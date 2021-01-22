 

Nicox Analyst Coverage Initiated by Edison Investment Research

January 22, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France                                                                  

 
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that Edison, an investment research and advisory company with a world-renowned equity research platform and deep international healthcare expertise, has initiated equity research coverage of Nicox.

 

The financial report by Edison, released on January 21, 2021, is available on the Edison website https://www.edisongroup.com/publication/focus-on-sight/28664.

 

Nicox is also covered by Bryan, Garnier & Co. and Kepler Cheuvreux in France, and H.C Wainwright & Co., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald in the U.S.

 

Michele Garufi, Chairman and CEO of Nicox, will present at the Edison Open House Global Healthcare Conference 2021 being held virtually on January 26-28, 2021.  The video webcast of Nicox's presentation will be available on-demand by clicking here and accessible on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com) in the “Presentations & Events” section.  

About Nicox Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health.  Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma.  The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis.  Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets. 
