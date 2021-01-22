Nidec Announces the Status of Share Repurchases and the Conclusion of the Share Repurchase Plan

(Repurchases of Shares Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan)

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the ”Company”) today announces the status of the Company’s share repurchases under its repurchase plan in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.



The Company’s share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors on January 23, 2020, and February 8, 2020 has been concluded as of January 22, 2021. Neither the number nor yen amount of the shares repurchased reached the predetermined upper limits due mainly to: