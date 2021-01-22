 

Rémy Cointreau 9-Month Sales 2020/21

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 07:30  |  28   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) group posted sales of €780.9 million in the first nine months of its financial year 2020/21, down 4.1% on a reported basis and down 1.6%* on an organic basis (assuming constant exchange rates and consolidation scope). Even amid the continuing significant impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Group’s sales bounced back 25.1%* in the third quarter (after falling 16.4%* in the first half of the year).

Thanks to very strong growth in the third quarter (up 33.1%*), year-to-date sales of Cognac were stable (on an organic basis). This performance was mainly driven by catch-up effects in the United States, where consumption remains very buoyant, and a quickening recovery in Mainland China. The Liqueurs & Spirits division also enjoyed an upturn in the third quarter (up 7.2%*), led by the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. The division’s sales were down 6.2% on an organic basis over the nine-month period. Generally speaking, they continue to be adversely affected by their significant exposure to the on-trade channel (particularly in Europe).

The Americas region has posted strong growth in the year-to-date thanks to excellent performance in the United States. Despite returning to modest growth in the third quarter, buoyed by Mainland China and Australia, sales in the Asia-Pacific region as a whole continued to decline over the period. Lastly, the Europe, Middle East & Africa region showed a sequential improvement in the third quarter but continued to be hit hard by the closure of the on-trade channel. Only the United Kingdom has really seen dynamic at-home consumption since the start of the pandemic.

Breakdown of sales by division:

 

9 months

9 months

Change

(€m)

to 31/12/20

to 31/12/19

Reported

Organic(*)

Cognac

572.5

588.9

(2.8%)

0.1%

Liqueurs & Spirits

187.2

202.5

(7.6%)

(6.2%)

Subtotal: Group Brands

759.6

791.4

(4.0%)

(1.5%)

Partner Brands

21.2

22.7

(6.4%)

(5.8%)

Total

780.9

814.0

(4.1%)

(1.6%) 

Cognac

Cognac sales held steady over the nine-month period (up 0.1%*). After declining 18.1%* in the first half, they grew very strongly in the third quarter, up 33.1%*, thanks to catch-up effects in US shipments, where our brands continue to enjoy a very strong demand for at-home consumption. Momentum also quickened in China thanks to the success of our cognac brands during the

Mid-Autumn Festival and “Double Eleven” celebrations. Although their decline slowed, duty-free sales remain weak and the slow reopening of the on-trade channel continues to affect new markets (Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America).

Liqueurs & Spirits

Liqueurs & Spirits were down 6.2%* in the year-to-date, though this masked a real recovery in the third quarter (up 7.2%*). Sales at the House of Cointreau rose over the period, buoyed by double-digit growth in the third quarter driven by the United States as well as the UK, Australia and Belgium.

The Whisky business also posted growth in the year-to-date, with accelerated trends in the main domestic markets making up for lower duty-free sales.

Sales of the House of Metaxa, St-Rémy brandy, The Botanist gin and Mount Gay rum all remained depressed over the period, mainly due to persistent weakness in the EMEA region and the duty-free channel.

Partner Brands

After bouncing back over the summer, Partner Brand sales were once again hit by the closure of the on-trade channel in Western Europe. As a result, year-to-date sales were down 5.8%*.

2020/21 outlook

In a still uncertain public health, economic and geopolitical environment, the Rémy Cointreau Group remains confident of its ability to emerge stronger from the crisis.

Having completed the first nine months of its financial year, the Group can thus confidently reiterate its 2020/21 full-year guidance. As expected, it is anticipating buoyant organic sales growth in the fourth quarter, albeit less strong than in the third quarter, due to strategic inventory management. Rémy Cointreau is also maintaining its forecast of positive organic growth in its 2020/21 Current Operating Profit.

Furthermore, the Group now estimates that this performance will be tempered by adverse foreign exchange and scope effects of -€8.0 million and -€2.0 million respectively.

Sales and organic growth by division

First quarter 2020/21 sales (April-June 2020)

€m

Reported

20-21

Forex

20-21

Scope

20-21

Organic

20-21 (*)

Reported

19-20

Reported change

Organic

change (*)

 

A

 

 

B

C

A/C-1

B/C-1

Cognac

98.7

0.7

0.0

98.0

161.1

(38.8%)

(39.2%)

Liqueurs & Spirits

46.1

0.2

0.0

45.9

55.3

(16.7%)

(17.0%)

Group Brands

144.8

0.9

0.0

143.9

216.5

(33.1%)

(33.5%)

Partner Brands

5.3

(0.0)

0.0

5.3

6.7

(21.4%)

(21.1%)

Total

150.1

0.9

0.0

149.2

223.2

(32.8%)

(33.2%)

 

Second quarter 2020-21 sales (July-September 2020)

€m

Reported

20-21

Forex

20-21

Scope

20-21

Organic

20-21 (*)

Reported

19-20

Reported change

Organic

change (*)

 

A

 

 

B

C

A/C-1

B/C-1

Cognac

206.8

(6.3)

0.1

213.0

218.4

(5.3%)

(2.5%)

Liqueurs & Spirits

66.0

(2.0)

0.4

67.5

75.9

(13.1%)

(11.0%)

Group Brands

272.7

(8.3)

0.6

280.5

294.3

(7.3%)

(4.7%)

Partner Brands

8.1

(0.0)

0.0

8.1

6.4

26.1%

26.5%

Total

280.8

(8.3)

0.6

288.5

300.7

(6.6%)

(4.0%)

 

First half 2020-21 sales (April-September 2020)

€m

Reported

20-21

Forex

20-21

Scope

20-21

Organic

20-21 (*)

Reported

19-20

Reported change

Organic

change (*)

 

A

 

 

B

C

A/C-1

B/C-1

Cognac

305.4

(5.6)

0.1

310.9

379.6

(19.5%)

(18.1%)

Liqueurs & Spirits

112.1

(1.8)

0.4

113.4

131.2

(14.6%)

(13.6%)

Group Brands

417.5

(7.4)

0.6

424.3

510.8

(18.3%)

(16.9%)

Partner Brands

13.3

(0.0)

0.0

13.4

13.1

1.8%

2.1%

Total

430.8

(7.4)

0.6

437.7

523.9

(17.8%)

(16.4%)

 

Third quarter 2020-21 sales (September-December 2020)

€m

Reported

20-21

Forex

20-21

Scope

20-21

Organic

20-21 (*)

Reported

19-20

Reported change

Organic

change (*)

 

A

 

 

B

C

A/C-1

B/C-1

Cognac

267.0

(11.8)

0.2

278.7

209.4

27.5%

33.1%

Liqueurs & Spirits

75.1

(3.2)

1.9

76.4

71.2

5.4%

7.2%

Group Brands

342.1

(15.0)

2.1

355.0

280.6

21.9%

26.5%

Partner Brands

7.9

(0.1)

0.0

8.0

9.6

(17.5%)

(16.6%)

Total

350.0

(15.1)

2.1

363.0

290.2

20.6%

25.1%

 

9-month sales 2020-21 (April-December 2020)

€m

Reported

20-21

Forex

20-21

Scope

20-21

Organic

20-21 (*)

Reported

19-20

Reported change

Organic

change (*)

 

A

 

 

B

C

A/C-1

B/C-1

Cognac

572.5

(17.4)

0.3

589.6

588.9

(2.8%)

0.1%

Liqueurs & Spirits

187.2

(5.0)

2.3

189.8

202.5

(7.6%)

(6.2%)

Group Brands

759.6

(22.4)

2.6

779.4

791.4

(4.0%)

(1.5%)

Partner Brands

21.2

(0.1)

0.0

21.4

22.7

(6.4%)

(5.8%)

Total

780.9

(22.5)

2.6

800.7

814.0

(4.1%)

(1.6%)

 

Definitions of alternative performance indicators

Rémy Cointreau’s management process is based on the following alternative performance indicators, selected for planning and reporting purposes. The Group’s management considers that these indicators provide users of the financial statements with useful additional information to help them understand the Group’s performance. These alternative performance indicators should be considered as supplementing those included in the consolidated financial statements and the resulting movements.

Organic sales growth

Organic (i.e. like-for-like) growth is calculated excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, acquisitions and disposals.

The impact of exchange rates is calculated by converting sales for the current financial year using average exchange rates from the previous financial year.

For acquisitions in the current financial year, sales of acquired entities are not included in organic growth calculations. For acquisitions in the previous financial year, sales of acquired entities are included in the previous financial year but are only included in organic growth calculations for the current year with effect from the anniversary date of the acquisition.

For significant disposals, data is post-application of IFRS 5 (under which sales of entities disposed of are systematically reclassified under “Net earnings from discontinued operations” for the current and previous financial year).

This indicator serves to focus on Group performance across both financial years, which local management is more directly capable of influencing.

(*) Organic growth is calculated assuming constant exchange rates and consolidation scope.

Remy Cointreau Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau 9-Month Sales 2020/21 Regulatory News: The Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) group posted sales of €780.9 million in the first nine months of its financial year 2020/21, down 4.1% on a reported basis and down 1.6%* on an organic basis (assuming constant exchange rates and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
American Eagle Outfitters Announces Its Real Power. Real Growth. Plan
Adtalem Issues Statement
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC and Gores Holdings IV, Inc. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update