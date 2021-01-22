 

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 08:00  |  79   |   |   

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(“Falcon”)

Gas Composition Data Confirm Kyalla Liquids Rich Gas Play

22 January 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the following update on the first gas composition data obtained during the 17-hour unassisted flow period of the Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 well (“Kyalla 117”) in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Australia.

The initial analysis of natural gas by gas chromatography confirms a liquids-rich gas stream low in CO2 as follows:

  • C1 = 65.03 mol%
  • C2 = 18.72 mol%
  • C3 = 8.37 mol%
  • iC4 = 1.29 mol%
  • nC4 = 2.03 mol%
  • C5+ = 2.73 mol%
  • CO2 = 0.91 mol%
  • N2 = 0.92 mol%

The elevated C3+ gas component of 14.42 mol%, which meets our pre-drill expectations, confirms the Lower Kyalla Shale as a liquids-rich gas play. Gas composition data also support the view that the Kyalla gas stream will have elevated LPG and condensate yields.

As announced on 19 January 2021, longer term measures will be put in place to flow back sufficient hydraulic fracture stimulation water to allow the Kyalla 117 to flow continually without assistance. This work is expected to commence at the start of the dry season in Q2 2021 and if successful will allow an extended production test ("EPT") of between 60 and 90 days to commence.

Philip O’Quigley (CEO of Falcon) commented:
“The initial gas composition data are very encouraging providing a strong indication for the liquids rich gas play in the Kyalla formation. We will update the market when operations recommence at Kyalla 117 at the beginning of the dry season in Q2 2021.”

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.           +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
 
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)  
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

Seite 1 von 3
Falcon Oil & Gas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Falcon”) Gas Composition Data Confirm Kyalla Liquids Rich Gas Play 22 January 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the following update on the first gas composition data obtained …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
DarkPulse Inc CEO Issues Shareholder Letter
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Notification of Discovery - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
24.12.20
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
25.326
Falcon Oil - etwas Großes bahnt sich an