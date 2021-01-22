 

GrandVision reports comparable revenue growth of 0.8% in 4Q20

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 07:00  |  36   |   |   

Schiphol, the Netherlands – 22 January 2021. GrandVision NV (EURONEXT: GVNV) publishes its preliminary and unaudited 4Q and FY20 revenue and comparable growth update.﻿

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Development

Following a strong revenue recovery in the third quarter, GrandVision entered the fourth quarter with good momentum. The impact of the COVID-19 second wave subsequently built up through the quarter and slowed our progress resulting in 4Q revenue growth of 1.1% at constant exchange rates. Organic and comparable revenue growth for the quarter were 0.7% and 0.8% respectively.

In the fourth quarter, we continued the strong EBITA momentum from the previous months. However, the increased restrictions in more and more countries due to the second wave in November and December resulted in a deceleration in the EBITA growth compared with the previous quarter. In the fourth quarter profit growth exceeded revenue growth.

Revenue at constant exchange rates declined by 12.2% for the full year with organic and comparable decreases of 13.6% and 14.1% respectively, driven by the COVID-19 enforced temporary store closures in the first half, as well as an overall reduction in footfall through the year. Total e-commerce sales grew 85%, while e-commerce sales generated by our retail brands more than doubled compared to the prior year. Acquisitions made in 2019, including Optica2000 in Spain and McOptic in Switzerland, continued to have a positive impact this year and added 1.4% to revenue growth.

For the full year 2020, GrandVision is expecting an adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 7.5%.


Attachment


GrandVision Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GrandVision reports comparable revenue growth of 0.8% in 4Q20 Schiphol, the Netherlands – 22 January 2021. GrandVision NV (EURONEXT: GVNV) publishes its preliminary and unaudited 4Q and FY20 revenue and comparable growth update.﻿ Fourth Quarter and Full Year Development Following a strong revenue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
AditxtScore Immune Monitoring Service Will be Operational on February 1st
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.07.20
5
GrandVision