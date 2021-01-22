Preliminary business results for 2020: secunet closes financial year with outstanding results

- Sales revenues increase by 26% to 285.6 million euros

- EBIT improves by 55% to 51.6 million euros

[Essen, 22 January 2021] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), a leading German provider of high-quality, trustworthy IT security and IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, publishes initial business results today for the past year 2020.



Provisional calculations show that secunet Group generated sales revenues of 285.6 million euros. Compared to the previous year (226.9 million euros), this represents an increase of 26% or 58.7 million euros. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 51.6 million euros, an improvement of 55% or 18.4 million euros on the previous year (33.2 million euros).

The growth is largely the result of increased product turnover (trade goods, licences, maintenance and support) with the SINA product family, particularly SINA Workstation. In response to changes in the organisation of work as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, German authorities have accelerated the procurement of secure mobile workstations necessary for working at home or in a mobile office. The fourth quarter also closed with very good results in line with expectations: secunet Group achieved sales revenues of 96.6 million euros (prior-year quarter: 63.4 million euros) and an EBIT of 19.5 million euros (11.1 million euros).

"At the beginning of the past financial year 2020, we expected sales revenues and EBIT to be slightly below the previous record level of 2019. Due to special effects, we achieved results in the financial year 2020 that clearly surpassed our own expectations," says Axel Deininger, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG. "However, we cannot yet assess whether these effects will continue into 2021 and whether the supplier situation will remain stable. The forecast for the current financial year 2021, which we announced to the market back in November, takes this into account."