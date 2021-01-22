 

BGHL (EUR) NAV(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021   

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 21 Jan 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    26.3747 £    23.0886
Estimated MTD return      1.69 %      1.41 %
Estimated YTD return      1.69 %      1.41 %
Estimated ITD return    163.75 %    130.89 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    21.40 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -18.86 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -22.04 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           




BGHL (EUR) NAV(s)                                       BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED Ordinary Shares The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 21 Jan 2021. …

