Post-Transplant Relapse in AML and MDS (NK-REALM)
    Presenter: Sumithira Vasu
    Affiliation: The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Poster presentations will be on display Monday, February 8 through Friday, February 12, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM CST.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis”) is een biofarmaceutisch bedrijf in de klinische fase dat innovatieve op NK-cellen gebaseerde geneesmiddelen ontwikkelt voor de behandeling van levensbedreigende ziekten, maakt bekend dat vier abstracts met betrekking tot het K-NK-celtherapieplatform werden geaccepteerd voor presentatie op de TCT Meetings, de Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings van de American Society of Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) en het Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), die virtueel wordt gehouden van 8 tot 12 februari 2021.21

