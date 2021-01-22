 

Nanoform's Clinical Study Indicates Positive Interim Results

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 07:23  |  47   |   |   

HELSINKI, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, today announced positive interim results from its clinical study. The faster absorption data implies that small particles can indeed be powerful.

Nanoform has received interim study results related to its Phase 1, Single-Centre, Part Crossover, Open-Label, Partially-Randomised Study Designed to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetic (PK) Profile of Piroxicam following Administration of Nanoformed Oral Immediate Release (IR) Piroxicam Tablet and an IR Reference Product in Healthy Subjects (UNICORN). These interim results are based on the first cohort of twelve healthy volunteers dosed in December 2020 at Quotient Sciences' facilities in Nottingham, UK. Final results of the study are expected before the end of Q2 2021, as previously announced.

This first set of human data supports Nanoform's value proposition that nanoparticles can enable faster dissolution rate, more rapid absorption, improve drug delivery performance, and ultimately generate patient benefit.

The interim results obtained from the ongoing clinical trial, suggest that a 20 mg nanoformed oral piroxicam tablet achieved significantly faster absorption when compared to a 20 mg reference oral piroxicam tablet (Felden) from the originator Pfizer. The time of maximum plasma concentration (Tmax) was obtained earlier than with the reference product. These interim results support the further development of fast-acting forms of poorly soluble drugs by using the CESS nanoforming technology.

For further information, please contact:

Prof. Edward Hæggström, CEO
edward.haeggstrom@nanoform.com
+358 29 370 0150

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations
hvh@nanoform.com
+46 7686 650 11

The information in the press release is information that Nanoform is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on January 22nd, 2021 at 08:10 a.m. Finnish time.

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The Company focuses on reducing attrition in clinical trials and on enhancing drug molecules' formulation performance through its nanoforming services. Nanoform's capabilities span the small to large molecule development space and the company focuses on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nanoform's Clinical Study Indicates Positive Interim Results HELSINKI, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, today announced positive interim results from its clinical study. The faster absorption data implies that small particles …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Hybrid Electric Vehicles: A Stay of Execution for NiMH Batteries, Explores IDTechEx
Menarini Receives European Commission Approval of ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp), for the Treatment of ...
Komainu to Support UK Law Enforcement in the Fight Against Crime Involving Digital Assets
GNSS Simulators Market worth $165 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Data Governance Market Value Could Exceed $5 Billion By 2025
Protein A Resin Market worth $1.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Global Center on Adaptation (GCA): Nobel Laureates, Global Scientists call on World Leaders to Accelerate Climate Adaptation as part ...
Bone Broth Protein Market to Reach US$ 112 Mn by 2030-end; Low Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak ...
Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Plant-Based Movement Continues Growing as Consumers Flock to Healthier Food Options
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments